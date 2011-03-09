@RMFifthCircuitWhat standard of review should I apply? Rudy: The normal one.I can hear the judges befuddlement from here. The normal one is not the answer. He wanted strict scrutiny or intermediate scrutiny.Which prompted this replyThe "normal one" is the answer you give if you are a child and you get Freaky Friday'd into your lawyer parent's body and you have to pretend you're a lawyer for a day
NBC Politics@NBCPoliticsBREAKING: President Trump has fired Chris Krebs, the director of CISA, over Krebs' statements debunking various myths about 2020 election voter fraud that were advanced by President Trump and his allies.
Surely, he could put a claim in for unfair dismissal.
Sounds like the Rudy Giuliani hearing before the Penn Supreme Court went extremely well, and definitely worth the $20,000 per day that Trump has promised him but will stiff him in the end for..
They're not even trying to hide their intentions now.
Were they ever?
Fair point.It's still infuriating. As much as I like to think that this is 99% in the bag, I'm still waiting for the final heist attempt that feels inevitable.
