I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.



Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.



It's really rather simple.1. Don`t be taken in by anything spread on facebook and twitter.2. The counters sit there and have a pile of trump votes, and a pile of biden votes and then update accordingly i.e. a pile of trump votes will have 100% of the votes for trump, and then the same for biden. Like sorting post for 2 different people in the office and then handing the post out only this time you're updating a computer system from paper counted ballots.3. There are very small clusters of mail in votes for very small communities that all know each other, talk to each other and invariably vote for one candidate or the other.Don`t believe what you read without context.