"That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you dont know what Im talking about, youre lucky." Bloke Trump sacked for not calling the election rigged, Chris Krebs (formerly 1st Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency).







I have stayed out of the thread since the result was called because I am still extremely pessimistic about how this will end up and I appreciate that most here want to believe that Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th. However, at this stage I don't think what's happening right in front of our eyes can be ignored anymore, Trump and his crony's plan was always, by voter suppression, to make the election about one or both of Pennsylvania and Michigan, states with Republican legislatures. Losing Georgia and Arizona has thrown them a curveball state in that they need an extra state but these guys fully intend to prosecute their plan.The idea that his refusal to concede is just childish posturing from an overgrown manchild or about solidifying his base and his position for a 2024 run is, imo, wishful thinking in the extreme. Trump has no intention of leaving the Whitehouse. He fully intends through either the courts, the state legislatures or a mixture of both to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters and steal the election. And I firmly believe that there is a very realistic chance that we will pull it off.If the Republican parties in Michigan and Pennsylvania and elsewhere row in behind Trump and refuse to certify the results, there is absolutely nothing that the Dems can do about it, particularly with a packed supreme court. The system clearly provides for uncertified results and the process if this results in nobody getting to 270. Then its squeaky bum time.