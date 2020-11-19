« previous next »
Author Topic: BIDEN laced the loser

FlashGordon

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 06:24:57 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:10:32 PM
More like trying to rescind a penalty after it was scored.  After the final whistle. When the penalty was scored midway through the first half.

Pretty sure United got away with something similar against Brighton.
wheresnemeth

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 06:35:03 PM
What a shitshow of a press conference by the Trump legal team.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 06:39:50 PM
Red Berry

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 06:41:11 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:24:57 PM
Pretty sure United got away with something similar against Brighton.

They were who I was thinking of actually. ;D
ShatnersBassoon

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 06:47:58 PM
Ahhh Hugo Chavez is to blame! 7 years after he died. What a Machiavellian genius he was

this bullshit has been humoured more than long enough now.
lobsterboy

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 06:50:56 PM
And of course George Soros is behind it all. Can't have a good conspiracy without him at the centre of it all.
12C

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 06:52:19 PM
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 05:55:18 PM
Decades of underfunding education has a cost.  Who's have thunk it?

Linking funding to high stakes testing has narrowed an already thin curriculum.
The big problem though is the move towards homeschooling based on a Bronze Age text book.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 06:56:55 PM
Only the best people.

A total fucking clown show.  ;D


Quote
On Trump's official YouTube page, just now:

"Can they hear us on the stream? I guess not."
"I don't think so..."
"You see fuckin' Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?"

https://twitter.com/markhelenowski/status/1329495664133361664

Red Berry

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 07:02:44 PM
Giuliani looks like a mouldy potato.
Zlen

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 07:06:36 PM
Has Trump had a single interview since election day?
Red Berry

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 07:20:21 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:06:36 PM
Has Trump had a single interview since election day?

No.  He's had two "press conferences" since the result was announced where he took no questions, and he's tweeted a lot.  That's about it.

He's literally just holed up in the Whitehouse doing almost nothing but watching the news and rage tweeting. I think he's genuinely afraid that if he leaves he wont be let back in.
ShatnersBassoon

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 07:24:27 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:20:21 PM
No.  He's had two "press conferences" since the result was announced where he took no questions, and he's tweeted a lot.  That's about it.

He's literally just holed up in the Whitehouse doing almost nothing but watching the news and rage tweeting. I think he's genuinely afraid that if he leaves he wont be let back in.

and lots of golf
Red Berry

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 07:25:59 PM
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 07:24:27 PM
and lots of golf

He really is Bunker Boy.
Zlen

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 07:35:03 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:20:21 PM
No.  He's had two "press conferences" since the result was announced where he took no questions, and he's tweeted a lot.  That's about it.

He's literally just holed up in the Whitehouse doing almost nothing but watching the news and rage tweeting. I think he's genuinely afraid that if he leaves he wont be let back in.
Just thought I might have missed some Fox, Q or some other interview, but no, complete silence. Just goes to show the extent of his insecurities. Such a coward, lowest quality bully type.
Circa1892

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 07:41:12 PM
At this stage surely everyone, even most of the objectively evil but not bat shit mental Republicans must be bored shitless of the c*nts now?
Mutton Geoff

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 08:08:08 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:02:44 PM
Giuliani looks like a mouldy potato.

Nothing changed then.
Mutton Geoff

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 08:09:46 PM
Given the decisions Tangoman is making right now he will happilly bring down the country with him:
Kekule

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 08:23:18 PM
Its been two weeks, and theyve had a press conference every other day talking about how much evidence theyve got, and that theyre definitely going to tell everyone about it once theyve had their chance to present it in court, even though theyve been before multiple judges in the last 10-14 days and chosen not to present it.

Its almost as if theyve got fuck all.

Giuliani is off his rocker and has been for years, hes beyond retirement age and doesnt really need to impress anyone so I can understand him being involved to a certain degree. But some of these people are relatively young, do they expect anyone to take them seriously ever again?  Theyre never getting another job after this except in Trumps circle, but even he will tell them to fuck off when they arent successful in this ultimate fools errand.

Red Berry

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 08:30:58 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:23:18 PM
Its been two weeks, and theyve had a press conference every other day talking about how much evidence theyve got, and that theyre definitely going to tell everyone about it once theyve had their chance to present it in court, even though theyve been before multiple judges in the last 10-14 days and chosen not to present it.

Its almost as if theyve got fuck all.

Giuliani is off his rocker and has been for years, hes beyond retirement age and doesnt really need to impress anyone so I can understand him being involved to a certain degree. But some of these people are relatively young, do they expect anyone to take them seriously ever again?  Theyre never getting another job after this except in Trumps circle, but even he will tell them to fuck off when they arent successful in this ultimate fools errand.

Giuliani has been an irrelevance ever since the GOP primaries for the 2008 election (I think it was).  He's revelling in this, that people actually have to give him air time and listen to him, even though he's more than halfway senile by now.

As for the younger ones, they're probably counting on people having short memories.
Zeb

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 08:59:52 PM
"That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you dont know what Im talking about, youre lucky." Bloke Trump sacked for not calling the election rigged, Chris Krebs (formerly 1st Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency).

Antisemitic conspiracy theories with added incitement for a putsch. Cute.

Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 09:26:36 PM
Quote from: Ray K on November 10, 2020, 12:57:00 AM
America needs a 1945-esque Denazification of the Republican Party. They are a fascist organisation and everyone associated with them are worthless scum.
Robinred

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 09:40:06 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:59:52 PM
"That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you dont know what Im talking about, youre lucky." Bloke Trump sacked for not calling the election rigged, Chris Krebs (formerly 1st Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency).

Antisemitic conspiracy theories with added incitement for a putsch. Cute.



As I said in a recent post in this thread, I truly am fearful for the U.S.

I cannot believe Trump believes he can overturn the election result. Nor do I believe this is childish spite. I am increasingly drawn to the notion that he fears a future where his tax affairs, his links to Putin, and other stuff, are exposed.
Dr. Beaker

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 09:44:37 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:23:18 PM
Theyre never getting another job after this except in Trumps circle, but even he will tell them to fuck off when they arent successful in this ultimate fools errand.


Yeah, I remember saying something very similar after Johnson made that fuck up over Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
TSC

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 09:46:49 PM
oldfordie

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 09:50:52 PM
News report on the sacking of Cyber security chief Chris Krebs could turn out to be a disaster for the US+Trump. they were talking about how Russian criminals have been targeting hospitals with ransom ware during the Pandemic.
Son of Spion＊

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 09:52:09 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:17:29 PM
@shearm
Here's a way of visualizing @realDonaldTrump's schedule since election day. I've been covering the White House for 12 years. Except for vacations, I can't remember so little on a presidential calendar.



https://twitter.com/shearm/status/1329236691131969538

President without being President?
Caligula?

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 10:02:33 PM
Quote from: telekon on Today at 06:51:28 AM
In populism and demagoguery the basic components of a strong civil society - such as critical thinking, understanding scientific method, being able to abstract and deduct, as well as detecting nuance, morality, and rationality - are directly and indirectly attacked. Those susceptible to right wing populism are often the ones that mostly suffers from its consequences. Is it then ethical to gloat in others misfortune because they lack those qualities? There are working poor that are apolitical, there are those ideologically on the left and on the right. Everyone (well maybe not the top 1% who owns 99% of all wealth in the US) is a victim of the absurdity that is late capitalism. They're all just people trying to get by. It's harsh to judge someone because they're ignorant because that can imply ignorance on the people who judge.

Nope. If you support him you're a c*nt, so I'll judge at will.
goalrushatgoodison

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 10:04:45 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:59:52 PM
"That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you dont know what Im talking about, youre lucky." Bloke Trump sacked for not calling the election rigged, Chris Krebs (formerly 1st Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency).



I have stayed out of the thread since the result was called because I am still extremely pessimistic about how this will end up and I appreciate that most here want to believe that Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th. However, at this stage I don't think what's happening right in front of our eyes can be ignored anymore, Trump and his crony's plan was always, by voter suppression, to  make the election about one or both of Pennsylvania and Michigan, states with Republican legislatures. Losing Georgia and Arizona has thrown them a curveball state in that they need an extra state but these guys fully intend to prosecute their plan.

The idea that his refusal to concede is just childish posturing from an overgrown manchild or about solidifying his base and his position for a 2024 run is, imo, wishful thinking in the extreme. Trump has no intention of leaving the Whitehouse. He fully intends through either the courts, the state legislatures or a mixture of both to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters and steal the election. And I firmly believe that there is a very realistic chance that we will pull it off.

If the Republican parties in Michigan and Pennsylvania and elsewhere row in behind Trump and refuse to certify the results, there is absolutely nothing that the Dems can do about it, particularly with a packed supreme court. The system clearly provides for uncertified results and the process if this results in nobody getting to 270. Then its squeaky bum time.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 10:18:27 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:02:33 PM
Nope. If you support him you're a c*nt, so I'll judge at will.

Is what I've said all along,same with any fucker who voted for Brexit.
TSC

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 10:40:21 PM
Loses another lawsuit in Pennsylvania apparently.  Have to get John King on the case soon to keep up with these numbers.
ShakaHislop

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 10:57:54 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:40:21 PM
Loses another lawsuit in Pennsylvania apparently.  Have to get John King on the case soon to keep up with these numbers.

Quote
BREAKING: Georgia Federal Court REJECTS Republican effort to block certification of election results. There are no remaining lawsuits currently pending in Georgia.

Trump and his allies are now 1-32 in post-election litigation.

https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1329557156400599041
John C

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Today at 11:00:16 PM
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 10:04:45 PM

The idea that his refusal to concede is just childish posturing from an overgrown manchild or about solidifying his base and his position for a 2024 run is, imo, wishful thinking in the extreme.
I shared your fear 10 days ago, not now though. Fortunately that's all it is, its not wishful thinking, it's realism.
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 10:04:45 PM
Trump has no intention of leaving the Whitehouse. He fully intends through either the courts, the state legislatures or a mixture of both to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters and steal the election. And I firmly believe that there is a very realistic chance that we will pull it off.

Trump has no choice but to leave the WH. Like others I don't think he'll ever return after Christmas but the machinery and processes that started building the inaugural stage at the WH within hours of Biden's win will also escort the impeached, one term lieing c*nt Donald Trump off the premises.
