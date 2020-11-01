« previous next »
Author Topic: BIDEN laced the loser  (Read 342289 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14120 on: Today at 02:00:09 PM »
Online Not that Gareth

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14121 on: Today at 02:08:06 PM »
Followed up with Georgia recount being fake ::)
The man is such a fucking embarrassment
Offline Red Berry

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14122 on: Today at 02:20:59 PM »
Quote from: Not that Gareth on Today at 02:08:06 PM
Followed up with Georgia recount being fake ::)
The man is such a fucking embarrassment

But it puts the situation now into stark terms: The President of the United States is officially refusing to accept the result of the election that he lost.  And in doing so the transition period is stalled, which will badly hamper the succession and transfer of power. 

Despite everyone knowing it was going to happen there appears to be no plan to deal with it. 
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14123 on: Today at 02:22:07 PM »
Online Chakan

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14124 on: Today at 02:22:11 PM »
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14125 on: Today at 02:25:27 PM »
Found this an interesting read:

Racism Isnt Everyones Priority

Trumps nonwhite support suggests a gulf between how the woke left processes racism and how many people in the real world do.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/11/racism-isnt-everyones-priority/617108/
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14126 on: Today at 02:34:49 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:25:27 PM
Found this an interesting read:

Racism Isnt Everyones Priority

Trumps nonwhite support suggests a gulf between how the woke left processes racism and how many people in the real world do.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/11/racism-isnt-everyones-priority/617108/

Are people not bored of these "woke is bad" type articles already?
Online .adam

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14127 on: Today at 02:36:33 PM »
Quite the difference.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14128 on: Today at 02:39:00 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:34:49 PM
Are people not bored of these "woke is bad" type articles already?

It doesn;t say that at all actually. More of an attempted explanation as to why people of colour voted for Trump in relatively large numbers.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14129 on: Today at 02:41:09 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:39:00 PM
It doesn;t say that at all actually. More of an attempted explanation as to why people of colour voted for Trump in relatively large numbers.

I can form my own opinion of what the article says, thanks.
Online J_Kopite

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14130 on: Today at 02:41:16 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:34:49 PM
Are people not bored of these "woke is bad" type articles already?

Did you read the article?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14131 on: Today at 02:45:52 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:41:09 PM
I can form my own opinion of what the article says, thanks.

I was giving you MY opinion of what the article says, I wasn't saying that's what YOU should think
Online Craig 🤔

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14132 on: Today at 02:48:21 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:25:27 PM
Found this an interesting read:

Racism Isnt Everyones Priority

Trumps nonwhite support suggests a gulf between how the woke left processes racism and how many people in the real world do.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/11/racism-isnt-everyones-priority/617108/

It seems a short sighted argument, that Trump may be racist but they dont come into contact with him directly and some of his policies are good for lack or Latino people so they voted for him, because it ignores the fact that by someone in Trumps position being openly racist quite clearly opens the door for many others to be openly racist. And these people will come into daily contact with black and Latinos, and will have an impact on their daily lives.

I also fucking hate the word woke.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14133 on: Today at 02:52:18 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:48:21 PM
It seems a short sighted argument, that Trump may be racist but they dont come into contact with him directly and some of his policies are good for lack or Latino people so they voted for him, because it ignores the fact that by someone in Trumps position being openly racist quite clearly opens the door for many others to be openly racist. And these people will come into daily contact with black and Latinos, and will have an impact on their daily lives.

I also fucking hate the word woke.

I hope someone does a detailed study of why so many people voted the way they did. I'd be very interested. You could've maybe said because of the economy but that was before covid. So clearly people had a strong enough reason to vote for him despite the racism.
Offline 12C

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14134 on: Today at 02:56:19 PM »
Many years ago camping in Ireland, I was having a discussion over a few beers with my mate who was from Armagh, and a guy in the next tent who was from Chicago, but was of Irish ancestry.
We got onto the subject of the English making Irish jokes. My mate made the point that the Irish made Kerryman jokes. The lad from Chicago said the WASP types made Irish jokes and the Irish took the piss out of the Poles.
It seems like humans always need someone to feel superior to, even if it means they treat them like shit.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14135 on: Today at 03:04:42 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:52:18 PM
I hope someone does a detailed study of why so many people voted the way they did. I'd be very interested. You could've maybe said because of the economy but that was before covid. So clearly people had a strong enough reason to vote for him despite the racism.
I guess some of it comes down to their own personal political views. If the person (or family) was a tradituonal conservative in their country of origin then there's a chance that they will become a republican. Witness all the Cubans voting for Trump because they were 'scared' of socialists/communists.

There will be others who vote on narrow self-interest e.g., as long as you keep taxes low I don't care if you kill every other ethnic minority - the I'm alright Jack brigade.

In fact that brigrade is part of the reason many voted for Brexit - it benefitted them, even if it was bad for everyone else.
Offline Qston

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14136 on: Today at 03:11:52 PM »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 02:36:33 PM
Quite the difference.



That is genuinely funny. Essentially espousing the same sentiment, but one of them clearly either written by a child or some form of translator for a child.
Offline Zlen

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14137 on: Today at 03:27:53 PM »
One tweet is: You amazing people - well done
Other is: Im amazing - me, me, me

Hes such a pathetic creep.
