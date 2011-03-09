David Sirota doesnt believe the Dems are taking this refusal to concede anything like seriously enough:



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/12/trump-election-concede-republicans-democrats?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other



Sirota's only suggestion is that Biden and Harris should encourage more activism against the Republicans' current actions, yet if the Republicans are as ruthless as he claims, why would they give a shit about said activism? Because people might not vote for them next time? Well, they didn't vote for them in enough numbers where it matters this time, yet that hasn't stopped them claiming victory.I'm all ears if there are any practical/legal steps that Sirota suggests the Democrats take that they aren't already, however if "activism" is the best he currently has to offer, then I don't think it adds much to the conversation.