Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14480 on: Today at 12:14:25 PM »
More desperate Legal approaches from Trumps mob incoming.

Requests a recount (yep another after Georgias own recount) in Georgia on basis the margin is less than 0.5%.  Any recount is taxpayer funded.

Also seeking to challenge the outcome of Pennsylvania with the hope to have it heard at Supreme Court level.  Not sure how feasible that likelihood is.

Aside from that, apparently what little Trump said in yesterdays G20 summit amounted to him taking credit for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14481 on: Today at 12:33:21 PM »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 12:04:18 PM
I'm gonna call them all absolute fucking thicko's, but it's really quite sad actually. Human beings raised by adults to become as dumb as fuck.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14482 on: Today at 12:35:23 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:33:21 PM
Yep. Did you hear one of the fuckwits shouting death to tyrants?  Talk about zero sense of awareness or perspective
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14483 on: Today at 12:55:46 PM »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 12:04:18 PM
Maybe though, we should be concerned that the GOP will take the position that they cannot win in future elections (if Trumpers do as they threaten and not show up to vote), so decide to go all-in with Trump now.

I remain very concerned about what Trump will do when cornered. And, as his options to steal the election become increasingly limited, he will look to more and more extreme options.* So, what if this also applies to GOP leaders?

The situation is very dangerous.

* Only 'options' in his own mind. Such actions would never occur to any reasonably functional human being.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14484 on: Today at 12:58:45 PM »
The media have taken years to call Trump what he is, a liar. I wonder if they will take that long to call him another thing he is: mass murderer.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14485 on: Today at 12:58:58 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:53:34 AM
Yep his base will back him no matter how crazy his antics.  However, within the cohort that voted for him, theres also a sizeable minority that may acknowledge the fact he simply lost.  Based on the result of a recent poll. 

Notwithstanding that, the Republican Party itself may suffer longer term, among some of its traditional support (beyond the Trump base), given its current actions.  Time will tell if that impacts the upcoming Georgia run-offs.
That's how I see it as well, forget his nutty base support they are a lost cause but there must of been millions people who voted Trump whose voter was up for grabs only days before the election.
These are the people who decide who wins elections.
The Democrats should be able to win many of these voters arguing the Republicans have no respect for democracy, our democracy is under threat in the hands of the Republicans. they should be hammering the attack on our democracy by the Republicans to win these up for grabs votes.
Going to be interesting to see the result of the Georgia run off Senate election.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14486 on: Today at 01:01:42 PM »
NY Attorney General Letitia James has 67 indictments on trump ready to be unsealed on January 21, 2021
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14487 on: Today at 01:17:36 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:01:42 PM
NY Attorney General Letitia James has 67 indictments on trump ready to be unsealed on January 21, 2021

:popcorn:
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14488 on: Today at 01:21:37 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:01:42 PM
NY Attorney General Letitia James has 67 indictments on trump ready to be unsealed on January 21, 2021

That's just the civil stuff as well ;D
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14489 on: Today at 01:22:05 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:01:42 PM
NY Attorney General Letitia James has 67 indictments on trump ready to be unsealed on January 21, 2021
Better source:

https://twitter.com/ReportsDaNews/status/1330231162485305346

I hope it's true.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14490 on: Today at 01:35:15 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:21:37 PM
How do you know.
I hope not anyway, I thought NY were going after Trump for Tax evasion.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14491 on: Today at 01:42:06 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:55:46 PM
I can't find the quote now, but I'm sure I read that Lindsey Graham said "If we let them (Democrats) get away with this, there'll never be a Republican president again". Now what he was getting at publicly was accusing Democrats of "the steal". But his words equally apply to letting the Democrats successfully defend fair electoral procedures.
