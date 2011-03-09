Amazing, by machine and it still takes this long. Couldnt they just leave the machine running overnight?



It's not the actual act of counting them that takes time - it's the act of ensuring that the ballot has been cast by someone who is both an eligible voter, AND one who hasn't tried to vote already - this requires checking signatures against signatures stored on a database, once all the verification that someone is allowed to vote and who they say they are, they then have to check against all the other counties rgister of counts to make sure they hadn't voted in person and been counted, or sent in another mail in ballot and been counted by a different county. all of this needs TWO or more sets of eyes at all time, making sure they agree with the conclusionsOn top of this, there was passed a law in the early 2000s which stated that for mail in votes, if the outer details of signature, ID, etc don't match exactly, it is illegal to throw the ballot (which is at this time still sealed in the inner, secret envelope) - instead each State must make a "Cure" system where they either contact the voter to say that their signature didn't match, or their ID, etc and could they please come to the counting center to prove who they are - due to people's time commitments, this has to be a 48-72 hour window on this process.The usual way of handling this is to start the verification process (if not the main counting) for mail in *weeks* before - both Florida and Ohio started 20+ days ago, meaning when they were coming in, they were able to deal with them so on the election day, either only those that were delivered that day (a small % of them) would need to be verified, or, in some instance, counted (some States allow for not just verification but counting, as long as no publishing of the figures occur) GA/PA on the other hand, the *REPUBLICAN* controlled Senate passed a law banning even touching the mail in's to the election day/day after - this meant that the 2-3 week process that other States took *before* election day all of a sudden had to start ON election day - you can see why it takes a while to go through all these stepsThen on top of that the ballot papers are complex - on 1 paper, you could theoretically have a list of candidates to vote for for: President, Senate, House, State Governor, State Senate, State House, City Mayor, any issues which are possibly up for referendum. On ONE piece of paper. And what you don't what to do is pass the papers through the machines multiple times, so when each batch of, say, 100 get put through the machine, again you have to check ALL of these calls for all 100 to make sure each was tallied correctly - usually with 2-4 different sets of eyes (plus possibly watchers). And this is just if the paper is perfect - with mail in votes, as you usually have bends, creases etc - about 10-20% of these can't be fed *at all* into the machines, so in this case you hand count them, ALL of the elections at the same time.Then someone needs to then take this tally to the "Head" if you will of that center who then separately need to check, amalgamate the results across multiple machine team, before uploading to the county, then to the State level.Compare that to the UK, where we have never really had mail in voting - our ballot papers couldn't be easier/more straight forward - 1 vote for Council, 1 for MP. And significantly smaller number of votes counted in one place. Without the political parties sending 10s, sometimes 100s of people to the centre to disrupt and query every other ballot.I hope you can see how much more complex it is, especially in these times, and comparing it to the UK as some have done is laughable