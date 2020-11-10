« previous next »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:07:59 PM

They're blocking everything  ;D

It's just so... Trump, isn't it?  Petty and vindictive.  Him to a tea.  I can literally picture him at the resolute desk, arms folded in a huff.  The child just can't handle reality and they're all trying to coddle him.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:11:38 PM
I was surprised on Saturday when CNN called Biden as winner with so many votes to count.

Surely until it is mathematically impossible for Trump to overtake Biden the final result is still in play.

Am I missing something?

Most US elections are called long before the final votes are tallied.  It mostly makes solid assumptions about voting trends and what to expect from districts that are usually solidly for one candidate or another.  Things have been slower this year because of the pandemic, but also because states are trying to avoid Trump's pathetic litigation action.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Clear that the EU and, seemingly reluctantly, our government accept the results. Russia obviously don't - but - they're not seriously thinking of doing this are they?

In funnier news - looks like Johnson's ex-mistress who gave him his "tech lessons" is a far right Trumpian loon and is not happy her ex-boyf said well done to Biden...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:46:08 PM
He should make it known rather than be all coy like that.

He should to be honest.  If the president is issuing illegal orders then people have a right to know.

Still maybe it's a sign of things unravelling for the Orange One?

Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:37:04 PM
Tanks on the White House lawn ?

Will probably need a couple to drag the cnut out.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:39:04 PM
It's just so... Trump, isn't it?  Petty and vindictive.  Him to a tea.  I can literally picture him at the resolute desk, arms folded in a huff.  The child just can't handle reality and they're all trying to coddle him.


Biden should offer him a pardon,tell him that it will be the 1st thing he does when in office & the orange twat would sign off on everything before Biden got off the phone.

Then on his 1st day bring the cameras in,pull out an oversized sharpie and write "suckers" whilst mimicking that shit eating grin Drumpf always has when he thinks he has signed something important.


The fact that he has banned them from giving Bidens team the national security briefings just shows how much Republicunts really think about their country,the lack of briefings for Bush is what lead to 911 being pulled off,they even changed the law to prevent that from happening again.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:54:28 PM
I reckon the Trumps will get away Scot free, too much of a lightening rod.

Barr, Pompeo and the like will get the book thrown at them though and rightly so. Constant violations of the hatch act, illegal uses of their office.

What, so the likes of Barr and Pompeo will happily take the fall for that gang of cnuts?  By this point they've probably got more dirt on Trump than Putin has. They'll squeal like pigs.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:48:57 PM
What, so the likes of Barr and Pompeo will happily take the fall for that gang of cnuts?  By this point they've probably got more dirt on Trump than Putin has. They'll squeal like pigs.

They won't happily take the fall - but who will defend them? They're not potential future Presidents, they're not going into the Senate, they've fulfilled their usefulness and they have no powerful allies. Unless their literally in his family Trump doesn't give a shit about anyone, McConnell only cares about his majority and his judges. Barr and Pompeo are fucked.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Listen to the end of this the way Biden refers to Pompeo  :lmao

https://twitter.com/AmerIndependent/status/1326255880787124231
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:32:37 PM
Oh dear.. this isnt good....


It's very good Tep. State servants are determined not to break the constitution at the behest of an out-of-control President.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:52:36 PM
It's very good Tep. State servants are determined not to break the constitution at the behest of an out-of-control President.
True, true, but they should never be put in- the position where they have to choose
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:52:36 PM
It's very good Tep. State servants are determined not to break the constitution at the behest of an out-of-control President.

It sounds good until you realize that Trump will just replace them with officials like Barr who have no problem at all breaking the constitution for Trump.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:52:36 PM
It's very good Tep. State servants are determined not to break the constitution at the behest of an out-of-control President.

The downside is that he'll keep going till he finds suitable stooges who won't refuse.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:59:02 PM
It sounds good until you realize that Trump will just replace them with officials like Barr who have no problem at all breaking the constitution for Trump.
Quote
Washington(CNN)

Controversial retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata is being moved into the Pentagon's top policy role, taking over the duties of James Anderson, who resigned Tuesday, according to a US defense official.

Tata was previously nominated to be undersecretary of defense for policy this summer but his nomination was withdrawn because of bipartisan opposition.

CNN's KFile reported that he has made numerous Islamophobic and offensive comments and promoted conspiracy theories
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/11/10/politics/pentagon-policy-official-resigns/index.html
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:51:19 PM
They won't happily take the fall - but who will defend them? They're not potential future Presidents, they're not going into the Senate, they've fulfilled their usefulness and they have no powerful allies. Unless their literally in his family Trump doesn't give a shit about anyone, McConnell only cares about his majority and his judges. Barr and Pompeo are fucked.

But as we saw with the Mueller investigation, you rattle the tree for the low hanging fruit and that's what gets you the juicy stuff at the top.  You're basically saying that the State Department, FBI, United States Government etc, will just ignore what they can offer up to put Trump in the slammer in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

At this point Trump's got nothing to lose.  He still has control of the government so he's trying to using it as a massive bargaining chip to do what he's always done - intimidate the other guy into cutting a deal.  But you should not have to essentially BRIBE a soon-to-be-former president to leave office quietly; it's the ultimate and final disgrace to his office and his final attempt to profit from it for his own personal gain.

I think commentators in America like Joe Scarborough don't realise just how much on a knife edge this looks from the outside.
