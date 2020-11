Have any of the key swing states indicated that they would do that yet? Is there a single swing state with a Republican legislature AND Republican governor who would consent to it?



Suggesting that the voting process is flawed in a state is a criticism of the way that state is being run and to date the state politicians have not taken kindly to these suggestions. In the swing states they are less likely to be the rabid Trump supporting types too, rather than say Kentucky or Arkansas.



Not that I know of. I did ask before the election which were the GOP controlled swing states that might try this, but in my angst I can't remember the replies.What we have seen over the past week is Trump attempting to whip up his base to the point where there is popular support for him (and presumably such states) attempting to take such actions. It's all about fogging the situation up. So far, though, states' integrity seems to be holding, especially in Georgia. It seems that, whilst the GOP generally at federal and state level is a self serving animal, there IS still a distinction when it comes to what they are and are not prepared to do.