Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 316191 times)

Online Just Elmo?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13400 on: Today at 05:39:07 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:29:21 PM
2020 and we live in a world where even on a supposed independent forum views are censored if they don't flow with the narrative.  It appears you cant have a view unless it is aligned with the spoonfed mainstream media.

An independent forum can allow whatever views they want to be aired, as per their wishes.

That isn't censorhip or taking away your free speech.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13401 on: Today at 05:39:28 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:29:21 PM
2020 and we live in a world where even on a supposed independent forum views are censored if they don't flow with the narrative.  It appears you cant have a view unless it is aligned with the spoonfed mainstream media.

You're on a privately owned forum, not an independent forum.

Edit - Just taken a look at some of your previous posts - you're lucky this isn't my forum as I'd have deleted a hell of a lot more of them.
Online whtwht

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13402 on: Today at 05:42:30 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:39:28 PM
You're on a privately owned forum, not an independent forum.

Edit - Just taken a look at some of your previous posts - you're lucky this isn't my forum as I'd have deleted a hell of a lot more of them.

Bahahahaa he sounds like a WUM
Offline gazzalfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13403 on: Today at 05:44:25 PM »
Boris has done his brown-nosing phonecall to Biden so hes hopped off the fence. Maybe he will get Raab to do the same now
Online newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13404 on: Today at 05:45:22 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:29:21 PM
2020 and we live in a world where even on a supposed independent forum views are censored if they don't flow with the narrative.  It appears you cant have a view unless it is aligned with the spoonfed mainstream media.

Its not that you cant have a different view - its just that your view is demonstrably idiotic and provably wrong. So theres that.
Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13405 on: Today at 05:48:18 PM »
Online Floydy

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13406 on: Today at 05:49:19 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:45:22 PM
Its not that you cant have a different view - its just that your view is demonstrably idiotic and provably wrong. So theres that.
that's bollocks lad, but its your opinion and I'm all for you having that. To your point though as idiotic as I may be even a broken clock is wrong twice a day. So ill take a crumb of comfort in that NewTwerp.
on the provably wrong piece- is ther something explicit you are refrring to? and who validates my views and determines what is right or wrong?  You? RAWK moderators? The British Brainwashing Corporation? 
Offline Red Ol

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13407 on: Today at 05:55:06 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:29:21 PM
2020 and we live in a world where even on a supposed independent forum views are censored if they don't flow with the narrative.  It appears you cant have a view unless it is aligned with the spoonfed mainstream media.

2020 and we live in a world where all sorts of unverified bullshit is given ridiculous credence too often by too many. Thank Goodness for well moderated forums.
Online Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13408 on: Today at 05:59:30 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:29:21 PM
2020 and we live in a world where even on a supposed independent forum views are censored if they don't flow with the narrative.  It appears you cant have a view unless it is aligned with the spoonfed mainstream media.

This is a private forum.
