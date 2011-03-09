Everyone shitting their pants in here just like on election night when you all packed it in and went to bed. Good to see.



Despite what it looks like, I have faith that democracy will prevail.



It might but not for want of trying. Trump is planning a coup. There's no other exoplanation for what they are doing at the moment.This guy has it right:David Rothkopf@djrothkopf"Don't worry, the GOP will never pick Trump...""Don't worry, Trump will never become president...""Don't worry, the American people will never embrace a candidate who is collaborating with our worst enemy...""Don't worry, he will become more presidential...""Don't worry, the grown ups will guide him and keep him from going off the rails...""Don't worry, he'll never openly steal from the US government...""Don't worry, he will divest from all his family businesses...""Don't worry, he won't reveal US secrets to our enemies...""Don't worry, he won't empower his children, they'd never get security clearances...""Don't worry, we have checks and balances that will stop his abuses...""Don't worry, Mueller will reveal the truth...""Don't worry, Barr wouldn't lie about Mueller...""Don't worry, he would never be able to fire IGs and whistleblowers just to protect himself...""Don't worry, GOP leaders have limits. They won't join Trump in undermining the rule of law in the United States...""Don't worry, they would never unleash US government force against peaceful protestors...""Don't worry, they would not foment violence by fictional groups in order to drive support for themselves at the polls...""Don't worry, Trump will be soundly repudiated in the election...""Don't worry, if he is defeated, Trump will never seek to delegitimize U.S. democracy just to protect himself and cling to power...""Don't worry, he would never fire high level officials who he does not feel are sufficiently loyal to cover his tracks after an election defeat...""Don't worry, norms will prevail and ultimately he will go...""Don't worry, the courts will ultimately all do the right thing...""Don't worry, it's not really a coup, it's just Trump being Trump...""Don't worry, our democracy is not dead, it's just a Twitter tantrum..."I'm sorry. I hope you don't mind but after the past four years, I think the thing we need to worry most about are the people who keep saying, "Don't worry."