Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:30:37 PM
The Republicans have no commitment to fair play. There's a power struggle going on where the goal is to get them to stand down. It's a game of chicken over which side is prepared to risk mass civil unrest.

This time the Republicans can't win and therefore the game of chicken is a loser's game. They will back down.

But if, over the next four years, they behave as if Biden is an illegal President and appeal to their own supporters on that basis, then the damage will be enormous. For even if they won the 2024 Presidential election (especially, as now seems inevitable, without a popular mandate) it is possible that the Democrats would refuse to accept the verdict.  Then there'd be two sides, not just one, acting unconstitutionally. If that happened the Republic would be heading to its death bed.

This is what makes me laugh. The Republicans, at the moment, rely on the Democrats to save them from themselves. They are frivolous because they believe the Democratic Party will remain serious. But that won't last forever.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:53:47 PM
The president's second dumbest son weighs in with an important tweet today:



There are literally no words...

I'm almost hoping it's not real.
Trump campaign now going after members of the military in their attempt to prove voter fraud.

https://twitter.com/greenhousenyt/status/1325801980552417280
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 02:05:54 PM
Trump campaign now going after members of the military in their attempt to prove voter fraud.

https://twitter.com/greenhousenyt/status/1325801980552417280

Yes, as someone commented; The Trumpets live in DC, but voted in Florida.
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:24:59 PM
Just seen Alaska only has 52% votes counted so far, will be a Trump win, so does he was the count to stop there?

Probably he does, because there's still a (slim) chance that he loses the State (and the senate race).
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:53:58 AM
Biden's campaign is calling out Facebook for helping spread misinformation and conspiracy theories. Spokesperson Bill Russo: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1326006318898032640.html

One of the least curious side-effects of the days following the election was what happened to tech company shares once investors figured out the Dems would struggle to pass legislation.

The crazy thing is that they can be so heavy-handed at times on there too e.g. I am in a group related to the bugle podcast, so there's plenty of posts mocking some of the gop idiocy and it got forced moderation due to the posts that were being mocked.  :o
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:56:32 AM
There is nothing significant in Barr wading in. Ultimately, he is just another one of Trumps lawyers. He knows he is getting kicked out in a couple of months.

He isn't just one of Trump's lawyers though. In fact a large part of the problem is the Attorney General is treated as Trump's personal lawyer and is known for holding views that posit the president has king-like powers

Remember Barrs daddy gave Epstein a teaching job despite him having no qualifications. Epstein dropped out of college before graduation so was totally unsuitable as a teacher in a prestigious establishment.



I suppose  the simple,  effective solution is to get rid of electoral colleges and to create an independent,  non political (no political appointees)  election body rather than leave it to states.

Then again,  banning guns among the public is a simple,  effective solution.

If you want to get anywhere the process must prioritise consequences to actions. Trump breaks laws,  Trump must be prosecuted and face the penalty. Same with the Republican rats.   Then you can build.  You can create a thousand plausible sounding bigger picture reasons not to: all you will succeed in doing is breaking the system.  It ends as a system at the point where an action stops having a consequence.

At this point,  as we can see,  it's mostly empty space,  no real control,  process.  As you can sense,  it's a dangerous situation to be in when it comes to safety,  well-being,  the future.


 
https://twitter.com/acosta/status/1326171416706887681?s=21

Jim Acosta reporting on Don Jr and Kimberley Guilfoyle and their moves to take over the Republican Party.

Never realised she was such a controversial character 

Interesting article
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/the-secret-history-of-kimberly-guilfoyles-departure-from-fox
Perfectly normal, not-at-all-like North Korean activity this

@Acosta  (Jim Acosta)
Three GOP sources, including close advisers to the president, say Donald Trump Junior and Kimberly Guilfoyle are making moves to expand their influence at the RNC, with sources saying they may seek to take over the party structure themselves.
Don Junior and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over, a well-placed Republican party source close to the WH said.
The presidents eldest son and his girlfriend have made it clear to campaign and WH officials they are unhappy with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, who they view as not having done enough to win a close race.


I assume giving lap dances to donors is part of Kimmy's platform.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:53:47 PM
The president's second dumbest son weighs in with an important tweet today:



And what does Minnesota have to do with anything?  Or is that the joke?

Just looking at the count and currently Biden has a better chance of winning Alaska than Trump has of winning Pennsylvania. Biden's 45k ahead with only 55k left to count.  If he extends his lead beyond 5,000 that race is done, Trump can't catch him.
Maybe they're after the Kennedy legacy, hopefully they also see their demise the same way
Its a timed tweet...

He just timed it for the wrong week...
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:22:59 PM
And what does Minnesota have to do with anything?  Or is that the joke?

Seems like he left a scheduled tweet there for last Tuesday, but forgot to remove it for this week. Took him an hour to spot it too.
A clip recapping Four Seasons Total Landscaping event.
https://twitter.com/LEBassett/status/1325947758306619392

 ;D
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:20:37 PM
https://twitter.com/acosta/status/1326171416706887681?s=21

Jim Acosta reporting on Don Jr and Kimberley Guilfoyle and their moves to take over the Republican Party.

Never realised she was such a controversial character 

Interesting article
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/the-secret-history-of-kimberly-guilfoyles-departure-from-fox

Trump Jnr has denied that story on Twitter, for what it's worth.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:20:37 PM
https://twitter.com/acosta/status/1326171416706887681?s=21

Jim Acosta reporting on Don Jr and Kimberley Guilfoyle and their moves to take over the Republican Party.

Never realised she was such a controversial character 

Interesting article
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/the-secret-history-of-kimberly-guilfoyles-departure-from-fox

Don Jr couldn't run a bath let alone a political party, he's fucked up every single thing he's been given to do.  Trump ended up having to give Jr a role as a judge on The Apprentice as it didn't matter too much if Jr fucked that up because Trump could always overrule him.

If they want to end up bankrupt and liquidated then crack on I say.
It tickles me how his children think they're important.
It's like a cross between waiting for a VAR decision and a prequel to the Handmaids Tale.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:52:48 PM
It's like a cross between waiting for a VAR decision and a prequel to the Handmaids Tale.

A prequel to The Handmaid's Tale you say...

One good thing about UK system in comparison to US is that post election the losing sitting PM is out the next day.  The two month transition period within the US allows Trump sufficient time to wreak absolute havoc.  And hes not been slow in getting to work in that respect.

I note Biden appears to be considering legal action now but realistically what are his chances of success given the highest court is weighed in Trumps favour. 
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:43:35 PM
It tickles me how his children think they're important.

Fucking apes. Hilarious they have been seen as relevant.

That's one extreme positive of Johnson. As he doesn't know who most of his children are, the chances of him giving them senior government posts is very slim.
