Quote

@RMFifthCircuit

“What standard of review should I apply?”



Rudy: “The normal one.”



I can hear the judge’s befuddlement from here. The normal one is not the answer. He wanted “strict scrutiny” or intermediate scrutiny.



Which prompted this reply

The "normal one" is the answer you give if you are a child and you get Freaky Friday'd into your lawyer parent's body and you have to pretend you're a lawyer for a day

Sounds like the Rudy Giuliani hearing before the Penn Supreme Court went extremely well, and definitely worth the $20,000 per day that Trump has promised him but will stiff him in the end for.