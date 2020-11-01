Many years ago camping in Ireland, I was having a discussion over a few beers with my mate who was from Armagh, and a guy in the next tent who was from Chicago, but was of Irish ancestry.

We got onto the subject of the English making Irish jokes. My mate made the point that the Irish made Kerryman jokes. The lad from Chicago said the WASP types made Irish jokes and the Irish took the piss out of the Poles.

It seems like humans always need someone to feel superior to, even if it means they treat them like shit.