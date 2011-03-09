My fellow Delawareans,From the bottom of my heart, thank you.Last Saturday night, Jill and I stood on a stage in Wilmington  the city where our story began  and accepted the honor of becoming your next President and First Lady of the United States.It was one of the proudest moments of my life.This election was won by bringing Americans from all walks of life together. It was won because of the hard work and faith of so many people across this country. It was won with a promise to restore the soul of this nation and build back better than ever. However, we never could have done it without you  without Delaware.This state made me the man I am today. Its the place my father brought us to rebuild after work in Scranton dried up. Its where I met the woman who has my heart  even after 43 years  and where I came home from Washington, DC, every evening, to tuck my kids in bed. This is the state where I saw again and again that there is nothing Americans cannot achieve when we put our hearts and minds to the task.All those years ago, you trusted a young Senator to fight for your family. You grieved with me when I lost Neilia and Naomi. You embraced Jill with open arms and helped her find her voice. You gave our son Beau the chance to represent you. You carried us through the darkest moments of our lives with love, compassion, and generosity.Working for this state has been an honor, and I am proud of the seven Senate campaigns we ran  with my sister Valerie at the helm, and my brothers, Jimmy and Frank, there by my side. Im proud of how my kids had the chance to grow up knocking on your doors and traveling town to town to listen to your stories. Im proud of my work to make Dover Air Force Base one of the worlds finest; to grow our universities into national leaders; and to protect our waterways and wetlands, from the Delaware River down to our world-class beaches.Delaware is a true microcosm of America  cities and farms, north and south, white and Black and Latino, conservative and liberal  and a model for a nation badly in need of healing.We believe in respecting one another  because we know well run into each other at the grocery store or church or little league game. We see one another as whole people, bigger than politics, each just trying to build a better life for our kids. We dont forget: were in this together. It is the Delaware way.Our country has never needed the values I learned here in Delaware more. Thats why, although I am a proud Democrat, I promise you, I will be an American President, and work as hard for those who didnt vote for me, as those who did.America is a nation of hope, not fear. Unity, not division. Science, not fiction. We know that there is nothing  nothing  we cannot do when we come together with faith, compassion, and courage.Throughout the years, in triumph and loss, Delaware has been my North Star and home base  compassionate, persevering, full of grit. The Irish writer James Joyce once said: When I die, Dublin will be written on my heart. Delaware will be written on mine.Thank you, Delaware, for always keeping the faith  in me, in each other, and in this nation that we love so much. Joe