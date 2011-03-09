« previous next »
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13320 on: Today at 08:30:59 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:06:00 AM
The margins in America are so tight its crazy given that about 150,000,000 voted and another 100,000,000 or so didnt bother.

13k in Georgia
15k in Arizona.
20k in Wisconsin
35k in Nevada
45k in Pennsylvania

If 60k people had voted the other way in those 5 states, Trump would have won with a decent electoral college margin. In a population of 340 million or so, and despite the huge popular vote victory. Its chilling.

Chilling indeed, but don't forget in the UK it's rare for a winning party to secure more than 45% of the total votes cast.  We're usually at the mercy of our own marginals. I don't think I'll ever understand a mindset that can vote Labour in one election, but Conservative in another.
leroy

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13321 on: Today at 08:38:27 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:06:00 AM
The margins in America are so tight its crazy given that about 150,000,000 voted and another 100,000,000 or so didnt bother.

13k in Georgia (61979 Libertarian)
15k in Arizona (50293 Libertarian)
20k in Wisconsin (39393  Libertarian)
35k in Nevada (13894)  Libertarian)
45k in Pennsylvania (78150  Libertarian)

If 60k people had voted the other way in those 5 states, Trump would have won with a decent electoral college margin. In a population of 340 million or so, and despite the huge popular vote victory. Its chilling.

Compare the Libertarian vote in each of those States (added to your post) and if they'd had preferential voting it may have gone the other way.  Only in Nevada would they have been inactive.
thejbs

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13322 on: Today at 08:39:56 AM
Of course the election was rigged.

If one candidate can get 4 MILLION more votes and they are in a close battle to win the election. And well not even mention disenfranchisement. The whole thing is rigged towards Republicans.
leroy

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13323 on: Today at 08:41:58 AM
Also if the potential for a catastrophic outcome wasn't so real then watching Trump implode and knife everyone around him for two months and then get pulled out of the white house by his feet and dumped onto the sidewalk would be the best kind of entertainment possible.   They could eliminate the national debt with a pay-per-view.
a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13324 on: Today at 08:56:32 AM
There is nothing significant in Barr wading in. Ultimately, he is just another one of Trump’s lawyers. He knows he is getting kicked out in a couple of months.
Circa1892

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13325 on: Today at 09:11:31 AM
These figures are also proof, once again, that in America (and Britain) more people are right wing than left wing overall. Some of it for selfish Im alright jack reasons, some of it for racism, some of it because thats what the media they read tells them. Thank goodness it wasnt a choice between RW and LW populism...
Jshooters

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13326 on: Today at 09:19:31 AM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:11:31 AM
These figures are also proof, once again, that in America (and Britain) more people are right wing than left wing overall. Some of it for selfish Im alright jack reasons, some of it for racism, some of it because thats what the media they read tells them. Thank goodness it wasnt a choice between RW and LW populism...

isn't the popular vote about 6m ahead for Democrats though?
Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13327 on: Today at 09:20:46 AM
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

It's really rather simple.

1. Don`t be taken in by anything spread on facebook and twitter.
2. The counters sit there and have a pile of trump votes, and a pile of biden votes and then update accordingly i.e. a pile of trump votes will have 100% of the votes for trump, and then the same for biden. Like sorting post for 2 different people in the office and then handing the post out only this time you're updating a computer system from paper counted ballots.
3. There are very small clusters of mail in votes for very small communities that all know each other, talk to each other and invariably vote for one candidate or the other.

Don`t believe what you read without context.
Avens

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13328 on: Today at 09:31:42 AM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:11:31 AM
These figures are also proof, once again, that in America (and Britain) more people are right wing than left wing overall. Some of it for selfish Im alright jack reasons, some of it for racism, some of it because thats what the media they read tells them. Thank goodness it wasnt a choice between RW and LW populism...

Doesn't it show the opposite?
Yorkykopite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13329 on: Today at 09:40:46 AM
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:31:42 AM
Doesn't it show the opposite?

I think it does.
Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13330 on: Today at 09:58:45 AM
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:31:42 AM
Doesn't it show the opposite?

It does. The last few elections have consistently shown the popular vote going to the left/centre-left Democrats even when the Republicans have won the election.

What it actually emphasises is the appalling gerrymandering and vote-rigging that has gone on for decades under the Republicans.

One caveat that was pointed out by Ari Melder is that when you break it down by race, white people are more likely to vote Trump.

I think we should stop using GOP for the Republicans. They arent the Grand Old Party. Theyre the AFP - the American Fascist Party.
Red-Soldier

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13331 on: Today at 09:59:40 AM
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:31:42 AM
Doesn't it show the opposite?

Yep. Biden won the popular vote.

If you look at the demographics, Trump increased his share of the white vote by 16%, which is somewhat worrying.

There was also quie a large surge in the youth vote for Biden.
KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13332 on: Today at 10:04:02 AM
Of course you could argue where the Overton Window is right now when considering how left-wing the Democratic Party is. Thats why the Republicans hysterically warning about the socialists coming for you was so ludicrous. Do you really think the millionaire leadership of the Democratic Party are suddenly going to change the views of a lifetime & while theyre at it give up their accumulated wealth?
Farman

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13333 on: Today at 10:10:47 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:10:13 AM
You count make it up.

President Donald Trumps attorney Rudy Giuliani called upon a man who is reportedly a convicted sex offender to speak at a press conference about alleged voter fraud in Philadelphia, per numerous sources.

https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/09/daryl-brooks-sex-offender-philadelphia-rudy-giuliani-press-conference-voter-fraud/

Erections have consequences
rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13334 on: Today at 10:12:09 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:54:26 AM
Top election crimes investigator has quit after Barr orders investigation into unsubstantiated claims of fraud (CNN).

I can see why this person has quit, but better to stay in it for two months than be replaced by a political lackey. The games this sdministration are playing are incredibly dangerous with long-term ramifications
