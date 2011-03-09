« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 321167 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Republican in California refusing to concede despite losing by an enormous margin (by my calculation he must have 15% of the vote).  Maryland republican also refusing to concede despite losing by 40% points. 

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1326267249372618757?s=21

Why Democrats would cheat by such margins in order to defeat a couple of no marks whilst keeping certain others in the senate/house remains unclear.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:36:08 AM
Republican in California refusing to concede despite losing by an enormous margin (by my calculation he must have 15% of the vote).  Maryland republican also refusing to concede despite losing by 40% points. 

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1326267249372618757?s=21

Why Democrats would cheat by such margins in order to defeat a couple of no marks whilst keeping certain others in the senate/house remains unclear.


Following the Trump denial strategy. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:14:51 AM
80 per cent of Americans recognise Biden won the election. 13 per cent say the election is not yet decided. Only 3 per cent claim Trump won. I feel that's a significant boost to the forces of democracy. Reuters/Ipsos poll.

https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2020-11-10/nearly-80-of-americans-say-biden-won-white-house-ignoring-trumps-refusal-to-concede-reuters-ipsos-poll

Apparently Will Smiths dead dad took part in that poll, therefore its null and void.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:47:33 AM
Following the Trump denial strategy.

Trump proving to be the Evo Morales on North America.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:06:14 PM
Everyone shitting their pants in here just like on election night when you all packed it in and went to bed. Good to see.  ;D

Despite what it looks like, I have faith that democracy will prevail.

It might but not for want of trying. Trump is planning a coup. There's no other exoplanation for what they are doing at the moment.

This guy has it right:

David Rothkopf
@djrothkopf
"Don't worry, the GOP will never pick Trump..."
"Don't worry, Trump will never become president..."
"Don't worry, the American people will never embrace a candidate who is collaborating with our worst enemy..."
"Don't worry, he will become more presidential..."
"Don't worry, the grown ups will guide him and keep him from going off the rails..."
"Don't worry, he'll never openly steal from the US government..."
"Don't worry, he will divest from all his family businesses..."
"Don't worry, he won't reveal US secrets to our enemies..."
"Don't worry, he won't empower his children, they'd never get security clearances..."
"Don't worry, we have checks and balances that will stop his abuses..."
"Don't worry, Mueller will reveal the truth..."
"Don't worry, Barr wouldn't lie about Mueller..."
"Don't worry, he would never be able to fire IGs and whistleblowers just to protect himself..."
"Don't worry, GOP leaders have limits.  They won't join Trump in undermining the rule of law in the United States..."
"Don't worry, they would never unleash US government force against peaceful protestors..."
"Don't worry, they would not foment violence by fictional groups in order to drive support for themselves at the polls..."
"Don't worry, Trump will be soundly repudiated in the election..."
"Don't worry, if he is defeated, Trump will never seek to delegitimize U.S. democracy just to protect himself and cling to power..."
"Don't worry, he would never fire high level officials who he does not feel are sufficiently loyal to cover his tracks after an election defeat..."
"Don't worry, norms will prevail and ultimately he will go..."
"Don't worry, the courts will ultimately all do the right thing..."
"Don't worry, it's not really a coup, it's just Trump being Trump..."
"Don't worry, our democracy is not dead, it's just a Twitter tantrum..."

I'm sorry.  I hope you don't mind but after the past four years, I think the thing we need to worry most about are the people who keep saying, "Don't worry."
Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,925
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 08:14:37 AM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Given Trumps manoeuvring Id hope (expect) democrats are liaising with the military leadership, as opposed to leaving same for Trumps cartel to attempt to manipulate.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
On a side note, Marco Rubio has the George Costanza office @ the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington DC.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Good edition of Pod Save the World this week that addresses a few things including what Trump is doing at Defence.

The option of a coup wan't really discussed but the things they raise include shredding and deleting evidence and a rat-fucking campaig for the Biden presidency - selective release of classified information to c*nts like Lindsay Graham for an endless series of 'Benghazi' investigations.

The importance of winning the Senate in the two Georgia run-offs is twofold - stop McConnell blocking legislation and prevent the Republicans tying up the new administration in spurious ivestigations.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 09:22:16 AM »
Quote
Trump claimed on Tuesday that both Russia and China want his Democratic challenger Joe Biden to win the presidential elections as no other White House occupant has been tougher to them than him - 15/09/2020

So why haven't Putin & Jinping come forward to congratulate Biden? Or as Republicans would have you believe they don't want to be too obvious in their approval of the result.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:14:31 AM
Good edition of Pod Save the World this week that addresses a few things including what Trump is doing at Defence.

The option of a coup wan't really discussed but the things they raise include shredding and deleting evidence and a rat-fucking campaig for the Biden presidency - selective release of classified information to c*nts like Lindsay Graham for an endless series of 'Benghazi' investigations.

The importance of winning the Senate in the two Georgia run-offs is twofold - stop McConnell blocking legislation and prevent the Republicans tying up the new administration in spurious ivestigations.

John Oliver mentioned this on Monday.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:10:00 AM
It might but not for want of trying. Trump is planning a coup. There's no other exoplanation for what they are doing at the moment.

This guy has it right:

David Rothkopf
@djrothkopf
"Don't worry, the GOP will never pick Trump..."
"Don't worry, Trump will never become president..."
"Don't worry, the American people will never embrace a candidate who is collaborating with our worst enemy..."
"Don't worry, he will become more presidential..."
"Don't worry, the grown ups will guide him and keep him from going off the rails..."
"Don't worry, he'll never openly steal from the US government..."
"Don't worry, he will divest from all his family businesses..."
"Don't worry, he won't reveal US secrets to our enemies..."
"Don't worry, he won't empower his children, they'd never get security clearances..."
"Don't worry, we have checks and balances that will stop his abuses..."
"Don't worry, Mueller will reveal the truth..."
"Don't worry, Barr wouldn't lie about Mueller..."
"Don't worry, he would never be able to fire IGs and whistleblowers just to protect himself..."
"Don't worry, GOP leaders have limits.  They won't join Trump in undermining the rule of law in the United States..."
"Don't worry, they would never unleash US government force against peaceful protestors..."
"Don't worry, they would not foment violence by fictional groups in order to drive support for themselves at the polls..."
"Don't worry, Trump will be soundly repudiated in the election..."
"Don't worry, if he is defeated, Trump will never seek to delegitimize U.S. democracy just to protect himself and cling to power..."
"Don't worry, he would never fire high level officials who he does not feel are sufficiently loyal to cover his tracks after an election defeat..."
"Don't worry, norms will prevail and ultimately he will go..."
"Don't worry, the courts will ultimately all do the right thing..."
"Don't worry, it's not really a coup, it's just Trump being Trump..."
"Don't worry, our democracy is not dead, it's just a Twitter tantrum..."

I'm sorry.  I hope you don't mind but after the past four years, I think the thing we need to worry most about are the people who keep saying, "Don't worry."

The good thing about the US Constitution though is that the founders considered this exact scenario and so the whole thing is built around the possibility that a tyrant would try and seize control.  The constitution should be robust enough to get the country through all this.  I dread to think what would happen if we found ourselves in this same situation in the UK, and I'm a little concerned that we might find out over the next few years.

The real issue is minimising collateral damage through things like civil unrest over there, and so controlling the narrative is important.  The other issue is that he is still commander in chief of the worlds most powerful military for the next couple of months so I dread to think what kind of mischief he can get up to.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Supposedly - so the royalists always argue - a coup cannot succeed here because of the checks and balances between executive, monarch and army.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: leroy on Today at 02:16:55 AM
Are there any vexatious litigation laws in the US?  Surely suing to try and get something that you already have is vexatious?
Yeah, 'anti-SPAPP' laws. I have no idea if they would apply in these situations.

More: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strategic_lawsuit_against_public_participation
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:11:01 AM
The good thing about the US Constitution though is that the founders considered this exact scenario and so the whole thing is built around the possibility that a tyrant would try and seize control.  The constitution should be robust enough to get the country through all this.  I dread to think what would happen if we found ourselves in this same situation in the UK, and I'm a little concerned that we might find out over the next few years.

The real issue is minimising collateral damage through things like civil unrest over there, and so controlling the narrative is important.  The other issue is that he is still commander in chief of the worlds most powerful military for the next couple of months so I dread to think what kind of mischief he can get up to.

You're right - they even put in an amendment to ensure that if a tyrant emerged, there would be a 'well-regulated militia' with the right to bear arms to preserve the security of the state.

It's really lucky that the there are now well-armed patriots who can ensure that Trump can't establish himself as a dictator...

Oh... wait...



I hope that the checks and balances of those far-sighted founding fathers will prevail but what Trump, McConnell and the rest of the AFP (American Fascist Party) have shown is how vulnerable those guardrails are.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 10:24:36 AM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:14:37 AM
Was it worth it?



https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/10/opinions/trump-tore-my-family-apart-eldredge/index.html


Kinda heartbreaking.
To be honest, if your social media political ranting has driven away your entire family maybe it's time to look in the mirror.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Historian and author Timothy Snyder explains why this obvious coup attemps is not to be taken lightly.
https://twitter.com/TimothyDSnyder/status/1326319545427107840?s=20
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Hope something good comes out of this fiasco. A Don deLillo novel would sort of make it all worthwhile I suppose.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Trump is doing what Republicans have become adept at. Nothing that is technically illegal, but alarming enough to precipitate a response from the other side that they can call out as illegitimate.

It's like the abusive bf who constantly belittles his partner until she turns and clubbers him. She broke the law, technically he didn't.

The GOP could well continue to placate and disarm everyone and tell people not to worry - until Trump is ready to act and he's got the people he needs to back him. Only the last step might actually break any laws, at which point it's too late.

Nothing is hyperbole anymore  :(
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:20:58 AM
You're right - they even put in an amendment to ensure that if a tyrant emerged, there would be a 'well-regulated militia' with the right to bear arms to preserve the security of the state.

It's really lucky that the there are now well-armed patriots who can ensure that Trump can't establish himself as a dictator...

Oh... wait...

Imagine their disappointment. They've been waiting over 200 years for this specific set of circumstances to arise, and when it finally does it's the wrong people doing it.  They don't get to blow away a load of libs/socialists/people who believe in a different god, as it's the white Christians doing it.  They must be gutted.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
I hope they go after Trump and his family's illegal practices really hard once Biden-Harris starts the job.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Just thought I'd link this here to help people understand the whole "Benford Law" argument that some Right Wing trolls are using to claim that Biden's vote totals suggest something odd happening:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etx0k1nLn78

In brief, it's yet more evidence that what the Trumpsters are claiming is a load of BS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:20:58 AM
You're right - they even put in an amendment to ensure that if a tyrant emerged, there would be a 'well-regulated militia' with the right to bear arms to preserve the security of the state.

It's really lucky that the there are now well-armed patriots who can ensure that Trump can't establish himself as a dictator...

Oh... wait...



I hope that the checks and balances of those far-sighted founding fathers will prevail but what Trump, McConnell and the rest of the AFP (American Fascist Party) have shown is how vulnerable those guardrails are.

Well yeah, I wasn't really talking about the second amendment, that's a load of bollocks.  But the constitution will make sure that Trump's term as president ends in January and there's absolutely nothing he can do about that.  The well regulated militia is unnecessary.

If we had this situation in the UK then our own floppy haired dickhead could basically do what he wants through an act of parliament and there's nothing anyone could (legally) do to stop him.

The real issue with Trump is what he does between now and January.
