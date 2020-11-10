They won't happily take the fall - but who will defend them? They're not potential future Presidents, they're not going into the Senate, they've fulfilled their usefulness and they have no powerful allies. Unless their literally in his family Trump doesn't give a shit about anyone, McConnell only cares about his majority and his judges. Barr and Pompeo are fucked.



But as we saw with the Mueller investigation, you rattle the tree for the low hanging fruit and that's what gets you the juicy stuff at the top. You're basically saying that the State Department, FBI, United States Government etc, will just ignore what they can offer up to put Trump in the slammer in exchange for a more lenient sentence.At this point Trump's got nothing to lose. He still has control of the government so he's trying to using it as a massive bargaining chip to do what he's always done - intimidate the other guy into cutting a deal. But you should not have to essentially BRIBE a soon-to-be-former president to leave office quietly; it's the ultimate and final disgrace to his office and his final attempt to profit from it for his own personal gain.I think commentators in America like Joe Scarborough don't realise just how much on a knife edge this looks from the outside.