I am just relying on the notion that the majority of Republicans are decent but cowardly, they have seen what happened to Mitt Romney who has managed to become an outcast, like John McCain was, simply for having an honest opinion that is out of line. In America it seems you fall into three camps, a Socialist (the enemy), a loyalist or a traitor (Republican opposition), plus the not arsed and stoned as an irrelevant 4th.



Pretty much like Germany in 1932-33, people who stood up to Hitler, like Litten, lost everything, then their lives. It was the business community and the army, looking out for their own self interest that helped take out Rohm and also the socialist element of national socialism. History tells us that people like Trump crush their opposition and the decent when they can and rely on equally self-interested people to maintain their power.



There are still too many decent republicans who are embarrassed by their president for this situation to be replicated and have not allowed the full dismantling of democracy in the manner in which Mussolini and Hitler did in countries that had become far more unstable.



The worrying thing is that these people will be back, they will have learned, they will have selected another figurehead and the world may be more unstable then. They cannot be allowed to grab the reins of power again because we know what they do once they have it, they destroy the legitimacy of the system in their attempts to retain control.





