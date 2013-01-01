The Republicans have no commitment to fair play. There's a power struggle going on where the goal is to get them to stand down. It's a game of chicken over which side is prepared to risk mass civil unrest.



This time the Republicans can't win and therefore the game of chicken is a loser's game. They will back down.But if, over the next four years, they behave as if Biden is an illegal President and appeal to their own supporters on that basis, then the damage will be enormous. For even if they won the 2024 Presidential election (especially, as now seems inevitable, without a popular mandate) it is possible that the Democrats would refuse to accept the verdict. Then there'd be two sides, not just one, acting unconstitutionally. If that happened the Republic would be heading to its death bed.This is what makes me laugh. The Republicans, at the moment, rely on the Democrats to save them from themselves. They are frivolous because they believe the Democratic Party will remain serious. But that won't last forever.