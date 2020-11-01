« previous next »
Author Topic: BIDEN laced the loser  (Read 352023 times)

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14320 on: Today at 06:24:57 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:10:32 PM
More like trying to rescind a penalty after it was scored.  After the final whistle. When the penalty was scored midway through the first half.

Pretty sure United got away with something similar against Brighton.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14321 on: Today at 06:35:03 PM »
What a shitshow of a press conference by the Trump legal team.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14322 on: Today at 06:39:50 PM »
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14323 on: Today at 06:41:11 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:24:57 PM
Pretty sure United got away with something similar against Brighton.

They were who I was thinking of actually. ;D
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14324 on: Today at 06:47:58 PM »
Ahhh Hugo Chavez is to blame! 7 years after he died. What a Machiavellian genius he was

this bullshit has been humoured more than long enough now.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14325 on: Today at 06:50:56 PM »
And of course George Soros is behind it all. Can't have a good conspiracy without him at the centre of it all.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14326 on: Today at 06:52:19 PM »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 05:55:18 PM
Decades of underfunding education has a cost.  Who's have thunk it?

Linking funding to high stakes testing has narrowed an already thin curriculum.
The big problem though is the move towards homeschooling based on a Bronze Age text book.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14327 on: Today at 06:56:55 PM »
Only the best people.

A total fucking clown show.  ;D


Quote
On Trump's official YouTube page, just now:

"Can they hear us on the stream? I guess not."
"I don't think so..."
"You see fuckin' Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?"

https://twitter.com/markhelenowski/status/1329495664133361664

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14328 on: Today at 07:02:44 PM »
Giuliani looks like a mouldy potato.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14329 on: Today at 07:06:36 PM »
Has Trump had a single interview since election day?
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14330 on: Today at 07:20:21 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:06:36 PM
Has Trump had a single interview since election day?

No.  He's had two "press conferences" since the result was announced where he took no questions, and he's tweeted a lot.  That's about it.

He's literally just holed up in the Whitehouse doing almost nothing but watching the news and rage tweeting. I think he's genuinely afraid that if he leaves he wont be let back in.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14331 on: Today at 07:24:27 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:20:21 PM
No.  He's had two "press conferences" since the result was announced where he took no questions, and he's tweeted a lot.  That's about it.

He's literally just holed up in the Whitehouse doing almost nothing but watching the news and rage tweeting. I think he's genuinely afraid that if he leaves he wont be let back in.

and lots of golf
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14332 on: Today at 07:25:59 PM »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 07:24:27 PM
and lots of golf

He really is Bunker Boy.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14333 on: Today at 07:35:03 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:20:21 PM
No.  He's had two "press conferences" since the result was announced where he took no questions, and he's tweeted a lot.  That's about it.

He's literally just holed up in the Whitehouse doing almost nothing but watching the news and rage tweeting. I think he's genuinely afraid that if he leaves he wont be let back in.
Just thought I might have missed some Fox, Q or some other interview, but no, complete silence. Just goes to show the extent of his insecurities. Such a coward, lowest quality bully type.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14334 on: Today at 07:41:12 PM »
At this stage surely everyone, even most of the objectively evil but not bat shit mental Republicans must be bored shitless of the c*nts now?
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14335 on: Today at 08:08:08 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:02:44 PM
Giuliani looks like a mouldy potato.

Nothing changed then.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14336 on: Today at 08:09:46 PM »
Given the decisions Tangoman is making right now he will happilly bring down the country with him:
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14337 on: Today at 08:23:18 PM »
Its been two weeks, and theyve had a press conference every other day talking about how much evidence theyve got, and that theyre definitely going to tell everyone about it once theyve had their chance to present it in court, even though theyve been before multiple judges in the last 10-14 days and chosen not to present it.

Its almost as if theyve got fuck all.

Giuliani is off his rocker and has been for years, hes beyond retirement age and doesnt really need to impress anyone so I can understand him being involved to a certain degree. But some of these people are relatively young, do they expect anyone to take them seriously ever again?  Theyre never getting another job after this except in Trumps circle, but even he will tell them to fuck off when they arent successful in this ultimate fools errand.

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14338 on: Today at 08:30:58 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:23:18 PM
Its been two weeks, and theyve had a press conference every other day talking about how much evidence theyve got, and that theyre definitely going to tell everyone about it once theyve had their chance to present it in court, even though theyve been before multiple judges in the last 10-14 days and chosen not to present it.

Its almost as if theyve got fuck all.

Giuliani is off his rocker and has been for years, hes beyond retirement age and doesnt really need to impress anyone so I can understand him being involved to a certain degree. But some of these people are relatively young, do they expect anyone to take them seriously ever again?  Theyre never getting another job after this except in Trumps circle, but even he will tell them to fuck off when they arent successful in this ultimate fools errand.

Giuliani has been an irrelevance ever since the GOP primaries for the 2008 election (I think it was).  He's revelling in this, that people actually have to give him air time and listen to him, even though he's more than halfway senile by now.

As for the younger ones, they're probably counting on people having short memories.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14339 on: Today at 08:59:52 PM »
"That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you dont know what Im talking about, youre lucky." Bloke Trump sacked for not calling the election rigged, Chris Krebs (formerly 1st Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency).

Antisemitic conspiracy theories with added incitement for a putsch. Cute.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #14340 on: Today at 09:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on November 10, 2020, 12:57:00 AM
America needs a 1945-esque Denazification of the Republican Party. They are a fascist organisation and everyone associated with them are worthless scum.
