The
The whole system needs fixing. The Electoral College is a joke, and changing that would require a constitutional amendment. They also need to an independent body to draw election boundaries and have national standards for how elections are held and managed.
There is a workaround in the electoral college, in that state legislatures can sign up to an agreement whereby they confirm that their electors will always vote for the winner of the national popular vote rather whoever wins in that State. The constitutionality would be tested if this actually swayed the result of an election. There are constitutional scholars arguing both sides.
But I think the silver bullet is a constitutional amendment stipulating that money is not speech, bringing in strict campaign finance regulations. Congressmen should sit for 4 years not 2, perhaps having half the house elected every two years.
I think that taking money out of politics would massively reduce the rancour and encourage a spirit of bi-partisanship to re-emerge.
The US has become increasingly divided by both sides demonizing the opposition as this is the surest way to motivate their base so that politicians can raise the massive amounts of money needed to get re-elected.