« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 321725 times)

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,660
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13600 on: Today at 07:36:08 AM »
Republican in California refusing to concede despite losing by an enormous margin (by my calculation he must have 15% of the vote).  Maryland republican also refusing to concede despite losing by 40% points. 

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1326267249372618757?s=21

Why Democrats would cheat by such margins in order to defeat a couple of no marks whilst keeping certain others in the senate/house remains unclear.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13601 on: Today at 07:47:33 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:36:08 AM
Republican in California refusing to concede despite losing by an enormous margin (by my calculation he must have 15% of the vote).  Maryland republican also refusing to concede despite losing by 40% points. 

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1326267249372618757?s=21

Why Democrats would cheat by such margins in order to defeat a couple of no marks whilst keeping certain others in the senate/house remains unclear.


Following the Trump denial strategy. 
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,561
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13602 on: Today at 07:48:01 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:14:51 AM
80 per cent of Americans recognise Biden won the election. 13 per cent say the election is not yet decided. Only 3 per cent claim Trump won. I feel that's a significant boost to the forces of democracy. Reuters/Ipsos poll.

https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2020-11-10/nearly-80-of-americans-say-biden-won-white-house-ignoring-trumps-refusal-to-concede-reuters-ipsos-poll

Apparently Will Smiths dead dad took part in that poll, therefore its null and void.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13603 on: Today at 08:03:35 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:47:33 AM
Following the Trump denial strategy.

Trump proving to be the Evo Morales on North America.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,316
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13604 on: Today at 08:10:00 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:06:14 PM
Everyone shitting their pants in here just like on election night when you all packed it in and went to bed. Good to see.  ;D

Despite what it looks like, I have faith that democracy will prevail.

It might but not for want of trying. Trump is planning a coup. There's no other exoplanation for what they are doing at the moment.

This guy has it right:

David Rothkopf
@djrothkopf
"Don't worry, the GOP will never pick Trump..."
"Don't worry, Trump will never become president..."
"Don't worry, the American people will never embrace a candidate who is collaborating with our worst enemy..."
"Don't worry, he will become more presidential..."
"Don't worry, the grown ups will guide him and keep him from going off the rails..."
"Don't worry, he'll never openly steal from the US government..."
"Don't worry, he will divest from all his family businesses..."
"Don't worry, he won't reveal US secrets to our enemies..."
"Don't worry, he won't empower his children, they'd never get security clearances..."
"Don't worry, we have checks and balances that will stop his abuses..."
"Don't worry, Mueller will reveal the truth..."
"Don't worry, Barr wouldn't lie about Mueller..."
"Don't worry, he would never be able to fire IGs and whistleblowers just to protect himself..."
"Don't worry, GOP leaders have limits.  They won't join Trump in undermining the rule of law in the United States..."
"Don't worry, they would never unleash US government force against peaceful protestors..."
"Don't worry, they would not foment violence by fictional groups in order to drive support for themselves at the polls..."
"Don't worry, Trump will be soundly repudiated in the election..."
"Don't worry, if he is defeated, Trump will never seek to delegitimize U.S. democracy just to protect himself and cling to power..."
"Don't worry, he would never fire high level officials who he does not feel are sufficiently loyal to cover his tracks after an election defeat..."
"Don't worry, norms will prevail and ultimately he will go..."
"Don't worry, the courts will ultimately all do the right thing..."
"Don't worry, it's not really a coup, it's just Trump being Trump..."
"Don't worry, our democracy is not dead, it's just a Twitter tantrum..."

I'm sorry.  I hope you don't mind but after the past four years, I think the thing we need to worry most about are the people who keep saying, "Don't worry."
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,925
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 08:14:37 AM »
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 08:56:24 AM »
Given Trumps manoeuvring Id hope (expect) democrats are liaising with the military leadership, as opposed to leaving same for Trumps cartel to attempt to manipulate.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 09:13:40 AM »
On a side note, Marco Rubio has the George Costanza office @ the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington DC.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,316
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 09:14:31 AM »
Good edition of Pod Save the World this week that addresses a few things including what Trump is doing at Defence.

The option of a coup wan't really discussed but the things they raise include shredding and deleting evidence and a rat-fucking campaig for the Biden presidency - selective release of classified information to c*nts like Lindsay Graham for an endless series of 'Benghazi' investigations.

The importance of winning the Senate in the two Georgia run-offs is twofold - stop McConnell blocking legislation and prevent the Republicans tying up the new administration in spurious ivestigations.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 09:22:16 AM »
Quote
Trump claimed on Tuesday that both Russia and China want his Democratic challenger Joe Biden to win the presidential elections as no other White House occupant has been tougher to them than him - 15/09/2020

So why haven't Putin & Jinping come forward to congratulate Biden? Or as Republicans would have you believe they don't want to be too obvious in their approval of the result.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13610 on: Today at 09:25:15 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:14:31 AM
Good edition of Pod Save the World this week that addresses a few things including what Trump is doing at Defence.

The option of a coup wan't really discussed but the things they raise include shredding and deleting evidence and a rat-fucking campaig for the Biden presidency - selective release of classified information to c*nts like Lindsay Graham for an endless series of 'Benghazi' investigations.

The importance of winning the Senate in the two Georgia run-offs is twofold - stop McConnell blocking legislation and prevent the Republicans tying up the new administration in spurious ivestigations.

John Oliver mentioned this on Monday.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13611 on: Today at 10:11:01 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:10:00 AM
It might but not for want of trying. Trump is planning a coup. There's no other exoplanation for what they are doing at the moment.

This guy has it right:

David Rothkopf
@djrothkopf
"Don't worry, the GOP will never pick Trump..."
"Don't worry, Trump will never become president..."
"Don't worry, the American people will never embrace a candidate who is collaborating with our worst enemy..."
"Don't worry, he will become more presidential..."
"Don't worry, the grown ups will guide him and keep him from going off the rails..."
"Don't worry, he'll never openly steal from the US government..."
"Don't worry, he will divest from all his family businesses..."
"Don't worry, he won't reveal US secrets to our enemies..."
"Don't worry, he won't empower his children, they'd never get security clearances..."
"Don't worry, we have checks and balances that will stop his abuses..."
"Don't worry, Mueller will reveal the truth..."
"Don't worry, Barr wouldn't lie about Mueller..."
"Don't worry, he would never be able to fire IGs and whistleblowers just to protect himself..."
"Don't worry, GOP leaders have limits.  They won't join Trump in undermining the rule of law in the United States..."
"Don't worry, they would never unleash US government force against peaceful protestors..."
"Don't worry, they would not foment violence by fictional groups in order to drive support for themselves at the polls..."
"Don't worry, Trump will be soundly repudiated in the election..."
"Don't worry, if he is defeated, Trump will never seek to delegitimize U.S. democracy just to protect himself and cling to power..."
"Don't worry, he would never fire high level officials who he does not feel are sufficiently loyal to cover his tracks after an election defeat..."
"Don't worry, norms will prevail and ultimately he will go..."
"Don't worry, the courts will ultimately all do the right thing..."
"Don't worry, it's not really a coup, it's just Trump being Trump..."
"Don't worry, our democracy is not dead, it's just a Twitter tantrum..."

I'm sorry.  I hope you don't mind but after the past four years, I think the thing we need to worry most about are the people who keep saying, "Don't worry."

The good thing about the US Constitution though is that the founders considered this exact scenario and so the whole thing is built around the possibility that a tyrant would try and seize control.  The constitution should be robust enough to get the country through all this.  I dread to think what would happen if we found ourselves in this same situation in the UK, and I'm a little concerned that we might find out over the next few years.

The real issue is minimising collateral damage through things like civil unrest over there, and so controlling the narrative is important.  The other issue is that he is still commander in chief of the worlds most powerful military for the next couple of months so I dread to think what kind of mischief he can get up to.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,096
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13612 on: Today at 10:13:33 AM »
Supposedly - so the royalists always argue - a coup cannot succeed here because of the checks and balances between executive, monarch and army.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13613 on: Today at 10:14:25 AM »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 02:16:55 AM
Are there any vexatious litigation laws in the US?  Surely suing to try and get something that you already have is vexatious?
Yeah, 'anti-SPAPP' laws. I have no idea if they would apply in these situations.

More: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strategic_lawsuit_against_public_participation
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,316
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13614 on: Today at 10:20:58 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:11:01 AM
The good thing about the US Constitution though is that the founders considered this exact scenario and so the whole thing is built around the possibility that a tyrant would try and seize control.  The constitution should be robust enough to get the country through all this.  I dread to think what would happen if we found ourselves in this same situation in the UK, and I'm a little concerned that we might find out over the next few years.

The real issue is minimising collateral damage through things like civil unrest over there, and so controlling the narrative is important.  The other issue is that he is still commander in chief of the worlds most powerful military for the next couple of months so I dread to think what kind of mischief he can get up to.

You're right - they even put in an amendment to ensure that if a tyrant emerged, there would be a 'well-regulated militia' with the right to bear arms to preserve the security of the state.

It's really lucky that the there are now well-armed patriots who can ensure that Trump can't establish himself as a dictator...

Oh... wait...



I hope that the checks and balances of those far-sighted founding fathers will prevail but what Trump, McConnell and the rest of the AFP (American Fascist Party) have shown is how vulnerable those guardrails are.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 10:24:36 AM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:14:37 AM
Was it worth it?



https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/10/opinions/trump-tore-my-family-apart-eldredge/index.html


Kinda heartbreaking.
To be honest, if your social media political ranting has driven away your entire family maybe it's time to look in the mirror.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,686
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13616 on: Today at 10:29:51 AM »
Historian and author Timothy Snyder explains why this obvious coup attemps is not to be taken lightly.
https://twitter.com/TimothyDSnyder/status/1326319545427107840?s=20
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,795
  • The first five yards........
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13617 on: Today at 10:31:56 AM »
Hope something good comes out of this fiasco. A Don deLillo novel would sort of make it all worthwhile I suppose.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,664
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13618 on: Today at 10:38:23 AM »
Trump is doing what Republicans have become adept at. Nothing that is technically illegal, but alarming enough to precipitate a response from the other side that they can call out as illegitimate.

It's like the abusive bf who constantly belittles his partner until she turns and clubbers him. She broke the law, technically he didn't.

The GOP could well continue to placate and disarm everyone and tell people not to worry - until Trump is ready to act and he's got the people he needs to back him. Only the last step might actually break any laws, at which point it's too late.

Nothing is hyperbole anymore  :(
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,660
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13619 on: Today at 10:39:40 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:20:58 AM
You're right - they even put in an amendment to ensure that if a tyrant emerged, there would be a 'well-regulated militia' with the right to bear arms to preserve the security of the state.

It's really lucky that the there are now well-armed patriots who can ensure that Trump can't establish himself as a dictator...

Oh... wait...

Imagine their disappointment. They've been waiting over 200 years for this specific set of circumstances to arise, and when it finally does it's the wrong people doing it.  They don't get to blow away a load of libs/socialists/people who believe in a different god, as it's the white Christians doing it.  They must be gutted.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,190
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13620 on: Today at 10:42:20 AM »
I hope they go after Trump and his family's illegal practices really hard once Biden-Harris starts the job.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13621 on: Today at 10:42:56 AM »
Just thought I'd link this here to help people understand the whole "Benford Law" argument that some Right Wing trolls are using to claim that Biden's vote totals suggest something odd happening:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etx0k1nLn78

In brief, it's yet more evidence that what the Trumpsters are claiming is a load of BS
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13622 on: Today at 10:43:03 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:20:58 AM
You're right - they even put in an amendment to ensure that if a tyrant emerged, there would be a 'well-regulated militia' with the right to bear arms to preserve the security of the state.

It's really lucky that the there are now well-armed patriots who can ensure that Trump can't establish himself as a dictator...

Oh... wait...



I hope that the checks and balances of those far-sighted founding fathers will prevail but what Trump, McConnell and the rest of the AFP (American Fascist Party) have shown is how vulnerable those guardrails are.

Well yeah, I wasn't really talking about the second amendment, that's a load of bollocks.  But the constitution will make sure that Trump's term as president ends in January and there's absolutely nothing he can do about that.  The well regulated militia is unnecessary.

If we had this situation in the UK then our own floppy haired dickhead could basically do what he wants through an act of parliament and there's nothing anyone could (legally) do to stop him.

The real issue with Trump is what he does between now and January.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,538
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13623 on: Today at 10:46:16 AM »
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13624 on: Today at 10:47:31 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:38:23 AM
Trump is doing what Republicans have become adept at. Nothing that is technically illegal, but alarming enough to precipitate a response from the other side that they can call out as illegitimate.

It's like the abusive bf who constantly belittles his partner until she turns and clubbers him. She broke the law, technically he didn't.

The GOP could well continue to placate and disarm everyone and tell people not to worry - until Trump is ready to act and he's got the people he needs to back him. Only the last step might actually break any laws, at which point it's too late.

Nothing is hyperbole anymore  :(

But Biden is dealing with all this perfectly. He is acting like any president elect would i.e. just getting on with it and not discussing all the background noise. The selection of his teams is evidence of that, as are his preparations generally. He is acting like a president. The president, sadly is not.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,831
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13625 on: Today at 10:54:07 AM »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 10:46:16 AM
https://americanindependent.com/white-house-threatens-to-fire-anyone-who-tries-to-quit/
Once again we are heading into Joseph Heller territory, I can't see us coming out for some time.

I can't believe how angry this is making me. Yet I don't really see any anger over the water, just loads of people either taking the piss out of the bloated crimson mess, or just ignoring him - which may well be the best course of action. I'm just surprised it isn't boiling over by now.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,258
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13626 on: Today at 10:54:16 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:14:31 AM
Good edition of Pod Save the World this week that addresses a few things including what Trump is doing at Defence.

The option of a coup wan't really discussed but the things they raise include shredding and deleting evidence and a rat-fucking campaig for the Biden presidency - selective release of classified information to c*nts like Lindsay Graham for an endless series of 'Benghazi' investigations.


I can definitely see something like this happening. All the firings could be part of a cover-up to destroy records with a bit of score settling thrown into the mix. And I think it's guaranteed that the GOP are just going to obstruct, slow down government and create scandals because that's what populists do.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13627 on: Today at 11:02:47 AM »


Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:43:03 AM

If we had this situation in the UK then our own floppy haired dickhead could basically do what he wants through an act of parliament and there's nothing anyone could (legally) do to stop him.



Is that how it works though here?

Don't the armed forces and police swear allegiance to the Queen rather than parliament?
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13628 on: Today at 11:07:57 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:43:03 AM
But the constitution will make sure that Trump's term as president ends in January and there's absolutely nothing he can do about that.

The constitution is a piece of paper.

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13629 on: Today at 11:09:56 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:54:07 AM
Once again we are heading into Joseph Heller territory, I can't see us coming out for some time.

I can't believe how angry this is making me. Yet I don't really see any anger over the water, just loads of people either taking the piss out of the bloated crimson mess, or just ignoring him - which may well be the best course of action. I'm just surprised it isn't boiling over by now.

I have to say I have felt the same since four years back ever since late night talk shows started to milk all they could out of him. It was never something to joke about so much and so often as when you do you just make light of the whole situation, but their ratings said otherwise. Not saying people shouldn't have a laugh at his expense it's just I feel if you laugh at someone when they do something wrong it has a different effect than getting angry and being firm that this is completely unacceptable.

I think on the whole though people are angry it's just they are following Biden in trying not to give him any air or jump in the mud with him, which is probably the best course of action as you say.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13630 on: Today at 11:17:40 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:10:00 AM
It might but not for want of trying. Trump is planning a coup. There's no other exoplanation for what they are doing at the moment.

...

I'm sorry.  I hope you don't mind but after the past four years, I think the thing we need to worry most about are the people who keep saying, "Don't worry."

I guess the thing that I keep coming back to is, "if not now, then when?". There are always people in every country plotting to overthrow a government, or system of governing. Most of them are weirdos with a grudge. Several will be well organised but small political parties. Somehow, the Republican machinery has found itself in a position where they have a demagogue leading their agenda who commands the undying loyalty of a not-insignificant part of the electorate (including groups of flag-waving gun-toting "patriots"), and a widespread propaganda network of national TV networks and online disinformation platforms that have been loathe to push back against them.

If you had ambitions of establishing a right-wing hegemony, barring the commies, libs and babykillers from power for all time (you know, like senior WH advisor Steven Miller), when are you ever going to have a more fertile ground than right now at the end of 2020?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,831
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13631 on: Today at 11:22:00 AM »
Is this the first time that a sitting, ruling party has lost a 'fixed' election. I thought the way these things worked was that the government pulls all the strings and has all the power so they can fix an election in order to guarantee their continuity in power. He should be sacked purely for not being able to deliver a fair election, particularly as he had  advanced 'knowledge' that it was going to happen. How incompetent do you have to be to lose a 'fixed' election when you are already the leader.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13632 on: Today at 11:25:29 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:22:00 AM
Is this the first time that a sitting, ruling party has lost a 'fixed' election. I thought the way these things worked was that the government pulls all the strings and has all the power so they can fix an election in order to guarantee their continuity in power. He should be sacked purely for not being able to deliver a fair election, particularly as he had  advanced 'knowledge' that it was going to happen. How incompetent do you have to be to lose a 'fixed' election when you are already the leader.

haha - very true.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,192
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13633 on: Today at 11:38:43 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:22:00 AM
How incompetent do you have to be to lose a 'fixed' election when you are already the leader.

He needs to get the Belarus guy in as a consultant. Managed to get himself "80%" of the vote. Now that's how a real despot gets things done.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13634 on: Today at 11:50:40 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:07:57 AM
The constitution is a piece of paper.



It's more than that though isn't it.  It's a whole lot of people, laws and institutions that only exist because of said paper. 

Put it another way; the only reason Trump has any powers at all right now is because of the constitution.  The same constitution will take those powers away from him in January.  If it's just a piece of paper then Trump has no power anyway and we can all relax.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13635 on: Today at 11:53:55 AM »
CNN reporting Bidens lead is growing re the outstanding counts.  Seem to be asking how big a win is this now becoming.

Biden leads in popular vote by 5m.  Higher percentage of every challenger since FDR

Forecast to get 74 more electoral college votes.

CNN calling it an extraordinary result.

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,042
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13636 on: Today at 12:06:48 PM »

70% of Republicans say election wasn't 'free and fair' despite no evidence of fraud  study

78% of Republicans who alleged unfairness said mail-in ballots spurred fraud, while 72% believed ballot tampering occurred


Quote
According to a new survey, 70% of Republicans do not believe the presidential election was free and fair, even though multiple news outlets have called it for Joe Biden.

There has been a dramatic decline in Republican voters faith in the system. Before the election, in the same Politico/Morning Consult poll, 35% of Republicans thought the vote would not be free and fair.

More Democrats voiced trust in the election, 90% saying they thought the results were free and fair, up 52% from the pre-election poll.

Among Republicans who thought the election wasnt fair, 78% thought mail-in ballots spurred extensive voter fraud, while 72% believed ballot tampering occurred.

Donald Trump and his supporters continue to allege such problems, without offering any substantiating evidence whatsoever.

On Monday the attorney general, William Barr, authorized federal prosecutors to investigate substantial allegations of voter irregularities, a decision which marked a sharp turn from Department of Justice policy and was made without citing any evidence of voter fraud.

The White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, reiterated Trumps refusal to concede and repeated accusations of voter fraud. Fox News, which has historically treated Trump more charitably, cut away from her press conference.

Among Republican voters surveyed by Politico and Morning Consult, 84% said the election helped Biden. Before election day, 18% of Republicans said they thought results would be unreliable. Now, that number has surged to 64%. Among Democrats, 86% said they trusted the results.

Republicans thought results in swing states were especially questionable, particularly in Pennsylvania, which counted ballots for four days before Biden won it. Republican-to-Democrat distrust in Pennsylvanias results was 62% to 8%.

GOP voters voiced similar distrust in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona. But Republicans were divided on whether the winner would change under Trumps legal onslaught. Of such voters, 38% said they thought results would be reversed and 45% did not.

The poll, carried out between 6 November and 9 November, surveyed 1,987 registered voters and had a 2% margin of error. The majority of calls were conducted after news outlets called the race for Biden.

Several weeks ago, a Yahoo! News poll conducted by YouGov found that half of Trump supporters believed in QAnon, the false conspiracy theory that a group of Satan-worshipping Democrats, billionaires and celebrities control the world while carrying out pedophilia and human trafficking.

QAnons followers also believe that these people harvest a purportedly life-extending substance from the blood of exploited children.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/10/election-trust-polling-study-republicans
Logged

Offline Umbarto

  • of the Red Dojo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,850
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13637 on: Today at 12:12:36 PM »
Going dark.  Love you guys.  YNWA
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,831
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13638 on: Today at 12:15:25 PM »
Quote from: Umbarto on Today at 12:12:36 PM
Going dark.  Love you guys.  YNWA
Double tap to the pumpkin is it?
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Up
« previous next »
 