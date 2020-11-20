« previous next »
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14440 on: Yesterday at 12:11:13 PM
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 10:33:10 AM
Sadly there are some whose last words while dying of Covid are 'this can't be happening, it's not real' cos they believed Trump.

This is worth a watch, from the "legal repercussions" thread:

EDIT: also covered in here:

Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 11:12:03 AM
Went looking for this, and sure enough https://twitter.com/JodiDoering/status/1327771329555292162

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 16, 2020, 12:04:06 AM
This is why Trump and his must be prosecuted. This Glenn Kirschner video is quite different from his usual legal content. Well worth a watch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RXTJrCw6JAE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RXTJrCw6JAE</a>

Not had a chance to watch this yet, but popping it in here also:

How Do You Govern When Half The Country Is Trapped In A Disinformation Bubble? | All In | MSNBC

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J_uV0RZZn98" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J_uV0RZZn98</a>

Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:21:47 PM by Red Berry
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14441 on: Yesterday at 12:20:13 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:41:13 AM
I suspect that there will disbarring hearing for Giuliani and the other three lawyers at that press meeting. They bring the profession into disrepute and are transparently lying. It also would not surprise me if there libel suits too.

I started to see it like this:

Say a guy starts spreading a rumour that "Suzi is a slut".  He tells anyone and everyone who will listen, and quite a few who aren't interested.  But people are talking about it.  "IS Suzi a slut??" they begin to ask.

The guy claims he has evidence that proves Suzi is a slut - irrefutable evidence.  He's got written statements, photographs, the works. But his "statements" are from lads aged 18-24 who claim they've banged Suzi; and his photographs are of graffiti on walls that says: "Suzi is a slut".

Suzi sues the guy for libel, and when in front of the judge, the judge asks him: "Is Suzi a slut?"  And the guy responds, "No your honour, I'm not alleging Suzi is a slut." 

"Do you have any evidence that Suzi is a slut?"
"No, your honour."
"Case dismissed."

On the steps of the courthouse, the guy then gives an interview: "Suzi is a slut.  People have told me she is a slut.  I've been told by other people, reliably, that Suzi is a Grade A slut, and if anything is a bigger slut now then three weeks ago."

That's what Giuliani is doing.  It's all theatre, it's all court of public opinion.  And he needs to be stopped from pushing these outright lies and falsehoods in public when he's meekly acquiescing in a court of law. 

The states in question should be suing him for bringing their electoral processes into disrepute - especially when cases have already been brought and thrown out in court. 

Stop giving the fucker airtime if he's going to refuse to take questions as well.  He can't be allowed to pushed this bullshit unchallenged from his bullypit.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14442 on: Yesterday at 12:21:39 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:11:13 PM
How Do You Govern When Half The Country Is Trapped In A Disinformation Bubble? | All In | MSNBC

"The country got a divorce and one side got custody of all the good ways to get knowledge about the world" seems to sum things up.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14443 on: Yesterday at 01:04:19 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:20:13 PM

The states in question should be suing him for bringing their electoral processes into disrepute - especially when cases have already been brought and thrown out in court. 

There will be plenty of time for all of this once Biden is President.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14444 on: Yesterday at 01:37:19 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:20:13 PM
I started to see it like this:

Say a guy starts spreading a rumour that "Suzi is a slut".  He tells anyone and everyone who will listen, and quite a few who aren't interested.  But people are talking about it.  "IS Suzi a slut??" they begin to ask.

The guy claims he has evidence that proves Suzi is a slut - irrefutable evidence.  He's got written statements, photographs, the works. But his "statements" are from lads aged 18-24 who claim they've banged Suzi; and his photographs are of graffiti on walls that says: "Suzi is a slut".

Suzi sues the guy for libel, and when in front of the judge, the judge asks him: "Is Suzi a slut?"  And the guy responds, "No your honour, I'm not alleging Suzi is a slut." 

"Do you have any evidence that Suzi is a slut?"
"No, your honour."
"Case dismissed."

On the steps of the courthouse, the guy then gives an interview: "Suzi is a slut.  People have told me she is a slut.  I've been told by other people, reliably, that Suzi is a Grade A slut, and if anything is a bigger slut now then three weeks ago."

That's what Giuliani is doing.  It's all theatre, it's all court of public opinion.  And he needs to be stopped from pushing these outright lies and falsehoods in public when he's meekly acquiescing in a court of law. 

The states in question should be suing him for bringing their electoral processes into disrepute - especially when cases have already been brought and thrown out in court. 

Stop giving the fucker airtime if he's going to refuse to take questions as well.  He can't be allowed to pushed this bullshit unchallenged from his bullypit.
It's something ive felt strongly about for the last few years now. the UK will also pay a heavy price for allowing politicians to lie as bringing in laws to stop them is seen as a attack on free speech.
Arguments also about everyone getting their facts wrong every now and then so we can't be prosecuting politicians just because they get some fact wrong.
I don't think politicians have the will to fight the lying politicians who abuse free speech so nothing will change sadly, people like Trump+Johnson will be free to tell you absurd lies that will damage the lives of millions.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14445 on: Yesterday at 01:45:47 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:37:19 PM
It's something ive felt strongly about for the last few years now. the UK will also pay a heavy price for allowing politicians to lie as bringing in laws to stop them is seen as a attack on free speech.
Arguments also about everyone getting their facts wrong every now and then so we can't be prosecuting politicians just because they get some fact wrong.
I don't think politicians have the will to fight the lying politicians who abuse free speech so nothing will change sadly, people like Trump+Johnson will be free to tell you absurd lies that will damage the lives of millions.

Taylor mad job for Johnson - the only job where he can't get sacked for telling lies.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14446 on: Yesterday at 01:46:08 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:37:19 PM
It's something ive felt strongly about for the last few years now. the UK will also pay a heavy price for allowing politicians to lie as bringing in laws to stop them is seen as a attack on free speech.
Arguments also about everyone getting their facts wrong every now and then so we can't be prosecuting politicians just because they get some fact wrong.
I don't think politicians have the will to fight the lying politicians who abuse free speech so nothing will change sadly, people like Trump+Johnson will be free to tell you absurd lies that will damage the lives of millions.


Witness the failure of even media to challenge politicians lies, ie from a UK perspective, re the whole Brexit farce from the start.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14447 on: Yesterday at 01:53:42 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 01:04:19 PM
There will be plenty of time for all of this once Biden is President.

It needs to be done now. Even if Trumpsters don't believe it now.  Giuliani needs to be made to stand in front of a camera and say what he had to say in front of a judge - "there is no fraud", or "this is not a fraud case."  Whatever the hell the phrase is.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14448 on: Yesterday at 01:55:54 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:53:42 PM
It needs to be done now. Even if Trumpsters don't believe it now.  Giuliani needs to be made to stand in front of a camera and say what he had to say in front of a judge - "there is no fraud", or "this is not a fraud case."  Whatever the hell the phrase is.

Who's gonna make him do it?
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14449 on: Yesterday at 01:59:38 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:45:47 PM
Taylor mad job for Johnson - the only job where he can't get sacked for telling lies.
Crazy isn't it, I didn't want to derail the thread but the only politicians who should fear accountability are the politicians who abuse free speech.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:46:08 PM
Witness the failure of even media to challenge politicians lies, ie from a UK perspective, re the whole Brexit farce from the start.
Many have been a disgrace, I can't even listen to some of the people spouting s,, now, yutn over as soon as their face comes on TV.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14450 on: Yesterday at 03:02:56 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:55:54 PM
Who's gonna make him do it?

This is why he needs to be personally hauled in front of a judge.  Considering that the Trump Campaign is something like 2 for 31 in lawsuits - their only two wins based on technicalities rather than fraud - it's arguable that Giuliani, as head of the Trump Campaign's electoral litigation team, is in contempt of legal proceedings to continue to claim fraud when the campaign's own lawyers have said in front of a judge, "This is not a fraud case".

A judge should be able to issue a court order compelling Giuliani to cease and desist with these claims, or face disbarring and criminal proceedings.  Like I said above, it's like someone continuing to throw slurs around about your character after losing a defamation case.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14451 on: Yesterday at 04:40:28 PM
I love that the Republican Michigan lawmakers who were summoned to see the impeached fucking man-child fucked him right off with a joint statement.

"Michigan's certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation. Allegations of fraudulent behavior should be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and if proven, prosecuted to the full extent of the law. And the candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan's electoral votes. These are simple truths that should provide confidence in our elections," Michigan's Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield said in a statement.

The lawmakers said that "the candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan's electoral votes" and added that "we have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan."

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/michigan-gop-lawmakers-reject-trumps-brazen-effort-overturn/story?id=74317220

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrElbYLfaVs
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14452 on: Yesterday at 04:58:47 PM
It's a federal offence to attempt to disenfranchise voters.  The Republicans get around that by instigating legislation BEFORE an election.  As usual, Trump's actions are legally dubious at best.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14453 on: Yesterday at 08:15:50 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:53:42 PM
It needs to be done now. Even if Trumpsters don't believe it now.  Giuliani needs to be made to stand in front of a camera and say what he had to say in front of a judge - "there is no fraud", or "this is not a fraud case."  Whatever the hell the phrase is.

Why don't they just broadcast every minute of these court hearings.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14454 on: Yesterday at 08:37:10 PM

The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing sensitive and important foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges.

In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.


https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-mexico-corruption-exclusive/exclusive-mexico-agreed-with-u-s-attorney-general-barr-to-arrest-drug-capo-in-deal-for-general-source-idUSKBN28100W
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14455 on: Yesterday at 08:40:49 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:15:50 PM
Why don't they just broadcast every minute of these court hearings.

I have no idea. That should be the case though, and it needs to be given equal air time to Giuliani's histrionics. And he needs to be challenged at every turn on every press conference on why he's saying one thing to a judge and another to the public.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14456 on: Yesterday at 09:30:22 PM
I think this segment from Tucker Carlson has already been mentioned in this thread. Here's NYT article about the backlash from Trumpers. For anyone who's interested...

Tucker Carlson Dared Question a Trump Lawyer. The Backlash Was Quick.

The presidents allies quickly closed ranks behind Sidney Powell and her pro-Trump conspiracy theory, accusing the Fox host of betrayal.

By Jeremy W. Peters

Nov. 20, 2020

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14457 on: Yesterday at 10:19:28 PM
Worth a look, although the video quality is awful. You get better webcams now.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_get06-tgo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_get06-tgo</a>
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14458 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 PM
Trump attended the G20 meeting today via Zoom and shortly after starting the session he was busy tweeting about overturning the election result.  Then when attendees were beginning a session to focus on the pandemic he fucked off to the golf course.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14459 on: Yesterday at 10:37:03 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:21:37 PM
Trump attended the G20 meeting today via Zoom and shortly after starting the session he was busy tweeting about overturning the election result.  Then when attendees were beginning a session to focus on the pandemic he fucked off to the golf course.

It's madness that he has a complete lack of respect and energy for the job he has his supporters out fighting for him to keep.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14460 on: Yesterday at 10:55:16 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:37:03 PM
It's madness that he has a complete lack of respect and energy for the job he has his supporters out fighting for him to keep.

The delusion is baffling.

All trump wants is the immunity from prosecution the Presidency gives.

Theyre just so fucking weird and incompetent. Their strategy is bullshit anyway - but all their focus on Michigan etc - doesnt the fact they unexpectedly saw 32 EC votes switch hands in Georgia mean that even if they succeed with their illegal acts its a waste?
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14461 on: Yesterday at 11:13:45 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:55:16 PM
The delusion is baffling.

All trump wants is the immunity from prosecution the Presidency gives.

Theyre just so fucking weird and incompetent. Their strategy is bullshit anyway - but all their focus on Michigan etc - doesnt the fact they unexpectedly saw 32 EC votes switch hands in Georgia mean that even if they succeed with their illegal acts its a waste?

There's some suggestion that one of the reasons he's being so difficult is that to get him out of the way he'll be offered a free pass at the last minute.

The other theory is in addition of trying to raise as much money from his supporters, they're more than likely doing what the Iraqis did when they fled Kuwait and set fire to everything.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14462 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 PM
There could be any number of reasons behind Trump's motivations.

It makes perfect sense that the longer they deny Biden's transition team access the more time they have to destroy incriminating evidence and rip things up to make them difficult to fix.  It's a question of intelligence and self preservation.  Trump is stupid, but he's aware of his legal jeopardy.

And we've known all along that this is Trump's idea of striking a deal: act like a shit head and bully your opponent into caving.  Except the "What will you give me to leave quietly?" option doesn't really work because Biden wont be able to tell his AG not to prosecute, anymore than he can tell SDNY to lay off.

As for the election results, I guess their thinking is that if they can prove tampering in one state, it creates enough uncertainty over the entire result that they can push to void the election entirely.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14463 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 PM
His motivation is obvious,he thinks that if he announces a run for 2024 he won't have to face the law,he's wrong of course but he always is.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14464 on: Yesterday at 11:55:49 PM
I wake up every morning at the dismay of humanity......almost 50% of Americans who voted for this creature!
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14465 on: Today at 04:15:20 AM
Fakebook & Twatter have 'attempted' to label incorrect posts on Covid-19 and the US Election. This goes to show just how little an impact that makes on their users.

Quote
Two days after Zuckerberg promoted Facebooks election-related policies to the committee, Facebook released its latest enforcement report and boasted that between March 1 and Election Day, it removed more than 265,000 pieces of content in the U.S. for voter interference and added labels to 180 million pieces of content that were debunked by fact-checkers. Facebook did not report how much election misinformation it missed, but independent reports have indicated that Facebook removed and labeled only a fraction of COVID-19 misinformation on the platform, suggesting it may be similar for election misinformation. It is also unclear how effective labels are. Facebook claimed that 95% of people do not click to see what is behind the warning label, but internal data reportedly shows that the labels decrease reshares of labeled content by only 8%.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14466 on: Today at 04:59:25 AM
Dunno about you guys but I'm still hanging out for that data release from Hunters laptop.  Plus the criminal charges for the nasty people/person that stole poor Tuckers documents.   
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14467 on: Today at 05:36:30 AM
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:55:49 PM
I wake up every morning at the dismay of humanity......almost 50% of Americans who voted for this creature!

...of the one's that voted, yes. However, around 30 % didn't vote at all, which says a lot about the US.

In other news, I see Guliani is happy to take the court rulings on the chin, noting that the cases can now move closer to the Supreme Court. Will Barret show her spine and follow the law or do we have to hope for decency among the other Justices?
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14468 on: Today at 06:48:21 AM
Pennsylvania fed judge is latest to throw a lawsuit out it appears.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14469 on: Today at 07:37:31 AM
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 05:36:30 AM

In other news, I see Guliani is happy to take the court rulings on the chin, noting that the cases can now move closer to the Supreme Court. Will Barret show her spine and follow the law or do we have to hope for decency among the other Justices?

What good would appealing to SCOTUS do, when the lawsuits only concern minor technicalities affecting a trivial number of ballots? It's not like they can just show up in court and say, "surprise, this is now a widespread fraud case and we want the election result reversed". I mean, it's Giuliani, so it's possible, but...
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14470 on: Today at 07:38:32 AM
Quote from: leroy on Today at 04:59:25 AM
Dunno about you guys but I'm still hanging out for that data release from Hunters laptop.  Plus the criminal charges for the nasty people/person that stole poor Tuckers documents.

Rudi has a team looking into that right now.

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14471 on: Today at 08:03:49 AM
Quote from: leroy on Today at 04:59:25 AM
Plus the criminal charges for the nasty people/person that stole poor Tuckers documents.

When that Joe Q. Maga with the Beer & BBQ tank top was yelling about the Biden crime family, none of us realised he was talking about them being the political equivalent of porch pirates. Maybe they're worried Kamala will be swiping the PS5s they've just ordered with disability checks.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14472 on: Today at 09:03:43 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:20:13 PM
I started to see it like this:

Say a guy starts spreading a rumour that "Suzi is a slut".  He tells anyone and everyone who will listen, and quite a few who aren't interested.  But people are talking about it.  "IS Suzi a slut??" they begin to ask.

The guy claims he has evidence that proves Suzi is a slut - irrefutable evidence.  He's got written statements, photographs, the works. But his "statements" are from lads aged 18-24 who claim they've banged Suzi; and his photographs are of graffiti on walls that says: "Suzi is a slut".

Suzi sues the guy for libel, and when in front of the judge, the judge asks him: "Is Suzi a slut?"  And the guy responds, "No your honour, I'm not alleging Suzi is a slut." 

"Do you have any evidence that Suzi is a slut?"
"No, your honour."
"Case dismissed."

On the steps of the courthouse, the guy then gives an interview: "Suzi is a slut.  People have told me she is a slut.  I've been told by other people, reliably, that Suzi is a Grade A slut, and if anything is a bigger slut now then three weeks ago."

That's what Giuliani is doing.  It's all theatre, it's all court of public opinion.  And he needs to be stopped from pushing these outright lies and falsehoods in public when he's meekly acquiescing in a court of law. 

The states in question should be suing him for bringing their electoral processes into disrepute - especially when cases have already been brought and thrown out in court. 

Stop giving the fucker airtime if he's going to refuse to take questions as well.  He can't be allowed to pushed this bullshit unchallenged from his bullypit.
Suzi is a slut, one of the best, little known Ramones songs. A word of warning; dont google it.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14473 on: Today at 09:05:19 AM
As Bob Woodward said, Trump's used to testing the limits and pushing the boundaries to see how far he can take it. People need to start protesting, especially in DC. The Republican Party needs to be pressured into cutting support, otherwise this will drag on until the EC vote on December 14th.
