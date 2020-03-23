« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 325062 times)

Offline Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13720 on: Today at 09:09:09 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:27:46 PM
The whole system needs fixing. The Electoral College is a joke, and changing that would require a constitutional amendment. They also need to an independent body to draw election boundaries and have national standards for how elections are held and managed.

The problem is that the major changes are blocked by the requirements to get an amendment, so all they can really do is fix what they can by the means of regular laws and regulations, obviously it won't fix everything, but improving things is still an improvement even if it isn't perfect.
Online Al 666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13721 on: Today at 09:13:14 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:52:37 PM
What would it take to call another Constitutional Convention?

Or perhaps a bi-partisan enquiry into the state of their democratic republic?

Surely it would be healthy for all democracies to have these as ongoing arrangements?

The Dems have won the popular vote in 7 of the last 8 elections. The GOP has spent decades gerrymandering and suppressing the vote. Sadly there is no upside for the GOP in having a fairer voting process.
Offline Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13722 on: Today at 09:15:43 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:13:14 PM
The Dems have won the popular vote in 7 of the last 8 elections. The GOP has spent decades gerrymandering and suppressing the vote. Sadly there is no upside for the GOP in having a fairer voting process.

Indeed, you can only see them changing once the demographics have changed sufficiently that the gop have been forced to change, until then they are obviously going to block any attempts to improve things.
Offline leftfooter

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13723 on: Today at 09:15:53 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:52:37 PM
What would it take to call another Constitutional Convention?


Application by two-thirds of the State legislatures, and then any amendments would have to be approved by three-quarters of the States.

Offline Bincey

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13724 on: Today at 09:25:26 PM »
Offline newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13725 on: Today at 09:42:42 PM »
Georgia will be recounting every vote ... by hand???

😂😂😂
Offline leftfooter

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13726 on: Today at 09:43:10 PM »
The
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:27:46 PM
The whole system needs fixing. The Electoral College is a joke, and changing that would require a constitutional amendment. They also need to an independent body to draw election boundaries and have national standards for how elections are held and managed.

There is a workaround in the electoral college, in that state legislatures can sign up to an agreement whereby they confirm that their electors will always vote for the winner of the national popular vote rather whoever wins in that State. The constitutionality would be tested if this actually swayed the result of an election. There are constitutional scholars arguing both sides.

But I think the silver bullet is a constitutional amendment stipulating that money is not speech, bringing in strict campaign finance regulations. Congressmen should sit for 4 years not 2, perhaps having half the house elected every two years.

I think that taking money out of politics would massively reduce the rancour and encourage a spirit of bi-partisanship to re-emerge.

The US has become increasingly divided by both sides demonizing the opposition as this is the surest way to motivate their base so that politicians can raise the massive amounts of money needed to get re-elected.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13727 on: Today at 09:43:47 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:42:42 PM
Georgia will be recounting every vote ... by hand???

😂😂😂
The U.K. counts all its votes (easily) within 24 hours by hand...

So it cant be that difficult
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13728 on: Today at 09:51:19 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:42:42 PM
Georgia will be recounting every vote ... by hand???

😂😂😂

How were they counting them before? I just assumed it was by hand?
Offline mallin9

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13729 on: Today at 09:51:27 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:00:00 PM
John Voight drank the Koolaid. ;D


https://twitter.com/jonvoight/status/1326323889417322497

Not shocking to anyone who has seen James Van Der Beek's greatest film, Varsity Blues.  Coach Kilmer comes riding into that film on a nazi salute
Online Al 666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13730 on: Today at 09:52:13 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:43:47 PM
The U.K. counts all its votes (easily) within 24 hours by hand...

So it cant be that difficult

The estimate is that it will take until the 20th of November.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13731 on: Today at 09:55:51 PM »
Longest continuous British count I can think of, and a fun morality tale, was 1997 election for Winchester. 20 hours of recounts and disputes and the Lib Dem edged out the sitting Tory MP by 2 votes. Tory wasn't happy so took it to court where he successfully argued that there were 50 odd votes which were marked so strangely that they shouldn't have been counted in the first place. Court agreed and ordered a new election. Third place Labour only pretended to campaign, the Lib Dems ran a very quiet 'what a sore loser' campaign, and the Tory lost by 21k votes second time round.

I do not think that will happen in Georgia.
Online Al 666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13732 on: Today at 10:08:10 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:51:19 PM
How were they counting them before? I just assumed it was by hand?

No by machine.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:55:51 PM
Longest continuous British count I can think of, and a fun morality tale, was 1997 election for Winchester. 20 hours of recounts and disputes and the Lib Dem edged out the sitting Tory MP by 2 votes. Tory wasn't happy so took it to court where he successfully argued that there were 50 odd votes which were marked so strangely that they shouldn't have been counted in the first place. Court agreed and ordered a new election. Third place Labour only pretended to campaign, the Lib Dems ran a very quiet 'what a sore loser' campaign, and the Tory lost by 21k votes second time round.

I do not think that will happen in Georgia.

I think the biggest issue is the complexity of mail-in ballots in the States.
Online Crumble

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13733 on: Today at 10:16:32 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:42:42 PM
Georgia will be recounting every vote ... by hand???

😂😂😂

I assume it's just the presidential vote they are re-counting, that would be much easier than the original count of everything on the paper?
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13734 on: Today at 10:19:50 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:08:10 PM
I think the biggest issue is the complexity of mail-in ballots in the States.

Think the officials there were saying for Georgia that maybe 5% of ballots were absentee in past elections and it was up over a third in this one and they were struggling to manage it all.
Offline John C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13735 on: Today at 10:20:30 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:42:42 PM
Georgia will be recounting every vote ... by hand???

😂😂😂
The result won't be known until about 20 November and after that the loser can ask for another machine count.

The Republicans are stupid pricks, the country doesn't need this waste of time and money.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13736 on: Today at 10:26:37 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:08:10 PM
No by machine.
I think the biggest issue is the complexity of mail-in ballots in the States.

Amazing, by machine and it still takes this long. Couldnt they just leave the machine running overnight?
Online Al 666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13737 on: Today at 10:32:34 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:26:37 PM
Amazing, by machine and it still takes this long. Couldnt they just leave the machine running overnight?

Ballots that were cast on the day were counted really quickly. That is why Trump had big leads on election night. Mail-in ballots are far more involved. They have numerous identity checks to make, they have to ensure the person didn't vote in person, and they have to check signatures.
Online Al 666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13738 on: Today at 10:47:35 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:19:50 PM
Think the officials there were saying for Georgia that maybe 5% of ballots were absentee in past elections and it was up over a third in this one and they were struggling to manage it all.

I think this illustrates how complex mail-in ballots are.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/11/what-if-trump-refuses-concede/616424/

Mail-in ballots will have plenty of flaws for the Trump lawyers to seize upon. Voting by mail is more complicated than voting in person, and technical errors are common­place at each step. If voters supply a new address, or if they write a different version of their name (for example, by shortening Benjamin to Ben), or if their signature has changed over the years, or if they print their name on the signature line, or if they fail to seal the ballot inside an inner security envelope, their votes may not count. With in-person voting, a poll worker in the precinct can resolve small errors like these, for instance by directing a voter to the correct signature line, but people voting by mail may have no opportunity to address them.

During the primaries this spring, Republican lawyers did dry runs for the November vote at county election offices around the country. An internal memo prepared by an attorney named J. Matthew Wolfe for the Pennsylvania Republican Party in June reported on one such exercise. Wolfe, along with another Republican lawyer and a member of the Trump campaign, watched closely but did not intervene as election commissioners in Philadelphia canvassed mail-in and provisional votes. Wolfe cataloged imperfections, taking note of objections that his party could have raised.

There were missing signatures and partial signatures and signatures placed in the wrong spot. There were names on the inner security envelopes, which are supposed to be unmarked, and ballots without security envelopes at all. Some envelopes arrived without a postmark or with an illegible postmark, Wolfe wrote. (Watch for postmarks to become the hanging chads of 2020.) Some voters wrote their birthdate where a signature date belonged, and others put down an impossible date, like a date after the primary election.

Some of the commissioners decisions were clear violations of the direction in and language of the election code, Wolfe wrote. He recommended that someone connected with the party review each application and each mail ballot envelope in November. That is exactly the plan.


I think it illustrates that there is more scope for recounts to have a much bigger effect on vote totals than in previous elections.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13739 on: Today at 10:52:22 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:47:35 PM
I think this illustrates how complex mail-in ballots are.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/11/what-if-trump-refuses-concede/616424/

Mail-in ballots will have plenty of flaws for the Trump lawyers to seize upon. Voting by mail is more complicated than voting in person, and technical errors are common­place at each step. If voters supply a new address, or if they write a different version of their name (for example, by shortening Benjamin to Ben), or if their signature has changed over the years, or if they print their name on the signature line, or if they fail to seal the ballot inside an inner security envelope, their votes may not count. With in-person voting, a poll worker in the precinct can resolve small errors like these, for instance by directing a voter to the correct signature line, but people voting by mail may have no opportunity to address them.

During the primaries this spring, Republican lawyers did dry runs for the November vote at county election offices around the country. An internal memo prepared by an attorney named J. Matthew Wolfe for the Pennsylvania Republican Party in June reported on one such exercise. Wolfe, along with another Republican lawyer and a member of the Trump campaign, watched closely but did not intervene as election commissioners in Philadelphia canvassed mail-in and provisional votes. Wolfe cataloged imperfections, taking note of objections that his party could have raised.

There were missing signatures and partial signatures and signatures placed in the wrong spot. There were names on the inner security envelopes, which are supposed to be unmarked, and ballots without security envelopes at all. Some envelopes arrived without a postmark or with an illegible postmark, Wolfe wrote. (Watch for postmarks to become the hanging chads of 2020.) Some voters wrote their birthdate where a signature date belonged, and others put down an impossible date, like a date after the primary election.

Some of the commissioners decisions were clear violations of the direction in and language of the election code, Wolfe wrote. He recommended that someone connected with the party review each application and each mail ballot envelope in November. That is exactly the plan.


I think it illustrates that there is more scope for recounts to have a much bigger effect on vote totals than in previous elections.

If it anyway reverses state totals then that makes the whole election a farce.
