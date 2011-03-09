« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 339 340 341 342 343 [344]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 325914 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,875
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13720 on: Yesterday at 09:09:09 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:27:46 PM
The whole system needs fixing. The Electoral College is a joke, and changing that would require a constitutional amendment. They also need to an independent body to draw election boundaries and have national standards for how elections are held and managed.

The problem is that the major changes are blocked by the requirements to get an amendment, so all they can really do is fix what they can by the means of regular laws and regulations, obviously it won't fix everything, but improving things is still an improvement even if it isn't perfect.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,015
  • JFT 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13721 on: Yesterday at 09:13:14 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:52:37 PM
What would it take to call another Constitutional Convention?

Or perhaps a bi-partisan enquiry into the state of their democratic republic?

Surely it would be healthy for all democracies to have these as ongoing arrangements?

The Dems have won the popular vote in 7 of the last 8 elections. The GOP has spent decades gerrymandering and suppressing the vote. Sadly there is no upside for the GOP in having a fairer voting process.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,875
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13722 on: Yesterday at 09:15:43 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:13:14 PM
The Dems have won the popular vote in 7 of the last 8 elections. The GOP has spent decades gerrymandering and suppressing the vote. Sadly there is no upside for the GOP in having a fairer voting process.

Indeed, you can only see them changing once the demographics have changed sufficiently that the gop have been forced to change, until then they are obviously going to block any attempts to improve things.
Logged

Offline leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13723 on: Yesterday at 09:15:53 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:52:37 PM
What would it take to call another Constitutional Convention?


Application by two-thirds of the State legislatures, and then any amendments would have to be approved by three-quarters of the States.

Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Offline Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13724 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 PM »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,189
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13725 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 PM »
Georgia will be recounting every vote ... by hand???

😂😂😂
Logged

Offline leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13726 on: Yesterday at 09:43:10 PM »
The
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:27:46 PM
The whole system needs fixing. The Electoral College is a joke, and changing that would require a constitutional amendment. They also need to an independent body to draw election boundaries and have national standards for how elections are held and managed.

There is a workaround in the electoral college, in that state legislatures can sign up to an agreement whereby they confirm that their electors will always vote for the winner of the national popular vote rather whoever wins in that State. The constitutionality would be tested if this actually swayed the result of an election. There are constitutional scholars arguing both sides.

But I think the silver bullet is a constitutional amendment stipulating that money is not speech, bringing in strict campaign finance regulations. Congressmen should sit for 4 years not 2, perhaps having half the house elected every two years.

I think that taking money out of politics would massively reduce the rancour and encourage a spirit of bi-partisanship to re-emerge.

The US has become increasingly divided by both sides demonizing the opposition as this is the surest way to motivate their base so that politicians can raise the massive amounts of money needed to get re-elected.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:50:19 PM by leftfooter »
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,284
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13727 on: Yesterday at 09:43:47 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:42:42 PM
Georgia will be recounting every vote ... by hand???

😂😂😂
The U.K. counts all its votes (easily) within 24 hours by hand...

So it cant be that difficult
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,594
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13728 on: Yesterday at 09:51:19 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:42:42 PM
Georgia will be recounting every vote ... by hand???

😂😂😂

How were they counting them before? I just assumed it was by hand?
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13729 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:00:00 PM
John Voight drank the Koolaid. ;D


https://twitter.com/jonvoight/status/1326323889417322497

Not shocking to anyone who has seen James Van Der Beek's greatest film, Varsity Blues.  Coach Kilmer comes riding into that film on a nazi salute
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,015
  • JFT 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13730 on: Yesterday at 09:52:13 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:43:47 PM
The U.K. counts all its votes (easily) within 24 hours by hand...

So it cant be that difficult

The estimate is that it will take until the 20th of November.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,330
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13731 on: Yesterday at 09:55:51 PM »
Longest continuous British count I can think of, and a fun morality tale, was 1997 election for Winchester. 20 hours of recounts and disputes and the Lib Dem edged out the sitting Tory MP by 2 votes. Tory wasn't happy so took it to court where he successfully argued that there were 50 odd votes which were marked so strangely that they shouldn't have been counted in the first place. Court agreed and ordered a new election. Third place Labour only pretended to campaign, the Lib Dems ran a very quiet 'what a sore loser' campaign, and the Tory lost by 21k votes second time round.

I do not think that will happen in Georgia.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,015
  • JFT 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13732 on: Yesterday at 10:08:10 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:51:19 PM
How were they counting them before? I just assumed it was by hand?

No by machine.
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:55:51 PM
Longest continuous British count I can think of, and a fun morality tale, was 1997 election for Winchester. 20 hours of recounts and disputes and the Lib Dem edged out the sitting Tory MP by 2 votes. Tory wasn't happy so took it to court where he successfully argued that there were 50 odd votes which were marked so strangely that they shouldn't have been counted in the first place. Court agreed and ordered a new election. Third place Labour only pretended to campaign, the Lib Dems ran a very quiet 'what a sore loser' campaign, and the Tory lost by 21k votes second time round.

I do not think that will happen in Georgia.

I think the biggest issue is the complexity of mail-in ballots in the States.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13733 on: Yesterday at 10:16:32 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:42:42 PM
Georgia will be recounting every vote ... by hand???

😂😂😂

I assume it's just the presidential vote they are re-counting, that would be much easier than the original count of everything on the paper?
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,330
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13734 on: Yesterday at 10:19:50 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:08:10 PM
I think the biggest issue is the complexity of mail-in ballots in the States.

Think the officials there were saying for Georgia that maybe 5% of ballots were absentee in past elections and it was up over a third in this one and they were struggling to manage it all.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,981
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13735 on: Yesterday at 10:20:30 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:42:42 PM
Georgia will be recounting every vote ... by hand???

😂😂😂
The result won't be known until about 20 November and after that the loser can ask for another machine count.

The Republicans are stupid pricks, the country doesn't need this waste of time and money.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,594
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13736 on: Yesterday at 10:26:37 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:08:10 PM
No by machine.
I think the biggest issue is the complexity of mail-in ballots in the States.

Amazing, by machine and it still takes this long. Couldnt they just leave the machine running overnight?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,015
  • JFT 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13737 on: Yesterday at 10:32:34 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:26:37 PM
Amazing, by machine and it still takes this long. Couldnt they just leave the machine running overnight?

Ballots that were cast on the day were counted really quickly. That is why Trump had big leads on election night. Mail-in ballots are far more involved. They have numerous identity checks to make, they have to ensure the person didn't vote in person, and they have to check signatures.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,015
  • JFT 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13738 on: Yesterday at 10:47:35 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:19:50 PM
Think the officials there were saying for Georgia that maybe 5% of ballots were absentee in past elections and it was up over a third in this one and they were struggling to manage it all.

I think this illustrates how complex mail-in ballots are.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/11/what-if-trump-refuses-concede/616424/

Mail-in ballots will have plenty of flaws for the Trump lawyers to seize upon. Voting by mail is more complicated than voting in person, and technical errors are common­place at each step. If voters supply a new address, or if they write a different version of their name (for example, by shortening Benjamin to Ben), or if their signature has changed over the years, or if they print their name on the signature line, or if they fail to seal the ballot inside an inner security envelope, their votes may not count. With in-person voting, a poll worker in the precinct can resolve small errors like these, for instance by directing a voter to the correct signature line, but people voting by mail may have no opportunity to address them.

During the primaries this spring, Republican lawyers did dry runs for the November vote at county election offices around the country. An internal memo prepared by an attorney named J. Matthew Wolfe for the Pennsylvania Republican Party in June reported on one such exercise. Wolfe, along with another Republican lawyer and a member of the Trump campaign, watched closely but did not intervene as election commissioners in Philadelphia canvassed mail-in and provisional votes. Wolfe cataloged imperfections, taking note of objections that his party could have raised.

There were missing signatures and partial signatures and signatures placed in the wrong spot. There were names on the inner security envelopes, which are supposed to be unmarked, and ballots without security envelopes at all. Some envelopes arrived without a postmark or with an illegible postmark, Wolfe wrote. (Watch for postmarks to become the hanging chads of 2020.) Some voters wrote their birthdate where a signature date belonged, and others put down an impossible date, like a date after the primary election.

Some of the commissioners decisions were clear violations of the direction in and language of the election code, Wolfe wrote. He recommended that someone connected with the party review each application and each mail ballot envelope in November. That is exactly the plan.


I think it illustrates that there is more scope for recounts to have a much bigger effect on vote totals than in previous elections.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,594
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13739 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:47:35 PM
I think this illustrates how complex mail-in ballots are.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/11/what-if-trump-refuses-concede/616424/

Mail-in ballots will have plenty of flaws for the Trump lawyers to seize upon. Voting by mail is more complicated than voting in person, and technical errors are common­place at each step. If voters supply a new address, or if they write a different version of their name (for example, by shortening Benjamin to Ben), or if their signature has changed over the years, or if they print their name on the signature line, or if they fail to seal the ballot inside an inner security envelope, their votes may not count. With in-person voting, a poll worker in the precinct can resolve small errors like these, for instance by directing a voter to the correct signature line, but people voting by mail may have no opportunity to address them.

During the primaries this spring, Republican lawyers did dry runs for the November vote at county election offices around the country. An internal memo prepared by an attorney named J. Matthew Wolfe for the Pennsylvania Republican Party in June reported on one such exercise. Wolfe, along with another Republican lawyer and a member of the Trump campaign, watched closely but did not intervene as election commissioners in Philadelphia canvassed mail-in and provisional votes. Wolfe cataloged imperfections, taking note of objections that his party could have raised.

There were missing signatures and partial signatures and signatures placed in the wrong spot. There were names on the inner security envelopes, which are supposed to be unmarked, and ballots without security envelopes at all. Some envelopes arrived without a postmark or with an illegible postmark, Wolfe wrote. (Watch for postmarks to become the hanging chads of 2020.) Some voters wrote their birthdate where a signature date belonged, and others put down an impossible date, like a date after the primary election.

Some of the commissioners decisions were clear violations of the direction in and language of the election code, Wolfe wrote. He recommended that someone connected with the party review each application and each mail ballot envelope in November. That is exactly the plan.


I think it illustrates that there is more scope for recounts to have a much bigger effect on vote totals than in previous elections.

If it anyway reverses state totals then that makes the whole election a farce.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13740 on: Yesterday at 11:01:16 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:26:37 PM
Amazing, by machine and it still takes this long. Couldnt they just leave the machine running overnight?

It's not the actual act of counting them that takes time - it's the act of ensuring that the ballot has been cast by someone who is both an eligible voter, AND one who hasn't tried to vote already - this requires checking signatures against signatures stored on a database, once all the verification that someone is allowed to vote and who they say they are, they then have to check against all the other counties rgister of counts to make sure they hadn't voted in person and been counted, or sent in another mail in ballot and been counted by a different county.  all of this needs TWO or more sets of eyes at all time, making sure they agree with the conclusions

On top of this, there was passed a law in the early 2000s which stated that for mail in votes, if the outer details of signature, ID, etc don't match exactly, it is illegal to throw the ballot (which is at this time still sealed in the inner, secret envelope) - instead each State must make a "Cure" system where they either contact the voter to say that their signature didn't match, or their ID, etc and could they please come to the counting center to prove who they are - due to people's time commitments, this has to be a 48-72 hour window on this process.

The usual way of handling this is to start the verification process (if not the main counting)  for mail in *weeks* before  - both Florida and Ohio started 20+ days ago, meaning when they were coming in, they were able to deal with them so on the election day, either only those that were delivered that day (a small % of them) would need to be verified, or, in some instance, counted (some States allow for not just verification but counting, as long as no publishing of the figures occur)  GA/PA on the other hand, the *REPUBLICAN* controlled Senate passed a law banning even touching the mail in's to the election day/day after - this meant that the 2-3 week process that other States took *before* election day all of a sudden had to start ON election day - you can see why it takes a while to go through all these steps

Then on top of that the ballot papers are complex - on 1 paper, you could theoretically have a list of candidates to vote for for: President, Senate, House, State Governor, State Senate, State House, City Mayor, any issues which are possibly up for referendum.  On ONE piece of paper.  And what you don't what to do is pass the papers through the machines multiple times, so when each batch of, say, 100 get put through the machine, again you have to check ALL of these calls for all 100 to make sure each was tallied correctly - usually with 2-4 different sets of eyes (plus possibly watchers).   And this is just if the paper is perfect - with mail in votes, as you usually have bends, creases etc - about 10-20% of these can't be fed *at all* into the machines, so in this case you hand count them, ALL of the elections at the same time.

Then someone needs to then take this tally to the "Head" if you will of that center who then separately need to check, amalgamate the results across multiple machine team, before uploading to the county, then to the State level.

Compare that to the UK, where we have never really had mail in voting - our ballot papers couldn't be easier/more straight forward - 1 vote for Council, 1 for MP.  And significantly smaller number of votes counted in one place.  Without the political parties sending 10s, sometimes 100s of people to the centre to disrupt and query every other ballot.

I hope you can see how much more complex it is, especially in these times, and comparing it to the UK as some have done is laughable
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13741 on: Yesterday at 11:07:14 PM »
For reference at how much more complex a ballot paper can be, I'd point you to this image - 17 (Yes, 17!) different elections on one ballot paper, each having to be checked against the machine totals for each batch of N ballots.  And that was at a mid-term, not even a Presidential year

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:10:17 PM by Scottymuser »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,015
  • JFT 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13742 on: Yesterday at 11:27:19 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:07:14 PM
For reference at how much more complex a ballot paper can be, I'd point you to this image - 17 (Yes, 17!) different elections on one ballot paper, each having to be checked against the machine totals for each batch of N ballots.  And that was at a mid-term, not even a Presidential year



That is just farcical. How could a state that had the hanging chad debacle think that the solution is to go to a ballot paper like that.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,681
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13743 on: Today at 12:06:11 AM »
It's not about counting or recounting ballots; it's about looking for the slimmest excuse possible to disqualify ballots from subsequent recounts.  They'll look for the slightest defect.  Will be a horrific car crash.

We've been talking about the slim margins in this election, and about how it's probably turned on only about half a million votes spread over several swing states, if that many.  But given the huge turnout, the margins WILL be fine.  And if you consider, was it in 2015? 2017?  That Steve Rotheram won his seat with a majority of something like 30k and was the safest seat in the country, it's no less a substantial lead just because it's in a massive state.

Pennsylvania is pretty much locked in now, so I don't even know what a Georgia recount does other than spoiling tactics by the GOP to appease their master. I guess Georgia will be a dry run for the Republicans to try and steal the election.  If they can get some traction in that state, they'll demand recounts in other states. But they will need to disqualify tens of thousands to close this gap.  It's going to be awful.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13744 on: Today at 12:22:33 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:06:11 AM
It's not about counting or recounting ballots; it's about looking for the slimmest excuse possible to disqualify ballots from subsequent recounts.  They'll look for the slightest defect.  Will be a horrific car crash.

We've been talking about the slim margins in this election, and about how it's probably turned on only about half a million votes spread over several swing states, if that many.  But given the huge turnout, the margins WILL be fine.  And if you consider, was it in 2015? 2017?  That Steve Rotheram won his seat with a majority of something like 30k and was the safest seat in the country, it's no less a substantial lead just because it's in a massive state.

Pennsylvania is pretty much locked in now, so I don't even know what a Georgia recount does other than spoiling tactics by the GOP to appease their master. I guess Georgia will be a dry run for the Republicans to try and steal the election.  If they can get some traction in that state, they'll demand recounts in other states. But they will need to disqualify tens of thousands to close this gap.  It's going to be awful.

Those margins are of a similar size to the MI/PA/GA were the 3 states that Trump won the presidency from - the margins are HUGE when it comes to over turning on a recount.  Thing is, so far, *NONE* of their law suits that have reached a court they are even looking to discount any votes - like AT ALL.

What Trump is doing is three-fold, and he has the backing from the GOP because of the first:
  • SCAM his backers for as much money as he possibly can - he is asking for money from his supporters to "fund" his court cases; however, in the small print, it says of the first $5000 contributed by any one person, 60% of the fund will go to paying off the debts his PAC already has, and after that going to his personal money fund for the future; and 40% of it will go to the GOP.  ONLY after the first $5000 will any left over be added to any fund to support the court cases - he is trying to avoid spending money on any court cases, whilst looking to his base like he is trying his best.  He is doing this by raising loads of small, petty cases that can be thrown out as quickly as he is raising them, to make it look like he is doing stuff.  The GOP are complicit as they don't want to piss off his base, and would quite like their money
  • Preparing for the future, post Presidency - he is rumoured to be starting his own network - thus he wants the money and support from his backers to both fund it, and show it is a feasible business
  • Throwing up so much dirt to try and get his backers to drink the kool aid, and hope that the State Senate, who have to choose the electors based on the certified elections, may instead choose to send nobody, meaning the EC is null and void due to not having enough people to vote.  This is the longest of long shots, and the only one he can win with, and so far, it is not looking likely that the GOP in all 3 states will go along with him, as they realise how dangerous that will be - however it is still a remote possibility of a win
    Logged

    Offline kcbworth

    • Believer
    • ******
    • Posts: 6,861
    • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    « Reply #13745 on: Today at 12:26:35 AM »
    Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:22:33 AM
    it is not looking likely that the GOP in all 3 states will go along with him, as they realise how dangerous that will be - however it is still a remote possibility of a win

    By "win" - I think you mean coup.

    There is nothing there, at all, that resembles "win"
    Logged

    Offline Andy82lfc

    • Believer
    • ******
    • Posts: 3,143
    Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    « Reply #13746 on: Today at 12:43:22 AM »
    There are democrat and republican observers, if some are deemed to be thrown out for a reason then dems can use the same reason to throw out Trump votes too. The chances of Biden voters fucking up on ballot papers to the tune of many thousands more than Trump voters is slim imo.

    Sure there is more to it than that but it will not be one republican going through votes and deciding to throw a load of Biden votes away. Sounds like a license for them to rig votes but it works both ways and I for one am not worried much at all. If they are going to rig it in my view its going to be through more of a technicality to allow something crazy.

    We cant second guess anything anymore but from what Ive read Im not too worried about a recount. Also does this mean we get CNN and the magic wall back?  ;D
    Logged

    Offline telekon

    • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
    • Believer
    • ******
    • Posts: 4,153
    • ★★★★★★
    Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    « Reply #13747 on: Today at 12:46:50 AM »
    Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:22:33 AM
    • Preparing for the future, post Presidency - he is rumoured to be starting his own network - thus he wants the money and support from his backers to both fund it, and show it is a feasible business

    Could this be the reason why Fox News in some regards has turned against him and been cutting away his teams news conferences? Maybe he told Murdoch to fuck off and that he's starting his own network. In turn Fox realizes that some of the Trump base will desert them and that they instead need to focus on more old-school Romney/Reagan type conservative viewers? If Trumps nascent network risks taking viewership from them, Fox would need a strategy against it since Trumps biggest fan is Trump himself and they'd never placate him or his base.
    Logged
    What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

    Offline Al 666

    • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
    • Campaigns
    • Believer
    • ******
    • Posts: 22,015
    • JFT 96
    Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    « Reply #13748 on: Today at 12:57:50 AM »
    Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:43:22 AM
    There are democrat and republican observers, if some are deemed to be thrown out for a reason then dems can use the same reason to throw out Trump votes too. The chances of Biden voters fucking up on ballot papers to the tune of many thousands more than Trump voters is slim imo.

    Sure there is more to it than that but it will not be one republican going through votes and deciding to throw a load of Biden votes away. Sounds like a license for them to rig votes but it works both ways and I for one am not worried much at all. If they are going to rig it in my view its going to be through more of a technicality to allow something crazy.

    We cant second guess anything anymore but from what Ive read Im not too worried about a recount. Also does this mean we get CNN and the magic wall back?  ;D

    It doesn't work both ways though. Republicans generally voted on the day by a far simpler process. The checks were done before they voted. Democrats voted generally by mail-in which is a far more complex process with far more margin for error.

    My guess would be that the GOP will use the recount as a way to create more court cases and push the certification of the results back. 
    Logged
    One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

    Offline Andy82lfc

    • Believer
    • ******
    • Posts: 3,143
    Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    « Reply #13749 on: Today at 01:10:50 AM »
    Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:57:50 AM
    It doesn't work both ways though. Republicans generally voted on the day by a far simpler process. The checks were done before they voted. Democrats voted generally by mail-in which is a far more complex process with far more margin for error.

    My guess would be that the GOP will use the recount as a way to create more court cases and push the certification of the results back.

    Yeah of course youre right, forgot about that, its late!  :)

    Still my feeling is to turn around that many votes is a huge ask, though nothing should be a surprise at this point.

    Logged

    Offline hide5seek

    • RAWK Supporter
    • Believer
    • ******
    • Posts: 9,627
    • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
    Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    « Reply #13750 on: Today at 01:48:19 AM »
    Logged

    Offline rafathegaffa83

    • RAWK Scribe
    • Believer
    • ******
    • Posts: 33,263
    • Dutch Class
    Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    « Reply #13751 on: Today at 02:00:14 AM »
    Ron Klain to be Biden's Chief of Staff. Klain was previously Biden's VP Chief of Staff, as well as Al Gore's. He was also Obama's 'Ebola Czar.' More evidence similar to Politico's piece the other week, that due to the seriousness of the issues at hand, Biden will be looking for 'plug and play' options in key roles that can slot straight in with minimal on the job learning

    Klain also wrote this for The Atlantic in January

    Coronavirus Is ComingAnd Trump Isnt Ready. In order to combat the disease, the president will have to trust the kind of government experts he has disdained and dismissed.
    https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/01/now-trump-needs-deep-state-fight-coronavirus/605752/
    « Last Edit: Today at 02:15:02 AM by rafathegaffa83 »
    Logged

    Offline kcbworth

    • Believer
    • ******
    • Posts: 6,861
    • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    « Reply #13752 on: Today at 03:39:15 AM »
    Arizona first big dump in ages

    12,845 new votes  Biden 45.4% / 54.6% Trump

    22,456 remaining  Biden leads by 11,635

    Trump needs 76.3% of remaining vote
    Logged

    Offline kavah

    • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
    • RAWK Supporter
    • Believer
    • ******
    • Posts: 16,472
    • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    « Reply #13753 on: Today at 03:50:57 AM »
    Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:27:42 PM
    I like Snyder very much and I've learned a lot from his books and lectures. There's some sound sense contained in these epigrammatic tweets too. But I wonder at his advice that Democrats should now take to the streets and celebrate victory. One thing it might do is to rile Republicans to do the same. ...

    Yes absolutely. And give Trump and his henchmen an opportunity to send Federal Agents across the country to provoke and inflame a crisis (again).

    In the Summer Oregons governor, Kate Brown said These federal officers have acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community,



    Logged

    Online Brissyred

    • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
    • Kopite
    • *****
    • Posts: 743
    • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    « Reply #13754 on: Today at 04:14:50 AM »
    Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:22:33 AM
    Those margins are of a similar size to the MI/PA/GA were the 3 states that Trump won the presidency from - the margins are HUGE when it comes to over turning on a recount.  Thing is, so far, *NONE* of their law suits that have reached a court they are even looking to discount any votes - like AT ALL.

    What Trump is doing is three-fold, and he has the backing from the GOP because of the first:
    • SCAM his backers for as much money as he possibly can - he is asking for money from his supporters to "fund" his court cases; however, in the small print, it says of the first $5000 contributed by any one person, 60% of the fund will go to paying off the debts his PAC already has, and after that going to his personal money fund for the future; and 40% of it will go to the GOP.  ONLY after the first $5000 will any left over be added to any fund to support the court cases - he is trying to avoid spending money on any court cases, whilst looking to his base like he is trying his best.  He is doing this by raising loads of small, petty cases that can be thrown out as quickly as he is raising them, to make it look like he is doing stuff.  The GOP are complicit as they don't want to piss off his base, and would quite like their money
    • Preparing for the future, post Presidency - he is rumoured to be starting his own network - thus he wants the money and support from his backers to both fund it, and show it is a feasible business
    • Throwing up so much dirt to try and get his backers to drink the kool aid, and hope that the State Senate, who have to choose the electors based on the certified elections, may instead choose to send nobody, meaning the EC is null and void due to not having enough people to vote.  This is the longest of long shots, and the only one he can win with, and so far, it is not looking likely that the GOP in all 3 states will go along with him, as they realise how dangerous that will be - however it is still a remote possibility of a win

      Funny how they think socialism is the devils work yet they take advantage of it every single fucking day.
      Logged

      Online leroy

      • Believer
      • ******
      • Posts: 1,814
      Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
      « Reply #13755 on: Today at 04:52:49 AM »
      Logged

      Offline BarryCrocker

      • Believer
      • ******
      • Posts: 10,059
      • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
      Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
      « Reply #13756 on: Today at 05:23:44 AM »
      Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:00:00 PM
      John Voight drank the Koolaid. ;D


      https://twitter.com/jonvoight/status/1326323889417322497

      It's not over till the last punch you have" by Muhammad Ali - 27th of Never.
      Logged
      And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

      Online Alan_X

      • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
      • RAWK Staff
      • Believer
      • ******
      • Posts: 49,321
      • Come on you fucking red men!!!
      • Super Title: This is super!
      Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
      « Reply #13757 on: Today at 05:56:06 AM »
      Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:43:47 PM
      The U.K. counts all its votes (easily) within 24 hours by hand...

      So it cant be that difficult

      UK General Election ballots only have constituency candidates:



      American elections have votes down the ballot which will also have to be checked.



      Logged
      Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
      09/03/2011 08:04
      Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
      Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
      Its all about winning shiny things.

      Online Alan_X

      • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
      • RAWK Staff
      • Believer
      • ******
      • Posts: 49,321
      • Come on you fucking red men!!!
      • Super Title: This is super!
      Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
      « Reply #13758 on: Today at 06:01:45 AM »
      Thick as mince first daughter announces Trump win in Alaska based on AP Press report...

      Logged
      Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
      09/03/2011 08:04
      Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
      Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
      Its all about winning shiny things.

      Online leroy

      • Believer
      • ******
      • Posts: 1,814
      Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
      « Reply #13759 on: Today at 06:08:46 AM »
      Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:56:06 AM
      UK General Election ballots only have constituency candidates:

      https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/35F5wCsYzMu3TP6Z0Xjrjg--~B/aD02NTI7dz03NDQ7c209MTthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg--/http://media.zenfs.com/en/homerun/feed_manager_auto_publish_494/9e84f201c7ceec1189017ad0dad50c1a

      American elections have votes down the ballot which will also have to be checked.

      https://bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com/dailycitizen.news/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/a/7f/a7f38fd0-b829-57e0-b971-ba236e12d4a0/54421074c0d5e.image.jpg

      If that's how they're doing it... it's bloody idiotic.

      Senate voting in Australia is super convoluted because it we have the option of limited & full preferential voting and the candidate list is outrageously large.  However we have a lower house card - and and upper house card.  We don't mix Federal, State, & Local elections.  We don't have electronic voting.

      The only thing that is usually in doubt by the day after an election is the senate.
      Logged
      Pages: 1 ... 339 340 341 342 343 [344]   Go Up
      « previous next »
       