Those Klepper vids dont play in the UK.
But thar batshit crazy Congresswoman whos driving the Qanon agenda was filmed on BBCs Newsnight earlier, stirring up a crowd of Trumpers. When the Beebs reporter approached her to ask whether she truly believed the Democratic Party was a front for devil-worshiping paedophiles worldwide, she told him he wasnt welcome, because America first. Her entourage was quite threatening.
I fear for the U.S, I really do. I live in a deeply divided country, with endemic issues that cannot be easily resolved. But its as nothing compared to a country with so many wingnuts, armed, deluded and angry.