Its been two weeks, and theyve had a press conference every other day talking about how much evidence theyve got, and that theyre definitely going to tell everyone about it once theyve had their chance to present it in court, even though theyve been before multiple judges in the last 10-14 days and chosen not to present it.
Its almost as if theyve got fuck all.
Giuliani is off his rocker and has been for years, hes beyond retirement age and doesnt really need to impress anyone so I can understand him being involved to a certain degree. But some of these people are relatively young, do they expect anyone to take them seriously ever again? Theyre never getting another job after this except in Trumps circle, but even he will tell them to fuck off when they arent successful in this ultimate fools errand.