Yep his base will back him no matter how crazy his antics. However, within the cohort that voted for him, theres also a sizeable minority that may acknowledge the fact he simply lost. Based on the result of a recent poll.



Notwithstanding that, the Republican Party itself may suffer longer term, among some of its traditional support (beyond the Trump base), given its current actions. Time will tell if that impacts the upcoming Georgia run-offs.



That's how I see it as well, forget his nutty base support they are a lost cause but there must of been millions people who voted Trump whose voter was up for grabs only days before the election.These are the people who decide who wins elections.The Democrats should be able to win many of these voters arguing the Republicans have no respect for democracy, our democracy is under threat in the hands of the Republicans. they should be hammering the attack on our democracy by the Republicans to win these up for grabs votes.Going to be interesting to see the result of the Georgia run off Senate election.