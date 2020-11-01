Its been two weeks, and theyve had a press conference every other day talking about how much evidence theyve got, and that theyre definitely going to tell everyone about it once theyve had their chance to present it in court, even though theyve been before multiple judges in the last 10-14 days and chosen not to present it.



Its almost as if theyve got fuck all.



Giuliani is off his rocker and has been for years, hes beyond retirement age and doesnt really need to impress anyone so I can understand him being involved to a certain degree. But some of these people are relatively young, do they expect anyone to take them seriously ever again? Theyre never getting another job after this except in Trumps circle, but even he will tell them to fuck off when they arent successful in this ultimate fools errand.



