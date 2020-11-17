« previous next »
Author Topic: BIDEN laced the loser  (Read 349993 times)

Offline KillieRed

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14280 on: Yesterday at 03:55:10 PM »
Cone Inauguration Day itll be an interesting call by Chief Justice Roberts as to which of the two to attend; the one in The Mall or the one in A Mall.
Offline Red Berry

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14281 on: Yesterday at 04:18:59 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:40:27 PM
2 months until the world is rid of the fraud, plenty of time for him to make a mess in that time frame, I'm astounded that the MAGAts haven't attempted some form of armed insurgency yet, and with so many Trumplings in the Police and Military that could be a catastrophe.

Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 03:44:52 PM
This is what Trump.is angling for of course

Yeah.  I said a couple of pages back that Trump must have been gleefully anticipating mass protests around his beautiful Whitehouse Wall where he could have ordered a massacre off the back of an election win.  I shudder to think where America would be right now and where it would be heading if he had won.  It would have been his first act of true vengeance against the people who reject him - instead he's reduced to petulant tweets and trying to fuck up US foreign policy.  And yet it is a comparatively small price.

As for why his darling little Trumplings haven't materialised as the armed militias he had dreamed of, I said several times that they were willing to kill for him but not willing to die for him.  All of his rhetoric was geared towards that, but a fair chunk of these assholes will happily go back to complaining about shitty governments and what a fraud Biden is as they polish their guns and pick up their social security checks.   

These are the "soft" Trumpsters who will go back underground once the figurehead is removed.  Breaking Trump will hopefully shut enough of them up that there wont be enough of the hard core left to cause significant lasting damage.  (Admittedly a faint hope)
Offline KillieRed

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14282 on: Yesterday at 04:36:21 PM »
I spoken to Trumpzis, they think the ultimate goal of the Democrats, with Soros, Gates & the Clintons thrown in of course (with unspoken dashes of antisemitism) is a global one party state. And yet theyre comfortable with Trumps authoritarianism. Allowing a swarm of illegals in is just one step in that direction, its apparently theyre job to bring their way of life & force the natives to speak Spanish. I honestly dont know where to start with such ignorance. How do you change these crazy notions in peoples heads?
Offline Libertine

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14283 on: Yesterday at 04:39:07 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 03:53:05 PM
I know it's because of the huge numbers of postal votes but, Biden now approaching 80 million votes and still counting - think that's 10 million more than the previous highest of any President and 15 mill more than Clinton.....incredible ! He's also on 51% and nearly 6 million ahead of Trump.

Still >20% of New York's votes to come to. Apparently mail ins, so you can imagine how blue they will be.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14284 on: Yesterday at 04:45:38 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:39:07 PM
Still >20% of New York's votes to come to. Apparently mail ins, so you can imagine how blue they will be.
Yeah, I was thinking that myself......could well take Joe well over 80 mill
Offline Chakan

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14285 on: Yesterday at 04:46:18 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:36:21 PM
I spoken to Trumpzis, they think the ultimate goal of the Democrats, with Soros, Gates & the Clintons thrown in of course (with unspoken dashes of antisemitism) is a global one party state. And yet theyre comfortable with Trumps authoritarianism. Allowing a swarm of illegals in is just one step in that direction, its apparently theyre job to bring their way of life & force the natives to speak Spanish. I honestly dont know where to start with such ignorance. How do you change these crazy notions in peoples heads?

You don't.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14286 on: Yesterday at 04:46:40 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:39:07 PM
Still >20% of New York's votes to come to. Apparently mail ins, so you can imagine how blue they will be.

Why are so many still outstanding?
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14287 on: Yesterday at 05:01:43 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:46:40 PM
Why are so many still outstanding?
Think it's due to still counting mail in votes.......so in NY still less than 80% complete and as Libertine says would expect them to be heavily in Biden's favour.
Offline Riquende

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14288 on: Yesterday at 05:13:34 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:36:21 PM
I spoken to Trumpzis, they think the ultimate goal of the Democrats, with Soros, Gates & the Clintons thrown in of course (with unspoken dashes of antisemitism) is a global one party state. And yet theyre comfortable with Trumps authoritarianism.

It's not uncommon though, it's a key part of self-delusion. In order to be okay with what Trump is obviously doing they have to convince themselves that the 'other side' would be doing far worse.
Offline Red Berry

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14289 on: Yesterday at 06:36:27 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:36:21 PM
How do you change these crazy notions in peoples heads?

What Chakan said.  What you DO do is keep the fuckers marginalised and without a voice.  The implications for the political divide in the US are unnerving if Trump is allowed to go free.

And I'm not saying dealing with Trump makes it all go away, but it reduced the problem to manageable proportions.

Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:13:34 PM
It's not uncommon though, it's a key part of self-delusion. In order to be okay with what Trump is obviously doing they have to convince themselves that the 'other side' would be doing far worse.

Aye.  They don't mind one party rule as long as it's THEIR party doing the ruling. In their heads it will only be their enemies that are oppressed. 

The reality is that, when your leaders are paranoid and require round the clock devotion, then even the staunchest of supporters aren't safe from the back of an unmarked van.  And the slightest misspoken word can be taken as disloyalty.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14290 on: Yesterday at 08:43:53 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:46:40 PM
Why are so many still outstanding?
I don't suppose there was ever going to be a need for urgency in the predictable states.
Offline leroy

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14291 on: Yesterday at 10:33:24 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 02:28:32 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyLpbO5S4xE

Jordan Klepper at the MAGA march. How do you reach out to these people?

Klepper is fantastic.
Online newterp

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14292 on: Yesterday at 11:29:32 PM »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 10:33:24 PM
Klepper is fantastic.

Yeah he does a great job improving on the spot and coming up with really good retorts (I realize some of the edits make it look better but still).
Offline stoa

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14293 on: Yesterday at 11:31:18 PM »
I have to say that's the first of all those videos he did where I actually was afraid that he might get hurt. Especially, when the guy told him not to step on the US flag that had a huge picture of Trump on it...

The really sad thing is that he shows them clearly how wrong they are, but they just can't see it. Best moment is still the one where he's at that boat rallye wearing a mask. Loads of people from another boat shout "TAKE OFF THAT MASK" and he replies "I'm afraid of covid" and they just go "oh it's okay then". :D
Offline Robinred

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14294 on: Today at 12:01:51 AM »
Those Klepper vids dont play in the UK.

But thar batshit crazy Congresswoman whos driving the Qanon agenda was filmed on BBCs Newsnight earlier, stirring up a crowd of Trumpers. When the Beebs reporter approached her to ask whether she truly believed the Democratic Party was a front for devil-worshiping paedophiles worldwide, she told him he wasnt welcome, because America first. Her entourage was quite threatening.

I fear for the U.S, I really do. I live in a deeply divided country, with endemic issues that cannot be easily resolved. But its as nothing compared to a country with so many wingnuts, armed, deluded and angry.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14295 on: Today at 12:16:45 AM »
Of course this is what is going. These people are political arsonists

Ben Collins@oneunderscore__
"A second official tells CNN their goal is to set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out."
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/11/17/politics/trump-biden-natsec-transition-fires/index.html?
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14296 on: Today at 01:13:24 AM »
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14297 on: Today at 02:39:38 AM »

Trying to get this passed before January 20. Arkansas Republican senators Jason Rapert and Mary Bentley file SB6, which would make abortion illegal in Arkansas except when the mothers life is at stake.     :no
Online Craig 🤔

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14298 on: Today at 02:42:49 AM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 02:39:38 AM
Trying to get this passed before January 20. Arkansas Republican senators Jason Rapert and Mary Bentley file SB6, which would make abortion illegal in Arkansas except when the mothers life is at stake.     :no

If anything signals a backwards ass country its this.

Normally backed up with some sort of religious reasoning.

In this day and age any country which allows religion such influence in its running really deserves its 1st world tag debated.
Online Max_powers

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14299 on: Today at 02:50:46 AM »
Was listening to the NY Times podcast where they interviewed a bunch of Trump and Biden supporters after the election was called.

There were definitely some Trump supporters who were ok with the results and were willing to give Biden a chance.

However, there was one middle aged white lady that was protesting the election results in Philly who completely baffled me with her nonsense. She was certain that election was fraud.

Then she went into a rant about how the Democratic Governor in her state (New Jersey) imposed a lockdown that caused her to close her small business. Then she breaks into tears that her daughter is lacking in motivation due to not being able to go to school. Then she starts crying about how she still has huge student loans to pay.

How about hold the president accountable for all this? Did Biden let Covid run free in US? Has Trump ever even talked about the student debt? What about the republican's reluctance to support families and businesses losing money due to Austerity.  Its crazy how people be so brainwashed by their Facebook bubbles that they reason away their personal problems and vote and cheerlead for the people who caused them in first place.
