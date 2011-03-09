The Georgia recount aside, it looks as though the outstanding states' results will be locked in by the end of the weekend. The recount wont make a difference, but it will be a useful means to audit an electoral example and prove - at least to those who have working brains - that no substantial fraud has taken place.



It's something of a relief. There's been concerns about voting security in the US for several years, from potential hacking of the count, to old, defective machines. When you consider how attempts to put in place electoral security legislation have been flushed by Republicans, those concerns for me intensified.



Fortunately, Russia never seemed to look to directly tamper with ballots; preferring instead to use their bot farms to influence public opinion. And of course Republicans have rarely* had to bother themselves with something so crude and traceable as outright voter fraud, preferring instead to simply find ways to stop people from registering, scrubbing a vote, or voting in the first place.



*all examples of actual voter fraud that I've seen have been done by Republicans.



