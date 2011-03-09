« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 330027 times)

Online filopastry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13840 on: Yesterday at 06:56:52 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 06:43:15 PM
Trump's been averaging way below that, of course.

https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-election-scraper/battleground-state-changes.html

And I don't think the remaining areas to count are particularly favourable for him either
Offline KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13841 on: Yesterday at 07:08:57 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:42:02 PM
Who'd have thought? They're anti-Semites.

I wonder about the Venn diagram for Trump, OAN/Sinclair & Sheldon Adelson. Does just say c*nts in the middle of it as they try to pretend their shabby alliance is friendly?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13842 on: Yesterday at 07:17:48 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 06:43:15 PM
Trump's been averaging way below that, of course.

https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-election-scraper/battleground-state-changes.html

That's a useful source of information. Just checked and it's 12.16 in Arizona so they'll be releasing more results later in (their) afternoon I suppose.
Offline Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13843 on: Yesterday at 07:25:49 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:34:28 PM
At some point lawyers are going to become too embarrassed to be associated with this shitshow.

As a mild digression may be in order, this reminds me of the joke in Hook, delivered by the great Robin Williams:

I hear scientists have recently started using lawyers as opposed to rats for scientific experiments...
They do this for two reasons;
One, The scientists become less attached to the lawyers.
And two, there are certain things that even rats won't do.

 ;D
Offline telekon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13844 on: Yesterday at 07:27:19 PM »
A nice description of the state in the Washington Post.
For the media, the struggle is how to warn about worst-case outcomes without giving unwarranted credence to pathetic, last-gasp flailings.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/media/trump-coup-media-coverage/2020/11/12/453be1d0-24e3-11eb-a688-5298ad5d580a_story.html

Also a nice article from CNN on the current situation.
People close to the President say it's only a matter of time before he acknowledges results and pins blame on his unfounded claims
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/12/politics/trump-election-future-white-house/index.html
Offline KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13845 on: Yesterday at 08:18:10 PM »
Quite the cull by Trump:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Keep_Track/comments/jsxas6/postelection_purge_in_progress_trump_loyalists/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf

What is this, just a petty symptom of his denial, or something more sinister?
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13846 on: Yesterday at 08:18:25 PM »
And now Corey Lewandowski tests positive for Covid ::)

Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 07:25:49 PM
As a mild digression may be in order, this reminds me of the joke in Hook, delivered by the great Robin Williams:

I hear scientists have recently started using lawyers as opposed to rats for scientific experiments...
They do this for two reasons;
One, The scientists become less attached to the lawyers.
And two, there are certain things that even rats won't do.

 ;D

;D
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13847 on: Yesterday at 08:20:01 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:18:10 PM
Quite the cull by Trump:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Keep_Track/comments/jsxas6/postelection_purge_in_progress_trump_loyalists/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf

What is this, just a petty symptom of his denial, or something more sinister?

I think he wants it to be the latter, but it will be more of the former. As I said earlier, it's looking increasingly like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.  The military wont back a power grab, no matter how much legalise they try to wrap it up in.
Online oldfordie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13848 on: Yesterday at 09:09:35 PM »
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13849 on: Yesterday at 09:28:14 PM »

"carpet-bombed the state"       ::)




Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13850 on: Yesterday at 09:30:57 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:09:35 PM
Anyone know if this is bullshit, Jessie Jacobs affidavit
https://amgreatness.com/2020/11/09/new-lawsuit-in-mi-alleges-massive-fraud-in-election-vote-counting-calls-for-new-election-in-wayne-county/.


American Greatness  ;D  You should read a few of the headlines on their front page.

At least she wasn't paid over hundred grand.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:55 PM by WhereAngelsPlay »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13851 on: Yesterday at 09:39:14 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:09:35 PM
Anyone know if this is bullshit, Jessie Jacobs affidavit
https://amgreatness.com/2020/11/09/new-lawsuit-in-mi-alleges-massive-fraud-in-election-vote-counting-calls-for-new-election-in-wayne-county/.

If any of that were true, it would represent the most inept ever piece of electoral fraud.

On Trump right now there's a theory he has simply stopped being President. No one has seen him for a week (just a glimpse on the golf course). Covid-19 rages on in America, but he hasn't said a thing. Yesterday he failed to make it in time for Remembrance Day at Arlington Cemetery so the ceremony went ahead without him.

I wonder if the State can stop his salary?
Offline FlashGordon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13852 on: Yesterday at 09:43:55 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:39:14 PM
If any of that were true, it would represent the most inept ever piece of electoral fraud.

On Trump right now there's a theory he has simply stopped being President. No one has seen him for a week (just a glimpse on the golf course). Covid-19 rages on in America, but he hasn't said a thing. Yesterday he failed to make it in time for Remembrance Day at Arlington Cemetery so the ceremony went ahead without him.

I wonder if the State can stop his salary?

He's an even bigger child than I thought.
Online oldfordie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13853 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:39:14 PM
If any of that were true, it would represent the most inept ever piece of electoral fraud.

On Trump right now there's a theory he has simply stopped being President. No one has seen him for a week (just a glimpse on the golf course). Covid-19 rages on in America, but he hasn't said a thing. Yesterday he failed to make it in time for Remembrance Day at Arlington Cemetery so the ceremony went ahead without him.

I wonder if the State can stop his salary?
Yeah, looks over the top to me as well. I don't know what to believe, she has history. as far as I can tell her accusations turned out to be true.
https://www.pressreader.com/usa/the-detroit-news/20101109/281621006718075

https://twitter.com/MattFinnFNC/status/1325856072603738115
 :) Your off pay Mr President.
Nahh be nice but am sure he's working flat out behind the scenes sorting out his new administration for his 2 nd term.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:01:02 PM by oldfordie »
Offline RJH

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13854 on: Yesterday at 09:52:13 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:39:14 PM
If any of that were true, it would represent the most inept ever piece of fraud.

That's seems to be a feature of these lawsuits.

One in Nevada alleges that people were filling out multiple ballots against the side of a Biden campaign bus, in the car park outside a poling centre.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13855 on: Yesterday at 09:53:51 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:50:46 PM
Yeah, looks over the top to me as well. I don't know what to believe, she has history. as far as I can tell her accusations turned out to be true.
https://www.pressreader.com/usa/the-detroit-news/20101109/281621006718075


Same as this,they're desperate.

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/11/gop-donors-paid-usps-whistleblower-136000-for-election-fraud-allegations-that-he-just-recanted/
Offline Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13856 on: Yesterday at 09:54:18 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:39:14 PM
If any of that were true, it would represent the most inept ever piece of electoral fraud.

On Trump right now there's a theory he has simply stopped being President. No one has seen him for a week (just a glimpse on the golf course). Covid-19 rages on in America, but he hasn't said a thing. Yesterday he failed to make it in time for Remembrance Day at Arlington Cemetery so the ceremony went ahead without him.

I wonder if the State can stop his salary?

When did he start?
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13857 on: Yesterday at 10:04:44 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:30:57 PM

American Greatness  ;D  You should read a few of the headlines on their front page.

At least she wasn't paid over hundred grand.

She'd have to sleep with Trump for that.
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13858 on: Yesterday at 10:06:30 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:39:14 PM
If any of that were true, it would represent the most inept ever piece of electoral fraud.

On Trump right now there's a theory he has simply stopped being President. No one has seen him for a week (just a glimpse on the golf course). Covid-19 rages on in America, but he hasn't said a thing. Yesterday he failed to make it in time for Remembrance Day at Arlington Cemetery so the ceremony went ahead without him.

I wonder if the State can stop his salary?

He was at Arlington.  There's footage.  But he cuts a very dejected and disinterested figure.

He's tweeted off an on but he's not publicly spoken since before Biden was declared the winner.  It's his silence that speaks volumes.
Online oldfordie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13859 on: Yesterday at 10:08:49 PM »
Offline decosabute

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13860 on: Yesterday at 10:12:35 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:46:07 PM
David Sirota doesnt believe the Dems are taking this refusal to concede anything like seriously enough:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/12/trump-election-concede-republicans-democrats?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

People need to listen to this and stop getting sidetracked by the frivolous legal cases to overturn the election. What's much more concerning is what Trump does when the legal cases fail. The democrats need to wake up to those possibilities (because let's face it, anything is possible) instead of ignoring him.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13861 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:06:30 PM
He was at Arlington.  There's footage.  But he cuts a very dejected and disinterested figure.

He arrived 23 minutes late. The ceremony started without him at 11 on the dot.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13862 on: Yesterday at 10:21:40 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:14:29 PM
He arrived 23 minutes late. The ceremony started without him at 11 on the dot.
Hopefully the military will reciprocate by turning up late for his coup. He's not the only one who doesn't like losers.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13863 on: Yesterday at 10:22:46 PM »
Obama memoir confronts role his presidency played in Republican obstructionism and Trump's rise

Quote
Washington (CNN)Barack Obama directly confronts the racist politics of President Donald Trump in the first volume of his post-presidency memoir, bluntly suggesting how he believes his historic election in 2008 opened a wave of bitter and divisive turmoil that fueled Republicans' obstructionism and ultimately changed the party, according to a copy of the book obtained by CNN.

"It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted," Obama writes. "Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president. For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.

Quote
But some of his most thoughtful examination comes at the expense of the party that opposed him and how it evolved during his eight years in office, starting with the elevation of Sarah Palin to the Republican presidential ticket in 2008. "Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party -- xenophobia, anti intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward Black and brown folks -- were finding their way to center stage," Obama writes

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/12/politics/obama-memoir-promised-land/index.html

Quote
The Atlantic is pleased to offer, below, an adapted and updated excerpt from former President Barack Obamas new memoir, A Promised Land, which will be published on Tuesday by Crown.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/11/barack-obama-i-still-believe-america/617073/
Online oldfordie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13864 on: Yesterday at 10:23:00 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:12:35 PM
People need to listen to this and stop getting sidetracked by the frivolous legal cases to overturn the election. What's much more concerning is what Trump does when the legal cases fail. The democrats need to wake up to those possibilities (because let's face it, anything is possible) instead of ignoring him.
God help America if it happened, I don't think it's a exaggeration to say there would be riots in cities all over the country for weeks.
Offline Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13865 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:09:35 PM
Anyone know if this is bullshit, Jessie Jacobs affidavit
https://amgreatness.com/2020/11/09/new-lawsuit-in-mi-alleges-massive-fraud-in-election-vote-counting-calls-for-new-election-in-wayne-county/.

Bullshit. I saw some of these issues dealt with on Twitter. For example:

"Many of the invalid ballots shouldn’t be hard to find because, according to the complaint, election workers in Wayne County allegedly inserted the same birthdate of 1/1/1900 for non-existent voters."

1/1/1900 is the database default date. Apparently Trump idiots were claiming that meant 120 year olds were voting. It;s the source for some of the 'dead people' voting.

Most of these complaints are from Trump poll watchers who didn't understand the process and were disruptive. I expect they'll be tossed out like the rest.

Ahhh... he's the out of states licence plates person:



response:

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:46:55 PM by Alan_X »
Online Wabaloolah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13866 on: Yesterday at 10:45:01 PM »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:52:13 PM
That's seems to be a feature of these lawsuits.

One in Nevada alleges that people were filling out multiple ballots against the side of a Biden campaign bus, in the car park outside a poling centre.


did anyone get it on film then? I mean it's not like you have to have an actual camera with you nowadays, every man and his dog will have one
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13867 on: Yesterday at 10:49:45 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:46:07 PM
David Sirota doesnt believe the Dems are taking this refusal to concede anything like seriously enough:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/12/trump-election-concede-republicans-democrats?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Sirota's only suggestion is that Biden and Harris should encourage more activism against the Republicans' current actions, yet if the Republicans are as ruthless as he claims, why would they give a shit about said activism? Because people might not vote for them next time? Well, they didn't vote for them in enough numbers where it matters this time, yet that hasn't stopped them claiming victory.

I'm all ears if there are any practical/legal steps that Sirota suggests the Democrats take that they aren't already, however if "activism" is the best he currently has to offer, then I don't think it adds much to the conversation.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13868 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 PM »
 :lmao :lmao



Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN. @ChanelRion @OANN
This claim about election fraud is disputed
4:34 PM · Nov 12, 2020




OAN forced to delete fake story about voter fraud  after Trump promotes the conspiracy theory


Quote
OAN cited a report they said came from Edison Research that confirms the voter fraud. The problem, however, is that Edison Research has never heard of this report. The Dispatch reported, and Raw Story confirmed, that Edison Research wasnt even part of an effort to examine voter fraud.

In the OAN report, host Lilia Fifield alleged that electronic voting machines were discovered to have deleted millions of votes for Trump. She cited an unaudited analysis of data obtained from Edison Research.

The author also finds another 2.7 million Trump votes appear to have been deleted by Dominion, including almost 1 million Trump votes in Pennsylvania alone, said Fifield. Analysts say the theft and destruction of votes are attributed to so-called glitches in Dominions software, and the extent to which this affected results can be verified by hand recounts of votes in each state.

Raw Story reached out to Edison Research to confirm The Dispatchs report.

I will tell you what I told them  We created no such report that OAN referred to and we are not aware of any voter fraud, said Edison Research President Larry Rosin.

A search of the story on OANs website revealed that they deleted the report Trump cited before 5 p.m. EST. Trump has not yet deleted his tweet, however, nor has Twitter blocked it as misinformation about an electiion.
Offline leroy

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13869 on: Yesterday at 11:04:28 PM »
Offline Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13870 on: Yesterday at 11:14:41 PM »
Online oldfordie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13871 on: Yesterday at 11:22:55 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:35:15 PM
Bullshit. I saw some of these issues dealt with on Twitter. For example:

"Many of the invalid ballots shouldnt be hard to find because, according to the complaint, election workers in Wayne County allegedly inserted the same birthdate of 1/1/1900 for non-existent voters."

1/1/1900 is the database default date. Apparently Trump idiots were claiming that meant 120 year olds were voting. It;s the source for some of the 'dead people' voting.

Most of these complaints are from Trump poll watchers who didn't understand the process and were disruptive. I expect they'll be tossed out like the rest.

Ahhh... he's the out of states licence plates person:



response:


I hope they are all tossed out, Jessy Jacobs evidence is a bit different from Andrew Sitto but if any of her evidence is found to be untrue then the rest of her evidence can't be treated as reliable.
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13872 on: Yesterday at 11:36:56 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:14:29 PM
He arrived 23 minutes late. The ceremony started without him at 11 on the dot.

Well it certainly doesn't surprise me he was late, but that wasn't mentioned in the reports I saw - they just contrasted Trump and Biden's ceremonies.  But I echo Dr Beaker's thoughts on the matter.

Trump's being a petulant man baby.  I hope he tries something thinking he has a lot more backing than he actually does.  I think the Democrats are hoping for it and Republicans are panicking that he will.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13873 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 PM »
10 Republican Senators, including Graham, have now said that Biden should now be getting the Security briefings
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13874 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 PM »
Quote
Statement from CISA (part of Trump DHS) and state officials says the election "was the most secure in American history," dismisses "unfounded claims," says in bold, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1327031533266497538
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13875 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:46:34 PM
10 Republican Senators, including Graham, have now said that Biden should now be getting the Security briefings

If you read the statements, it's not as positive and definitive an action as it might be from any of the Senators.

They are all variations on the theme of "no matter how the election is ultimately resolved..."

In other words, they are trying to do their sworn duty and serve responsibly while trying equally hard not to upset the Donald by reassuring him that they have not yet publicly conceded the election to Biden.

Very Republican way of handling things, but better than not pushing for Biden's access to the Briefings, hugely important during a transition...
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13876 on: Today at 12:25:15 AM »

Trump supporters autotuned.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SJGXLoYtzok" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SJGXLoYtzok</a>
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13877 on: Today at 12:43:44 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:22:55 PM
I hope they are all tossed out, Jessy Jacobs evidence is a bit different from Andrew Sitto but if any of her evidence is found to be untrue then the rest of her evidence can't be treated as reliable.

What I dont quite understand...

I'm pretty sure everything that Jessy Jacobs reported occurred AFTER Trump went on TV and said that he had the election stolen from him. To me that either says - Trump's team planted the things mentioned in Jacobs testimony, Jacobs planted it, or Trump is Biff Henderson from the future and we should be looking for his Almanac
