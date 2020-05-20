« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14000 on: Today at 09:35:35 PM
"The stock market is up today"

Does he really think that's because of him?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14001 on: Today at 09:36:06 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:32:37 PM
I didn't expect him to politicise the vaccine. I don't know why I was so naive.
Thats a mad take!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14002 on: Today at 09:36:19 PM
HMMMM, and I wonder why you had a record rise, after the Lockdown saw the largest shrink, you buffoon.  I suppose he hasn't *yet* mentioned anything about the vote ...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14003 on: Today at 09:36:56 PM
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:35:35 PM
"The stock market is up today"

Does he really think that's because of him?

Well, technically it is - just because he won't be in power any longer, rather than anything positive he has done ;)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14004 on: Today at 09:37:49 PM
This administration will not go into lockdown.  Hes no intention of conceding or even acknowledging the situation.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14005 on: Today at 09:38:01 PM
He almost, almost admitted there he's not going to be president soon when he said talked about the current administration
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14006 on: Today at 09:39:53 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:36:06 PM
Thats a mad take!

I know, people are dying but getting a cheap shot in at Andrew Cuomo is more important, I don't know why I didn't expect it from trlhe lard arse.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14007 on: Today at 09:40:01 PM
Love the party of small government taking credit for vaccines produced by private companies.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14008 on: Today at 09:40:06 PM
That scalp is very red.

Hmmmm.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14009 on: Today at 09:41:03 PM
This guy speaking now is the one people wanted to step aside because of an alleged conflict of interest regarding shares in pharmaceutical companies.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/20/health/coronavirus-vaccine-czar.html
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14010 on: Today at 09:41:12 PM
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:38:01 PM
He almost, almost admitted there he's not going to be president soon when he said talked about the current administration

Ha, noticed that. Beyond the usual bullshit, you can see how devastated he is though.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14011 on: Today at 09:44:41 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:29:54 PM
He's gone grey overnight. Must be the stress - or his hairdresser finally stopped giving him his dye on credit.

Hell fade pretty sharpish over the next few years. People talk about a 2024 run, or a prosecution or whatever - it wont get that far.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14012 on: Today at 09:46:22 PM
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:38:01 PM
He almost, almost admitted there he's not going to be president soon when he said talked about the current administration

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:41:12 PM
Ha, noticed that. Beyond the usual bullshit, you can see how devastated he is though.

Yeah, looked liked that when he was talking. He's slowly going to give up, probably not in his words but more in his demeanour and how he talks about it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14013 on: Today at 09:59:46 PM
Always the same old bullshit from these hard right leaders whether it comes from Trump or Johnson. they both have the best testing system in the world, world beating, how they have done incredible amazing things. no matter what they do it's always a amazing and incredible job.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14014 on: Today at 10:03:17 PM
It is fascinating that the herds of Cletus P Trumpsuckers out there, agog with admiration for their Dear Leader, can achieve the ultimate state of doublethink by simultaneously considering COVID entirely fake and vaccines to be vehicles for Bill Gates' mind control microchips, whilst the God-Emperor tells them to slavering acclaim that he has personally invented a vaccine to protect them from the virus that does not exist.

Quote
To know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use logic against logic, to repudiate morality while laying claim to it, to believe that democracy was impossible and that the Party was the guardian of democracy, to forget whatever it was necessary to forget, then to draw it back into memory again at the moment when it was needed, and then promptly to forget it again, and above all, to apply the same process to the process itselfthat was the ultimate subtlety: consciously to induce unconsciousness, and then, once again, to become unconscious of the act of hypnosis you had just performed. Even to understand the worddoublethinkinvolved the use of doublethink. 1984, Orwell
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14015 on: Today at 10:11:26 PM
For the next 60+ days he's going to make sure he's associated with every stage of the delivery of the vaccine. He'll want to be know as the messiah/rescuer President and he'll use this keep building his persona in the eyes of his followers. May even use it for his or one of his kins run for 2024.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14016 on: Today at 10:23:32 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:44:41 PM
Hell fade pretty sharpish over the next few years. People talk about a 2024 run, or a prosecution or whatever - it wont get that far.

Agree. The media will start ignoring him quickly enough.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14017 on: Today at 10:25:47 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:11:26 PM
For the next 60+ days he's going to make sure he's associated with every stage of the delivery of the vaccine. He'll want to be know as the messiah/rescuer President and he'll use this keep building his persona in the eyes of his followers. May even use it for his or one of his kins run for 2024.

If the deaths continue rising while he is doing nothing....I don't think he will get credit, at least not for very long.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14018 on: Today at 10:37:41 PM
The Cuomo brothers vs Trump tonight, dont know whether to laugh or cry here in NY! 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14019 on: Today at 10:51:43 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:37:41 PM
The Cuomo brothers vs Trump tonight, dont know whether to laugh or cry here in NY!

What's going on?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14020 on: Today at 10:55:56 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:51:43 PM
What's going on?

Seems the tangerine toddler is politizing the potential vaccine, says he wont send it to NY until Cuomo approves it. Cos apparently Cuomo has some doubs or wants to do more testing or whatever.

Minutes after both Cuomo brothers where out all guns blazing at him for spewing this shite.

Its basically Trump being a spiteful prick because he hates NY.

thats the very condensed version  ;D Im trying to read about it on political twitterers I follow.

I mean, at the end of the day it wont matter, cos hell not be president anyway by then, thank god.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14021 on: Today at 10:57:40 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:51:43 PM
What's going on?

Well I didn't watch it but I assume Trump put out some not-so-thinly-veiled jibe that Cuomo had prevented the vaccine being deployed to NYC to hurt Trump politically, rather than actually trying to ensure it was safe to use.  I guess Trump will get a pounding from both CNN and the Governor for that.

EDIT: ignore me, as per Dim Glas. ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14022 on: Today at 11:01:11 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:55:56 PM
Seems the tangerine toddler is politizing the potential vaccine, says he wont send it to NY until Cuomo approves it. Cos apparently Cuomo has some doubs or wants to do more testing or whatever.

Minutes after both Cuomo brothers where out all guns blazing at him for spewing this shite.

Its basically Trump being a spiteful prick because he hates NY.

thats the very condensed version  ;D Im trying to read about it on political twitterers I follow.

I mean, at the end of the day it wont matter, cos hell not be president anyway by then, thank god.

Cheers mate, I love the fact that the entire city here [NY] gave him the middle finger especially with the election results [he only won Statten island]

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14023 on: Today at 11:01:13 PM
Kyle Griffin
@kylegriffin1
·
1h
To recap, Trump:

Praised himself.
Criticized Pfizer.
Criticized Gov. Cuomo.
Did not acknowledge the skyrocketing case numbers.
Did not acknowledge the increasing number of deaths.
Did not offer guidance or advice to help stop the numbers from continuing to rise.

https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1327367118082326528?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14024 on: Today at 11:04:57 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:01:11 PM
Cheers mate, I love the fact that the entire city here [NY] gave him the middle finger especially with the election results [he only won Statten island]

I wish out here in the distant suburbs of the city wasnt so full of idiot trump supporters  :no  Thankfully the big cities of the state are populous enough to squash the idiots in the country and on Long Island! (And Staten Island it seems!).

Cuomo will do what he has to do. He isnt perfect, far from it, but hes at least got the people of the state as his priority and isnt one to put up with a coward and a bully like trump.





Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14025 on: Today at 11:07:04 PM
Quote
#BREAKING: A #Philadelphia appeals court just DENIED ALL 5 lawsuits from the Trump campaign alleging that over 8,000 votes should be tossed because of defects and therefore affirming the lower courts decision. All 8,329 ballots are still valid. #PA #election #votecounting

In the lawsuit with most of the votes, judge Crumlish says the decision of the Philly BOE in canvassing and counting 4,466 ballots with the electors signature+ the date but missing the other fill out info is AFFIRMED as in accordance with the provisions of the Election Code

https://twitter.com/martadhanis/status/1327368594968219649?s=21
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14026 on: Today at 11:08:31 PM
He was very low energy tonight, doesnt he seem tired?

Even his  blatantly obvious lies didnt anger as much as they used to, because its obvious hes done. Even his hair has given up.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14027 on: Today at 11:16:27 PM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:08:31 PM
He was very low energy tonight, doesnt he seem tired?

Even his  blatantly obvious lies didnt anger as much as they used to, because its obvious hes done. Even his hair has given up.

Either that or his hair stylist had been fired!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14028 on: Today at 11:16:32 PM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #14029 on: Today at 11:42:12 PM
I caught a bit of him on the news before. He looked tired, defeated and thoroughly deflated.

It made my day.
