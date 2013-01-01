I'm with mallin. I've always said WWP's attitude on this has been way off base.



I think he DOES take pleasure in this, despite his denial. "The sooner Trump starts killing Americans the better"? That is a comment devoid of empathy and compassion. There's long been an almost gleeful anticipation in there for this sort of thing to happen, and it's one of the reasons I muted the guy.



As I've said before, I've got American friends of long standing. I've met hardly any of them, but we've known each other for almost 20 years, and any number of them have serious health conditions, or are potentially vulnerable to discrimination. I've no desire to see any of them added to death statistics for any reason. I do not view the people of the US in a detached, shrug of the shoulders, it is what it is kind of way.



Plenty of Trump supporters are asshats, and if they want to disregard basic precautions and take needless risks because of what their Dear Leader says, then that's entirely up to them. But they can still pass this thing onto people who AREN'T asshats, and there's enough pain in the world without having to be bloodthirsty.