Author Topic: Trump Spanked .... again  (Read 356146 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14400 on: Yesterday at 09:39:58 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:29:38 PM
Love how he's robbing his own people.

They deserve to be robbed I'm afraid.

I would normally have sympathy for victims of scams, not least because of how cleverly some modern ones are done. But Trump's scams are so flagrant. They may as well have 'SCAM' written on the tin. In fact they sort of do. The best thing we can hope for is that all that money finally ends up, not in Trump's bank account, but in the hands of the tax authorities or the wallets of prosecution lawyers.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14401 on: Yesterday at 09:42:29 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:11:22 PM
These cosplay warriors are ok playing soldiers when they are fighting paper targets, or waving a gun at unarmed protestors.  They will never chance getting killed for Trump

They won't. But they might very well kill a few innocent black men or go queer bashing or target other such "democrat" types.
Offline Crimson

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14402 on: Yesterday at 10:05:04 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:22:56 PM
Fuckin state of him, he looks like he's robbed those kecks from his fatter brother whose 4 inches taller and loves the '80's.

Something very "American" about him. A walking stereotype.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14403 on: Yesterday at 10:17:33 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:22:56 PM
Fuckin state of him, he looks like he's robbed those kecks from his fatter brother whose 4 inches taller and loves the '80's.

I'm hoping he's sporting one of these out back.

Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14404 on: Yesterday at 10:36:21 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:39:58 PM
They deserve to be robbed I'm afraid.

I would normally have sympathy for victims of scams, not least because of how cleverly some modern ones are done. But Trump's scams are so flagrant. They may as well have 'SCAM' written on the tin. In fact they sort of do. The best thing we can hope for is that all that money finally ends up, not in Trump's bank account, but in the hands of the tax authorities or the wallets of prosecution lawyers.

What was it I once heard about religion being true to the masses, false to the wise, and useful to the rulers?  Definitely applies to the Trump Cult.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14405 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 PM »
While I believe some of them have been scammed, I also believe a lot of them like the hateful rhetoric he spouts.
Offline TSC

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14406 on: Yesterday at 11:00:53 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:52:25 PM
While I believe some of them have been scammed, I also believe a lot of them like the hateful rhetoric he spouts.

A recent poll confirms 70% of those that voted for him believe the election was fraudulent.  Says it all really. 

Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14407 on: Yesterday at 11:04:30 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:00:53 PM
A recent poll confirms 70% of those that voted for him believe the election was fraudulent.  Says it all really.

That's interesting, as polls over the past week have suggested a majority of the US believe the election was fair.  Obviously that must  include a lot of people who didn't vote.

Removing this Orange Tic is going to be a pain in the ass.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14408 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 PM »
Donnie Jnr now has Covid-19.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14409 on: Yesterday at 11:07:30 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:05:38 PM
Donnie Jnr now has Covid-19.
I would dearly love to say what I want to say.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14410 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:05:38 PM
Donnie Jnr now has Covid-19.

At least COVID will take him. Please.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14411 on: Yesterday at 11:40:44 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:07:30 PM
I would dearly love to say what I want to say.

Were all thinking it.
Offline TSC

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14412 on: Yesterday at 11:54:29 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:04:30 PM
That's interesting, as polls over the past week have suggested a majority of the US believe the election was fair.  Obviously that must  include a lot of people who didn't vote.

Removing this Orange Tic is going to be a pain in the ass.

That would be true also.  The 70% applied to those who voted Trump (not the electorate as a whole).  Id assume little to zero of Biden voters thought the election was fraudulent.

Think the popular vote is c.80m Biden and 74m Trump.  So extrapolate that poll result then about 52m (70% of those who voted Trump) think its fraudulent and the remainder (102m) dont.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14413 on: Yesterday at 11:56:34 PM »
Quote
JUST IN: Michigan Senate leader issues a readout of meeting with President Trump.

KEY LINE: "We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigans electors, just as we have said throughout this election."

https://twitter.com/kyledcheney/status/1329924650210570244
Offline TSC

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14414 on: Today at 12:04:50 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:56:34 PM
https://twitter.com/kyledcheney/status/1329924650210570244

Good stuff, assuming no change of mind.  The word yet may be concerning.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14415 on: Today at 12:05:49 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:07:30 PM
I would dearly love to say what I want to say.
Don't worry. You just did.  ;)
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14416 on: Today at 12:09:12 AM »
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14417 on: Today at 12:10:49 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:04:50 AM
Good stuff, assuming no change of mind.  The word yet may be concerning.

They also said

"And the candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan's electoral votes."

Yes, you should always have some scepticism of Republicans but that seems as categorical as you can expect from them that unless Trump does somehow overtake Biden in the popular vote there (e.g. by getting lots of ballots thrown out via the courts), they're not going to give him the electoral votes.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14418 on: Today at 12:11:31 AM »
I am just relying on the notion that the majority of Republicans are decent but cowardly, they have seen what happened to Mitt Romney who has managed to become an outcast, like John McCain was, simply for having an honest opinion that is out of line. In America it seems you fall into three camps, a Socialist (the enemy), a loyalist or a traitor (Republican opposition), plus the not arsed and stoned as an irrelevant 4th.

Pretty much like Germany in 1932-33, people who stood up to Hitler, like Litten, lost everything, then their lives. It was the business community and the army, looking out for their own self interest that helped take out Rohm and also the socialist element of national socialism. History tells us that people like Trump crush their opposition and the decent when they can and rely on equally self-interested people to maintain their power.

There are still too many decent republicans who are embarrassed by their president for this situation to be replicated and have not allowed the full dismantling of democracy in the manner in which Mussolini and Hitler did in countries that had become far more unstable.

The worrying thing is that these people will be back, they will have learned, they will have selected another figurehead and the world may be more unstable then. They cannot be allowed to grab the reins of power again because we know what they do once they have it, they destroy the legitimacy of the system in their attempts to retain control.


 
Offline John C

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14419 on: Today at 12:25:11 AM »
Anybody that give donations to the impeached Donald Trump isn't being scammed or duped, far from it. They are willingly paying a subscription to a c*nts cabal that their tiny inadequate brains long to be part of. It's no different to every time Jurgen or Kenny talks about something, we 'get it', and likewise every racist dog-whistle or call to arms makes them take action accordingly. Apart from being polar opposite to decency, the vile right wing Americans funding Trumps lies is no different to Trent or Rashford asking us to help with foodbanks. We all hand over our cash in good faith and in hope of a cause. One side knows it's for good, the other is clueless its for evil, because they are innately evil.
Offline djahern

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14420 on: Today at 01:30:21 AM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 01:59:42 PM
I wasn't suggesting that Trump would barricade himself in the WH in the event that the electoral college confirms Biden as President. Its that I think there is a very realistic chance that they won't confirm anybody because a number of republican controlled state legislatures will refuse to certify.  If that happens its off to the House on a one state one vote basis and Republicans have the majority there. I know this sounds crazy but at that stage Trump would actually be the legal president, he would have the law on his side so nobody would be marching him out the door.

Even if Trump doesn't pull it off I think its extremely naïve of people, and I am mostly thinking of political commentators here,  not to recognise that this is actually what he is attempting to do. Instead we appear to be getting fed lines about Trump trying to delegitimise Biden etc. He is trying to disenfranchise many many thousands of voters and steal the election and that's not something he has just pivoted to. It was always the plan.



I do think Trump always has a plan, its usually a bizarre and shit plan, but a plan none the less. Hell have formulated a plan for this scenario months ago and everything hes doing currently is to get the endgame of whatever plan hes hatched.

The problem is no one has a clue what that endgame is. It could be hes trying to steal the election and remain president, it could be hes flinging all this shit around to delay things until they come to a head with a full blown armed coup that he will incite from his supporters nearer Inauguration Day. Maybe its all just to get a pardon before he leaves office.

Personally I think hes flinging all this shit around for one aim - draw this process out as long as possible allowing him more time to raise money from his supporters one last time. Hes a lunatic, hell use whatever means available to get whatever he has decided to aim for, most of it just distraction to get him closer to that aim whatever it may be.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14421 on: Today at 03:01:13 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:31 AM
I am just relying on the notion that the majority of Republicans are decent but cowardly, they have seen what happened to Mitt Romney who has managed to become an outcast, like John McCain was, simply for having an honest opinion that is out of line. In America it seems you fall into three camps, a Socialist (the enemy), a loyalist or a traitor (Republican opposition), plus the not arsed and stoned as an irrelevant 4th.

Pretty much like Germany in 1932-33, people who stood up to Hitler, like Litten, lost everything, then their lives. It was the business community and the army, looking out for their own self interest that helped take out Rohm and also the socialist element of national socialism. History tells us that people like Trump crush their opposition and the decent when they can and rely on equally self-interested people to maintain their power.

There are still too many decent republicans who are embarrassed by their president for this situation to be replicated and have not allowed the full dismantling of democracy in the manner in which Mussolini and Hitler did in countries that had become far more unstable.

The worrying thing is that these people will be back, they will have learned, they will have selected another figurehead and the world may be more unstable then. They cannot be allowed to grab the reins of power again because we know what they do once they have it, they destroy the legitimacy of the system in their attempts to retain control.


 
I think this is being badly underestimated right now, Trump is a horrible nasty corrupt misogynist who should never be classed as a Patriot but every time a Trump supporter hears attacks like this they wont stop and wonder if what I say is true, they will think am the nasty bas,, for saying all these horrible things about Trump, how he was attacked from day 1(that sounds familiar)
I don't think Trump supporters are listening to all the attacks on poor Donald, all these attacks are from nasty left wingers who have never given him a chance.
Online 12C

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14422 on: Today at 07:00:05 AM »
Cant find the link currently but there were reports on US news last night that the Trump claims seemingly all  rest on one affidavit which claims that various wards in Minnesota had total votes way above their total population.
Problem is that the wards were in Minnesota but they had confused them with voting data from wards in Michigan
MI vs MN

That is the whole legal basis of their argument

Edit. https://twitter.com/stevehofstetter/status/1329865460364566528?s=21

Apparently they also included Canada
