I suppose the simple, effective solution is to get rid of electoral colleges and to create an independent, non political (no political appointees) election body rather than leave it to states.
Then again, banning guns among the public is a simple, effective solution.
If you want to get anywhere the process must prioritise consequences to actions. Trump breaks laws, Trump must be prosecuted and face the penalty. Same with the Republican rats. Then you can build. You can create a thousand plausible sounding bigger picture reasons not to: all you will succeed in doing is breaking the system. It ends as a system at the point where an action stops having a consequence.
At this point, as we can see, it's mostly empty space, no real control, process. As you can sense, it's a dangerous situation to be in when it comes to safety, well-being, the future.