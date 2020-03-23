Think the officials there were saying for Georgia that maybe 5% of ballots were absentee in past elections and it was up over a third in this one and they were struggling to manage it all.



I think this illustrates how complex mail-in ballots are.Mail-in ballots will have plenty of flaws for the Trump lawyers to seize upon. Voting by mail is more complicated than voting in person, and technical errors are common­place at each step. If voters supply a new address, or if they write a different version of their name (for example, by shortening Benjamin to Ben), or if their signature has changed over the years, or if they print their name on the signature line, or if they fail to seal the ballot inside an inner security envelope, their votes may not count. With in-person voting, a poll worker in the precinct can resolve small errors like these, for instance by directing a voter to the correct signature line, but people voting by mail may have no opportunity to address them.During the primaries this spring, Republican lawyers did dry runs for the November vote at county election offices around the country. An internal memo prepared by an attorney named J. Matthew Wolfe for the Pennsylvania Republican Party in June reported on one such exercise. Wolfe, along with another Republican lawyer and a member of the Trump campaign, watched closely but did not intervene as election commissioners in Philadelphia canvassed mail-in and provisional votes. Wolfe cataloged imperfections, taking note of objections that his party could have raised.There were missing signatures and partial signatures and signatures placed in the wrong spot. There were names on the inner security envelopes, which are supposed to be unmarked, and ballots without security envelopes at all. Some envelopes arrived without a postmark or with an illegible postmark, Wolfe wrote. (Watch for postmarks to become the hanging chads of 2020.) Some voters wrote their birthdate where a signature date belonged, and others put down an impossible date, like a date after the primary election.Some of the commissioners decisions were clear violations of the direction in and language of the election code, Wolfe wrote. He recommended that someone connected with the party review each application and each mail ballot envelope in November. That is exactly the plan.I think it illustrates that there is more scope for recounts to have a much bigger effect on vote totals than in previous elections.