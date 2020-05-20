What's going on?



Seems the tangerine toddler is politizing the potential vaccine, says he wont send it to NY until Cuomo approves it. Cos apparently Cuomo has some doubs or wants to do more testing or whatever.Minutes after both Cuomo brothers where out all guns blazing at him for spewing this shite.Its basically Trump being a spiteful prick because he hates NY.thats the very condensed versionIm trying to read about it on political twitterers I follow.I mean, at the end of the day it wont matter, cos hell not be president anyway by then, thank god.