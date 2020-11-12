« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 330406 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13880 on: Today at 02:47:30 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:35:02 AM
She's a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist.



Didnt Alan post a very good video about the faithless electors and how that is exceptionally unlikely?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13881 on: Today at 02:50:43 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:47:30 AM
Didnt Alan post a very good video about the faithless electors and how that is exceptionally unlikely?

I'm not sure, he might have. The point is that we don't have to speculate if that's what they're moving onto now. We know.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13882 on: Today at 02:54:23 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:35:02 AM
She's a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist.



Ok so he's going to try to stage a coup via "illegal votes"
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13883 on: Today at 02:57:56 AM »

Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:35:02 AM
Laurie Garrett.

More from her:

"Well, obviously, that would be dreadful, horrible, awful. And none of those people would have the financial wherewithal to turn to another source to get healthcare. This has implications not just for them, the individuals and their families, but for everybody they have contact with. And so, in a way, were committing mass suicide. This is an incredibly self-destructive thing for American people to do, to deny healthcare to millions of Americans in the middle of a pandemic and leave them on their own to potentially carry disease forward into the community, into their workplaces, and so on, without any treatment, any help, any assistance. Thats just insane."
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13884 on: Today at 03:06:20 AM »
Laurie Garrett isn't alone in reporting that Trump's campaign was hoping to get states to award him the electoral college votes anyway. Probably cos his campaign were discussing it before the election was held.

eg
Quote
In Pennsylvania, three Republican leaders told me they had already discussed the direct appointment of electors among themselves, and one said he had discussed it with Trumps national campaign.

Ive mentioned it to them, and I hope theyre thinking about it too, Lawrence Tabas, the Pennsylvania Republican Partys chairman, told me. I just dont think this is the right time for me to be discussing those strategies and approaches, but [direct appointment of electors] is one of the options. It is one of the available legal options set forth in the Constitution. He added that everyones preference is to get a swift and accurate count. If the process, though, is flawed, and has significant flaws, our public may lose faith and confidence in the elections integrity.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/11/what-if-trump-refuses-concede/616424/
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13885 on: Today at 03:15:13 AM »
For all the noise, this seems more likely for a campaign which didn't bother to sort out lawyers to contest results of an election they were expecting to lose.

NYT. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/12/us/politics/trump-future.html

"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13886 on: Today at 04:17:19 AM »
Biden finally wins Arizona. It was just called with 11,000 votes left.


McCain factor. Karma's a bitch. :)
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13887 on: Today at 05:03:22 AM »

Beto on a skateboard:




