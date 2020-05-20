What's going on?
Seems the tangerine toddler is politizing the potential vaccine, says he wont send it to NY until Cuomo approves it. Cos apparently Cuomo has some doubs or wants to do more testing or whatever.
Minutes after both Cuomo brothers where out all guns blazing at him for spewing this shite.
Its basically Trump being a spiteful prick because he hates NY.
thats the very condensed version
Im trying to read about it on political twitterers I follow.
I mean, at the end of the day it wont matter, cos hell not be president anyway by then, thank god.