US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 07:46:07 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 13, 2020, 11:42:12 PM
I caught a bit of him on the news before. He looked tired, defeated and thoroughly deflated.

It made my day.

I almost want gifs... but only almost.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 08:02:55 AM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:19:41 AM
I hope that he dies a painful death but only after he has lost the fucking lot.
Hasn't he already lost the lot, with his $450,000,000 debts. He is the ultimate epic loser of all time. Got dealt four aces, and all he did with them was say, "Snap".
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 10:01:41 AM
This isnt the place to wish death on the American populace, whatever your moral reasoning. Wind it in.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:35:15 AM
Good insight and perspective from David Shor on how the Democrats won.

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/11/david-shor-analysis-2020-election-autopsy-democrats-polls.html

Thought the point on 'mobilisation' being a cop-out from having to reach across is well made (in British context, it's parts of the Labour party's fascination with getting the youth vote when the biggest gains are always in existing voters switching), also the 'all politics is national' point about how fringe voices can be used by opponents to represent a whole spectrum of opinion.

Quote
I think its important for us to be clear-eyed about what happened in 2020. Were not going to know exactly what happened until theres more analysis of precinct results. But I think that the county-level data we have tells a pretty clear big-picture story. Which is that we won the presidency because, one, while we lost non-college-educated white voters, we kept those defections to a relatively low level, and two, a bunch of moderate Republicans who had voted for Trump in 2016 decided to vote for Biden this time.

Turnout was up, but it was up for both parties. According to Nate Cohns estimates, Black turnout was probably up by around 8 percent, but non-Black turnout was up by something like 15 to 20 percent. So we had the highest-turnout election in a century, and despite that, we still only won because a bunch of people switched their votes in our direction.

Quote
Voters are now determining their opinions about parties in a unified way and not reading about individual local candidates. Theres arguably less local news. But peoples consumption of local news has definitely decreased, while their consumption of national news has increased. So its hard for candidates in redder areas to differentiate themselves from the national party than it used to be. This is part of why ticket-splitting is declining.

And that does create some awkward trade-offs. Like, it is now true that what a left-wing congressperson in a deep-blue district says will get transmitted adversarially by the Republican media, and to a significant extent by the mainstream media, to people who disagree. And those people wont say, Oh, this left-wing congressperson, well, hes crazy. But Max Rose? Hes dope. Theyre just going to say, Oh, Democrats support socialism now, because theres this one socialist congressperson.

I think the reality now is that whenever any elected Democrat goes out and says something thats unpopular, unless the rest of the party very forcefully pushes back  in a way that I think is actually very rare within the Democratic Party currently  every Democrat will face an electoral penalty. And thats awkward. But I think its a natural consequence of polarization and ticket-splitting declining. I think progressives try to get around this awkward reality by saying, Well, Republicans are going to demonize us no matter what we say or do. But I dont think that kind of nihilism is justified. What they say actually does matter. Parties and candidates that say less controversial things, and are associated with less-controversial ideas, win more elections.

I think that the only option that we have is to move toward the median voter. And I think that really comes down to embracing the popular parts of our agenda and making sure that no one in our party is vocally embracing unpopular things. I know that sounds reactionary. But moderates dont have a monopoly on popular ideas and progressives dont have one on unpopular ideas. There are a lot of left-wing policies that are both popular and transformational. Worker co-determination. A federal job guarantee. Theres still a lot we can do.

And we also still have a chance to limit how much we need to compromise by winning in Georgia and then passing sweeping structural reforms. But if we dont, then the reality is that the median voter who gets to determine Senate control is going to remain a non-college-educated 55-year-old in a pretty Republican state who voted for Donald Trump. Probably twice. Thats who well need to win over in order to govern.

Polarisation by education (and geography) makes for harder compromises from the 'left' of any given country's political spectrum.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 02:31:52 PM
I cant find the tweets now but there was an excellent thread on the Michigan court case with screenshots of the judges ruling.

Highlights included the suggestion that if the poll watchers had attended the briefings provided to all poll watchers they might have realised the suspicious activity was standard procedure.

One case where someone was ordered not to check signatures because the signatures had already been checked.

The judge suggesting the reason one poll watcher saw a suspiciously large number of votes for Biden was because Biden got 200,000 more votes...

And so on.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 02:46:12 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:31:52 PM
I cant find the tweets now but there was an excellent thread on the Michigan court case with screenshots of the judges ruling.

Highlights included the suggestion that if the poll watchers had attended the briefings provided to all poll watchers they might have realised the suspicious activity was standard procedure.

One case where someone was ordered not to check signatures because the signatures had already been checked.

The judge suggesting the reason one poll watcher saw a suspiciously large number of votes for Biden was because Biden got 200,000 more votes...

And so on.

And the debunking of their worthless claims goes on as well.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-us-2020-54874120
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 03:29:33 PM
I'm looking forward to the impending updates for Donald Trump's Wikipedia page.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 03:44:45 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:29:33 PM
I'm looking forward to the impending updates for Donald Trump's Wikipedia page.

I'm looking forward to impending updates for Donald Trump's charge sheet.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 04:04:15 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:31:52 PM
I cant find the tweets now but there was an excellent thread on the Michigan court case with screenshots of the judges ruling.

Highlights included the suggestion that if the poll watchers had attended the briefings provided to all poll watchers they might have realised the suspicious activity was standard procedure.

One case where someone was ordered not to check signatures because the signatures had already been checked.

The judge suggesting the reason one poll watcher saw a suspiciously large number of votes for Biden was because Biden got 200,000 more votes...

And so on.


Not seen the tweets but it was Judge Timothy Kenny.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 05:18:47 PM
Slowly but steadily.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 05:35:45 PM
The million maga rally has proud boys marching, the works.
But the # has been hijacked by people posting pics of pancakes and taking the piss.
Hasnt stopped the Emperor Cheeto doing a drive about through the streets waving to his followers. Poor USSS men I say.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 05:40:32 PM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:35:45 PM
The million maga rally has proud boys marching, the works.
But the # has been hijacked by people posting pics of pancakes and taking the piss.
Hasnt stopped the Emperor Cheeto doing a drive about through the streets waving to his followers. Poor USSS men I say.

Funnily enough I was just coming in here to post about that. Thought I'd check up on it when I saw the # trending and wondered what the hell I was seeing with all the rainbow pancakes.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 06:16:16 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:40:32 PM
Funnily enough I was just coming in here to post about that. Thought I'd check up on it when I saw the # trending and wondered what the hell I was seeing with all the rainbow pancakes.

Yeah, exactly the same here.  Thought it might just have been hijacked.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 06:35:57 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:02:55 AM
Hasn't he already lost the lot, with his $450,000,000 debts. He is the ultimate epic loser of all time. Got dealt four aces, and all he did with them was say, "Snap".
:lmao :lmao

 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 07:10:07 PM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:35:45 PM
The million maga rally has proud boys marching, the works.
But the # has been hijacked by people posting pics of pancakes and taking the piss.
Hasnt stopped the Emperor Cheeto doing a drive about through the streets waving to his followers. Poor USSS men I say.

Sums up Trump's presidency. His unhinged supporters arrange a demonstration to try and keep him in power. The orange one does a drive by and then pisses off for a game of golf.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 10:02:35 PM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:35:45 PM
The million maga rally has proud boys marching, the works.
But the # has been hijacked by people posting pics of pancakes and taking the piss.
Hasnt stopped the Emperor Cheeto doing a drive about through the streets waving to his followers. Poor USSS men I say.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:07:20 PM
This short moving day vid perfectly sums up Trump's relevance .


https://twitter.com/leonalioness6/status/1327460599366868993?s=21
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:08:06 PM

My fellow Delawareans,

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Last Saturday night, Jill and I stood on a stage in Wilmington  the city where our story began  and accepted the honor of becoming your next President and First Lady of the United States.

It was one of the proudest moments of my life.

This election was won by bringing Americans from all walks of life together. It was won because of the hard work and faith of so many people across this country. It was won with a promise to restore the soul of this nation and build back better than ever. However, we never could have done it without you  without Delaware.

This state made me the man I am today. Its the place my father brought us to rebuild after work in Scranton dried up. Its where I met the woman who has my heart  even after 43 years  and where I came home from Washington, DC, every evening, to tuck my kids in bed. This is the state where I saw again and again that there is nothing Americans cannot achieve when we put our hearts and minds to the task.

All those years ago, you trusted a young Senator to fight for your family. You grieved with me when I lost Neilia and Naomi. You embraced Jill with open arms and helped her find her voice. You gave our son Beau the chance to represent you. You carried us through the darkest moments of our lives with love, compassion, and generosity.

Working for this state has been an honor, and I am proud of the seven Senate campaigns we ran  with my sister Valerie at the helm, and my brothers, Jimmy and Frank, there by my side. Im proud of how my kids had the chance to grow up knocking on your doors and traveling town to town to listen to your stories. Im proud of my work to make Dover Air Force Base one of the worlds finest; to grow our universities into national leaders; and to protect our waterways and wetlands, from the Delaware River down to our world-class beaches.

Delaware is a true microcosm of America  cities and farms, north and south, white and Black and Latino, conservative and liberal  and a model for a nation badly in need of healing.

We believe in respecting one another  because we know well run into each other at the grocery store or church or little league game. We see one another as whole people, bigger than politics, each just trying to build a better life for our kids. We dont forget: were in this together. It is the Delaware way.

Our country has never needed the values I learned here in Delaware more. Thats why, although I am a proud Democrat, I promise you, I will be an American President, and work as hard for those who didnt vote for me, as those who did.

America is a nation of hope, not fear. Unity, not division. Science, not fiction. We know that there is nothing  nothing  we cannot do when we come together with faith, compassion, and courage.

Throughout the years, in triumph and loss, Delaware has been my North Star and home base  compassionate, persevering, full of grit. The Irish writer James Joyce once said: When I die, Dublin will be written on my heart. Delaware will be written on mine.

Thank you, Delaware, for always keeping the faith  in me, in each other, and in this nation that we love so much.

 Joe

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/11/14/open-letter-president-elect-joe-biden-delaware-residents/6297497002/
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:54:26 PM
Quote
GOP leaders in 4 states quash dubious Trump bid on electors




Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won't participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state's electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House.

State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors, who ultimately cast the votes that secure a candidate's victory. Such a move would violate state law and a vote of the people, several noted.

"I do not see, short of finding some type of fraud  which I haven't heard of anything  I don't see us in any serious way addressing a change in electors," said Rusty Bowers, Arizona's Republican House speaker, who says he's been inundated with emails pleading for the legislature to intervene. "They are mandated by statute to choose according to the vote of the people."

The idea loosely involves GOP-controlled legislatures dismissing Biden's popular vote wins in their states and opting to select Trump electors. While the endgame was unclear, it appeared to hinge on the expectation that a conservative-leaning Supreme Court would settle any dispute over the move.

Still, it has been promoted by Trump allies, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and is an example of misleading information and false claims fueling skepticism among Trump supporters about the integrity of the vote.

The theory is rooted in the fact that the U.S. Constitution grants state legislatures the power to decide how electors are chosen. Each state already has passed laws that delegate this power to voters and appoint electors for whichever candidate wins the state on Election Day. The only opportunity for a state legislature to then get involved with electors is a provision in federal law allowing it if the actual election "fails."

If the result of the election was unclear in mid-December, at the deadline for naming electors, Republican-controlled legislatures in those states could declare that Trump won and appoint electors supporting him. Or so the theory goes.

The problem, legal experts note, is that the result of the election is not in any way unclear. Biden won all the states at issue. It's hard to argue the election "failed" when Trump's own Department of Homeland Security reported it was not tampered with and was "the most secure in American history." There has been no finding of widespread fraud or problems in the vote count, which shows Biden leading Trump by more than 5 million votes nationally.

Trump's campaign and its allies have filed lawsuits that aim to delay the certification and potentially provide evidence for a failed election. But so far, Trump and Republicans have had meager success  at least 10 of the lawsuits have been rejected by the courts in the 10 days since the election. The most significant that remain ask courts to prevent Michigan and Pennsylvania from certifying Biden as the winner of their elections.

But legal experts say it's impossible for courts to ultimately stop those states from appointing electors by the December deadline.

"It would take the most unjustified and bizarre intervention by courts that this country has ever seen," said Danielle Lang of the Campaign Legal Center. "I haven't seen anything in any of those lawsuits that has any kind of merit  let alone enough to delay appointing electors."

Even if Trump won a single court fight, there's another potential roadblock: Congress could be the final arbiter of whether to accept disputed slates of electors, according to the Electoral Count Act of 1887, the law outlining the process. In the end, if the Democratic-controlled House and GOP-controlled Senate could not agree on which electors to accept, and there is no vote and no winner, the presidency would pass to the next person in the line of succession at the end of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence's term on Jan. 20. That would be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

"If this is a strategy, I don't think it will be successful," said Edward Foley, a constitutional law professor at Ohio State University. "I think we're in the realm of fantasy here."

But unfounded claims about fraud and corruption have been circulating widely in conservative circles since Biden won the election. Asked this week if state lawmakers should invalidate the official results, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said, "Everything should be on the table."

DeSantis urged Pennsylvania and Michigan residents to call state lawmakers and urge them to intervene. "Under Article 2 of the Constitution, presidential electors are done by the legislatures and the schemes they create and the framework. And if there's departure from that, if they're not following the law, if they're ignoring law, then they can provide remedies as well," he said.

Republican lawmakers, however, appear to be holding steady. "The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not have and will not have a hand in choosing the state's presidential electors or in deciding the outcome of the presidential election," top Republican legislative leaders, state Sen. Jake Corman and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, wrote in an October op-ed. Their offices said Friday they stand by the statement.

The Republican leader of Wisconsin's Assembly, Robin Vos, has long dismissed the idea, and his spokesperson, Kit Beyer, said he stood by that position on Thursday.

In Michigan, legislative leaders say any intervention would be against state law. Even though the GOP-controlled legislature is investigating the election, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told radio station WJR on Friday, "It is not the expectation that our analysis will result in any change in the outcome."
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:00:04 AM
And another loss


Quote
Federal judge rules acting DHS head Chad Wolf unlawfully appointed, invalidates DACA suspension

"This is really a hopeful day for a lot of young people across the country," said Karen Tumlin, a lawyer in the case and director of the Los Angeles-based Justice Action Center.


A federal judge in New York City on Saturday said Chad Wolf has not been acting lawfully as the chief of Homeland Security and that, as such, his suspension of protections for a class of migrants brought to the United States illegally as children is invalid.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that the Trump administration wrongly tried to shut down protections under the Obama-era legislation known as DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. On July 28, Wolf nonetheless suspended DACA pending review.

Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis said court conferences would be held to work out details of his ruling.

He concluded, "Wolf was not lawfully serving as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security under the HSA [Homeland Security Act] when he issued the Wolf Memorandum" that suspended DACA.

Karen Tumlin, a lawyer in the case and director of the Los Angeles-based Justice Action Center, said the ruling means, "the effort in the Wolf memo to gut the DACA program is overturned."

She said the ruling applies to more than a million people, including more recent applicants and those seeking two-year renewals for protection under DACA.

"This is really a hopeful day for a lot of young people across the country," Tumlin said.


Although President Donald Trump formally nominated Wolf for the job in summer, Wolf has yet to get a full vote in the Senate, keeping his role as "acting." Garaufis cited the Government Accountability Office, which wrote in a report to Congress in August that Wolf was the beneficiary of an "invalid order of succession."

The judge described an illegitimate shuffling of leadership chairs at the Department of Homeland Security, the agency responsible for immigration enforcement, for the predicament of Wolf's leadership and that of his predecessor, Kevin McAleenan.

"Based on the plain text of the operative order of succession," Garaufis wrote in the Saturday ruling, "neither Mr. McAleenan nor, in turn, Mr. Wolf, possessed statutory authority to serve as Acting Secretary. Therefore the Wolf Memorandum was not an exercise of legal authority."

The ruling is part of an ongoing case with DACA recipient Martín Jonathan Batalla Vidal serving as the lead plaintiff in a six-plaintiff case against Wolf and the Department of Homeland Security. The suit initially challenged the state of Texas' attempt to thwart DACA.

On Saturday the National Immigration Law Center responded to the ruling on Twitter: "VICTORY!"
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 01:36:57 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 11:08:06 PM
My fellow Delawareans,

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Last Saturday night, Jill and I stood on a stage in Wilmington  the city where our story began  and accepted the honor of becoming your next President and First Lady of the United States.

It was one of the proudest moments of my life.

This election was won by bringing Americans from all walks of life together. It was won because of the hard work and faith of so many people across this country. It was won with a promise to restore the soul of this nation and build back better than ever. However, we never could have done it without you  without Delaware.

This state made me the man I am today. Its the place my father brought us to rebuild after work in Scranton dried up. Its where I met the woman who has my heart  even after 43 years  and where I came home from Washington, DC, every evening, to tuck my kids in bed. This is the state where I saw again and again that there is nothing Americans cannot achieve when we put our hearts and minds to the task.

All those years ago, you trusted a young Senator to fight for your family. You grieved with me when I lost Neilia and Naomi. You embraced Jill with open arms and helped her find her voice. You gave our son Beau the chance to represent you. You carried us through the darkest moments of our lives with love, compassion, and generosity.

Working for this state has been an honor, and I am proud of the seven Senate campaigns we ran  with my sister Valerie at the helm, and my brothers, Jimmy and Frank, there by my side. Im proud of how my kids had the chance to grow up knocking on your doors and traveling town to town to listen to your stories. Im proud of my work to make Dover Air Force Base one of the worlds finest; to grow our universities into national leaders; and to protect our waterways and wetlands, from the Delaware River down to our world-class beaches.

Delaware is a true microcosm of America  cities and farms, north and south, white and Black and Latino, conservative and liberal  and a model for a nation badly in need of healing.

We believe in respecting one another  because we know well run into each other at the grocery store or church or little league game. We see one another as whole people, bigger than politics, each just trying to build a better life for our kids. We dont forget: were in this together. It is the Delaware way.

Our country has never needed the values I learned here in Delaware more. Thats why, although I am a proud Democrat, I promise you, I will be an American President, and work as hard for those who didnt vote for me, as those who did.

America is a nation of hope, not fear. Unity, not division. Science, not fiction. We know that there is nothing  nothing  we cannot do when we come together with faith, compassion, and courage.

Throughout the years, in triumph and loss, Delaware has been my North Star and home base  compassionate, persevering, full of grit. The Irish writer James Joyce once said: When I die, Dublin will be written on my heart. Delaware will be written on mine.

Thank you, Delaware, for always keeping the faith  in me, in each other, and in this nation that we love so much.

 Joe

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/11/14/open-letter-president-elect-joe-biden-delaware-residents/6297497002/
Talks a good fight does Joe. Hope he can deliver!

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:05:58 AM
www.cnn.com/2020/11/14/politics/rudy-giuliani-trump-lawsuits-2020-election/index.html

That confirms it.  Welcome Joe Biden,  to the presidency. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 07:11:38 AM
So after sporadic outbreaks of violence in Washington after the demonstrations Saturday, Trump is quick to twitter fuelling the fire by blaming Antifa. What a surprise. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 08:48:23 AM

 :lmao at this video.


"Proud Boys initiation ritual.

Try not to to laugh..."

https://www.twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1327726287620886528
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 09:14:01 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:11:38 AM
So after sporadic outbreaks of violence in Washington after the demonstrations Saturday, Trump is quick to twitter fuelling the fire by blaming Antifa. What a surprise.

And those tweets finally, at long last, feel increasingly irrelevant. The petulant musings of a defeated gutter troll. Whilst violence is horrible I still feel a wave of relief knowing this man's pathetic attempts to rabble rouse no longer matter.

It's a great feeling, isn't it?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 09:19:36 AM
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:05:58 AM
www.cnn.com/2020/11/14/politics/rudy-giuliani-trump-lawsuits-2020-election/index.html

That confirms it.  Welcome Joe Biden,  to the presidency.

I'm looking forward to Giuliani being disbarred.

How soon after January 20th do we think investigations will be launched and arrest warrants issued?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 09:41:34 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:19:36 AM

How soon after January 20th do we think investigations will be launched and arrest warrants issued?
Not very. That would appear reactionary. It needs to be introduced in a measured way so as not to seem to be vindictive. There probably needs to slow emergence of evidence that requires investigating, which will be a natural situation anyway, and each case slowly taken up appropriately. This is one for the other thread :)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 09:42:12 AM
They crossed 250k deaths yesterday.

What would this election have looked like without covid?   From what I've read and listened to it's been a deal breaker for a lot of people for whom everything else was excusable in one way or another.  I think if they had been capable of handling covid then we'd be staring down the barrel of another four years of Trump.
Today at 09:44:45 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 08:48:23 AM
:lmao at this video.


"Proud Boys initiation ritual.

Try not to to laugh..."

https://www.twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1327726287620886528

The modern American idiot equivalent of the early 20th century English public school involving hot crumpets and six of the best
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 10:01:52 AM
Quote from: leroy on Today at 09:42:12 AM
They crossed 250k deaths yesterday.

What would this election have looked like without covid?   From what I've read and listened to it's been a deal breaker for a lot of people for whom everything else was excusable in one way or another.  I think if they had been capable of handling covid then we'd be staring down the barrel of another four years of Trump.

You're not wrong, but thankfully - albeit tragically - it's no longer a future we need to worry about.

It is, though, a stark warning as to the power of a skilled con artist; that people would think things are ok simply because he tells them things are ok. It took a pandemic to break that skill.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 10:20:31 AM

Quote from: leroy on Today at 09:42:12 AM
I think if they had been capable of handling covid then we'd be staring down the barrel of another four years of Trump.

MAGA!


Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 10:30:44 AM
The fat old c*nt needs banning from Twitter now. Inciting violence.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 10:32:14 AM
Make America Phlegm Again.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 11:01:19 AM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:30:44 AM
The fat old c*nt needs banning from Twitter now. Inciting violence.
That is introduction to stage two.
As we approach states finalising counts and recounts, protests will ramp up. Culmination will of course come when elector votes are cast. All about opening a pathway to ignore the votes.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 11:04:17 AM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:44:45 AM
The modern American idiot equivalent of the early 20th century English public school involving hot crumpets and six of the best

Is 'hot crumpets' the American equivalent of the Etonian 'roasting a fag'?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 11:08:27 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:04:17 AM
Is 'hot crumpets' the American equivalent of the Etonian 'roasting a fag'?

I didn't know you were at Eton Howard.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 11:09:49 AM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:08:27 AM
I didn't know you were at Eton Howard.

I've got the scorched buttocks to prove it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 11:21:08 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:09:49 AM
I've got the scorched buttocks to prove it.

Can we see them?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:09:29 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:21:08 AM
Can we see them?

As long as you butter the crumpets first.
