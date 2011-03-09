« previous next »
BIDEN laced the loser

Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14240 on: Yesterday at 11:21:09 PM
Trouble with stubborn shitstains? - Vote Biden!
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

BOBSCOUSE

  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14241 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 PM
Seeking comfort with Ivanka - I SAID IVANKA!!
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14242 on: Today at 12:10:33 AM
Sounds like the Rudy Giuliani hearing before the Penn Supreme Court went extremely well, and definitely worth the $20,000 per day that Trump has promised him but will stiff him in the end for.

Quote
@RMFifthCircuit
What standard of review should I apply?

Rudy: The normal one.

I can hear the judges befuddlement from here. The normal one is not the answer. He wanted strict scrutiny or intermediate scrutiny.

Which prompted this reply
The "normal one" is the answer you give if you are a child and you get Freaky Friday'd into your lawyer parent's body and you have to pretend you're a lawyer for a day




rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14243 on: Today at 01:08:27 AM
NBC Politics@NBCPolitics
BREAKING: President Trump has fired Chris Krebs, the director of CISA, over Krebs' statements debunking various myths about 2020 election voter fraud that were advanced by President Trump and his allies.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14244 on: Today at 01:59:30 AM
Im shocked.
Garrus

  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14245 on: Today at 04:38:49 AM
So, initially the county board of canvassers in Wayne County, Michigan refused to certify the election results (voted 2-2) with one Republican on the board willing to certify as long as Detroit wasn't included!

Thankfully they overturned the decision on the condition that the results would be audited.

They're not even trying to hide their intentions now.  :o
leroy

  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14246 on: Today at 04:58:44 AM
Quote from: McrRed on November 16, 2020, 09:58:51 PM
There's always a big picture

Doesn't mean that they're considering it though ;)
kcbworth

  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14247 on: Today at 04:58:54 AM
Thread title: The kuckoo-coup adventures of agent orange and his merry cult
leroy

  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14248 on: Today at 05:06:33 AM
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:07:19 PM
Wurstserver!
Jaysus they are a bunch of pathetic pricks.

Stupid too.
BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14249 on: Today at 05:16:41 AM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:08:27 AM
NBC Politics@NBCPolitics
BREAKING: President Trump has fired Chris Krebs, the director of CISA, over Krebs' statements debunking various myths about 2020 election voter fraud that were advanced by President Trump and his allies.

Surely, he could put a claim in for unfair dismissal.


Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14250 on: Today at 06:20:11 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:16:41 AM
Surely, he could put a claim in for unfair dismissal.
Trump says his statements were, "highly inaccurate"!


surfer.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14251 on: Today at 06:53:56 AM
Jshooters

  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14252 on: Today at 07:40:00 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:16:41 AM
Surely, he could put a claim in for unfair dismissal.

I think US employment law is pretty much non-existent and you can get fired at the drop of a hat there


GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14253 on: Today at 07:57:50 AM
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 04:58:54 AM
Thread title: The kuckoo-coup adventures of agent orange and his merry cult

The cuck-coup cock strikes once?
Alan_X

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14254 on: Today at 08:02:01 AM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:10:33 AM
Sounds like the Rudy Giuliani hearing before the Penn Supreme Court went extremely well, and definitely worth the $20,000 per day that Trump has promised him but will stiff him in the end for.
.

"I concur..."
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14255 on: Today at 09:12:19 AM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:02:01 AM
"I concur..."


Lionel Hutz is alive and well and living in the body of a 76 year old vampire.
leroy

  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14256 on: Today at 09:17:53 AM
Surely you big brain types can come up with a Four Seasons Total Landscaping title of some variety?

That's the funniest shit that's happened all year.
Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14257 on: Today at 09:26:28 AM
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 04:38:49 AM

They're not even trying to hide their intentions now.  :o

Were they ever?  :-X








Garrus

  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14258 on: Today at 09:37:09 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:26:28 AM
Were they ever?  :-X
Fair point.

It's still infuriating. As much as I like to think that this is 99% in the bag, I'm still waiting for the final heist attempt that feels inevitable.
Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14259 on: Today at 09:44:34 AM
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 09:37:09 AM
Fair point.

It's still infuriating. As much as I like to think that this is 99% in the bag, I'm still waiting for the final heist attempt that feels inevitable.

Agreed. Trump's desperately trying to cling on for some last minute gambit to save his bacon, even as he tries to light bush fires all over the planet out of sheer spite for losing.

I'll give up on humanity as a lost cause if he's allowed to walk after all he's done.








Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14260 on: Today at 09:44:53 AM

Quote from: Garrus on Today at 09:37:09 AM
Fair point.

It's still infuriating. As much as I like to think that this is 99% in the bag, I'm still waiting for the final heist attempt that feels inevitable.

What a plot twist! The heist plays out from the bunker at Potomac Falls or Pennsylvania Ave.
A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14261 on: Today at 11:47:38 AM
Honestly just take him out, absolutely nobody will lose anything with him snuffing it.
