10 Republican Senators, including Graham, have now said that Biden should now be getting the Security briefings
If you read the statements, it's not as positive and definitive an action as it might be from any of the Senators.
They are all variations on the theme of "no matter how the election is ultimately resolved..."
In other words, they are trying to do their sworn duty and serve responsibly while trying equally hard not to upset the Donald by reassuring him that they have not yet publicly conceded the election to Biden.
Very Republican way of handling things, but better than not pushing for Biden's access to the Briefings, hugely important during a transition...