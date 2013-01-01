« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14040 on: Today at 01:59:23 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:04:57 PM
I wish out here in the distant suburbs of the city wasnt so full of idiot trump supporters  :no  Thankfully the big cities of the state are populous enough to squash the idiots in the country and on Long Island! (And Staten Island it seems!).

Cuomo will do what he has to do. He isnt perfect, far from it, but hes at least got the people of the state as his priority and isnt one to put up with a coward and a bully like trump.

It seems to be a common theme, with the suburbs being filled with their lot like that. I agree on Cuomo, at least he knows how to lead and organize
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14041 on: Today at 04:33:36 AM
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 12:56:37 AM
I remain of the thought that while dislike of trump is a sign of some cognitive ability that you come off like an asshole saying shit like this.  And on that note, go fuck yourself.


I've explained in detail why I said that and too tired go through it all again but the general gist was that if it was happening in the US then he would be too preoccupied to play dictator and ruining the lives of people in the rest of the world.

It's not that I dislike Yanks or would take pleasure in their situation,it's that they voted for him (not all I know) so if anyone was going to suffer then it's would've been better if those suffering were the ones who could put it right.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14042 on: Today at 07:46:07 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:42:12 PM
I caught a bit of him on the news before. He looked tired, defeated and thoroughly deflated.

It made my day.

I almost want gifs... but only almost.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14043 on: Today at 08:02:55 AM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:19:41 AM
I hope that he dies a painful death but only after he has lost the fucking lot.
Hasn't he already lost the lot, with his $450,000,000 debts. He is the ultimate epic loser of all time. Got dealt four aces, and all he did with them was say, "Snap".
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14044 on: Today at 08:19:55 AM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:33:36 AM

I've explained in detail why I said that and too tired go through it all again but the general gist was that if it was happening in the US then he would be too preoccupied to play dictator and ruining the lives of people in the rest of the world.

It's not that I dislike Yanks or would take pleasure in their situation,it's that they voted for him (not all I know) so if anyone was going to suffer then it's would've been better if those suffering were the ones who could put it right.

It's a fair point.  Nothing against you mallin / Americans but it's a lingering question for me... Let's say Trump had done everything the same, caused his innumerable problems to the rest of the world; but the US somehow avoided Covid damage,  would we have seen the turnout that we did,  the turnout on the Democratic side that won it for Biden?  I have serious doubts.

The top echelon can visualise the future,  solve issues before they happen.  Below that,  you have the types that need to face the consequences for them to then act.  The worst path is one where you face no consequences for your actions : that's how you create a Trump.

Even after all this you've got 60 odd million who voted for him.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14045 on: Today at 08:41:02 AM
I'm with mallin.  I've always said WWP's attitude on this has been way off base.

I think he DOES take pleasure in this, despite his denial.  "The sooner Trump starts killing Americans the better"?  That is a comment devoid of empathy and compassion.  There's long been an almost gleeful anticipation in there for this sort of thing to happen, and it's one of the reasons I muted the guy.

As I've said before, I've got American friends of long standing.  I've met hardly any of them, but we've known each other for almost 20 years, and any number of them have serious health conditions, or are potentially vulnerable to discrimination.  I've no desire to see any of them added to death statistics for any reason.  I do not view the people of the US in a detached, shrug of the shoulders, it is what it is kind of way.

Plenty of Trump supporters are asshats, and if they want to disregard basic precautions and take needless risks because of what their Dear Leader says, then that's entirely up to them.  But they can still pass this thing onto people who AREN'T asshats, and there's enough pain in the world without having to be bloodthirsty.
