Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 312334 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:59:05 PM
I don't think they're doing it for Trump.  They're doing it because their seats are on the line and it makes a convenient angle of attack for them.

Republicans today are all about themselves in the end, nothing is about party or the country it's all about political survival and maintaining power.  The only reason why guys like Romney or Sasse speak out is because they feel secure enough to hold onto their seats, the one republican senator that earned my respect was Flake who ultimately did lose his position. 

Loeffler and Perdue know that if they came out with anything less than claiming fraud that they would lose in January.  Trump has become a kingmaker in the republican party and they know it.  It's a sad reality but Trump will be the one to make decisions in that party for about the next 4-8 years I think.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

Alleged by who, seriously put a link to a news story because I saw shite like that about Michigan as well on Facebook. The old anyone heard that... or dunno if its true but apparently...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

79.1% of voters who voted by absentee ballot in the WHOLE of Pennsylvania voted for Biden. It's not that much of a stretch to think that there will be some batches getting counted that heavily skew in his favor, such as 90-10. And so on. And some less so. There's nothing unusual in that.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

There weren't, that's just more conspiracy bullshit, he was getting 80-85% in some counties though, but that was in heavily-dem areas where he was getting 65% or more of the in-person vote.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 12:09:39 AM
I think we can stop quoting him now  :D

Evidently the republicans have done a good job getting their shite theories - actually you cant even call them theories - out there

February 2016

Trump: "I love the poorly educated"

 :D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 12:11:51 AM
Alleged by who, seriously put a link to a news story because I saw shite like that about Michigan as well on Facebook. The old anyone heard that... or dunno if its true but apparently...

Comically, the closest anyone came to doing any tampering with the ballots was the laughably poor attempt by some qanon muppets who were arrested in philly. Using the power of batshit logic, there obviously must have been places where they were less inept and the gop got extra votes, therefore all their votes must be thrown out, losing them all electoral votes and any seats they won in the house or the senate.   8)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
So Trump fired the Secretary of Defense and plans to fire the FBI and CIA directors as well. The Justice Department is in Bill Barr's hands. Does it even matter to him if the courts rule in his favor seeing as that he's got every agency in America in his pocket?

Full blown coup.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 10:38:00 PM
The more I watch Trumpism / Conservatives in the UK, the more I come to realize that all of it is built on one fundamental misunderstanding, which is that life is a zero-sum game.  Their belief is that if you get more government support, then I must get less.  If an immigrant gets a job, someone else must be without a job.  If another country is selling us more than we sell them, then they are doing better in the relationship.  If you get free university education, then someone else is being disadvantaged.  If kids get free meals, then someone else must be missing out on something.  And truthfully, it's a point of view that I used to believe too - it makes, intuitively and simplistically, a lot of sense.  But life isn't a zero-sum.  Economics is not a zero-sum game.  The more hard-working people we have in a country, the better.  The more well-nourished kids going to school, the better.  The more trade we have with other countries, the better.  Lifting everyone up together is the root of real success, not the zero-sum mindset that underpins so many of the Right's beliefs.

Yep. It's how they see everything. Winners and losers. No compromise. No middle ground
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Journalist Isaac Saul is trying to keep up with every claim of 'fraud' being made, and how it stands up or falls on its backside: https://twitter.com/Ike_Saul/status/1324435797374808066

But then the absence of evidence isn't really the point, is it?



"7 in 10 Republicans say the 2020 election was not free and fair: 48 percent of Republicans say it definitely was not free and fair, and another 22 percent say it probably was not. Thats twice the share of Republicans who said the race would not be free and fair just before the election."

https://morningconsult.com/form/tracking-voter-trust-in-elections/
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Barr has authorised a probe into allegations of fraud in the election. More attempts to control the narrative no doubt but the more this is dragged out the uglier its gonna get.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

Ok. I assume you dont have a lot of information on this, as otherwise you would be completely loopy which Im sure/hoping you are not.  :) So Ill just add info here and help explain stuff...

Firstly there have been batches that have been completely for Biden and also Trump, but these are batches that are usually very low in numbers and from very Biden or Trump leading areas, thats the first thing.

There are then some batches that are very largely Biden or Trump, I can tell you for example there was a batch of nearly 600 just 20 minutes ago in Arizona that was over 85% Trump, there was then batches of many many thousands of nearly 90% Trump in Arizona over the last few days. Suspicious? Curious? No not at all....

The reason why is these batches are from specific sources and areas. Trump told voters not to mail in votes Biden said the opposite, so with mail drops offs (which is more popular in Arizona) on the day of the election will be heavily towards Trump. Now imagine those drop offs being counted in largely Trump areas, they will be massively for Trump, like 90%, so those numbers are not strange at all.

That exact scenario also happens for Biden. The walk in votes (Leaning Trump) are counted first in Pennsylvania, giving Trump a lead, but then when mail in votes are counted (mainly Biden) he then catches up. In some cases Biden will have 90% of batches (averaging about 70%), but this is because it is from areas and sources that are massively leaning in his favour. If you see numbers from Trump in Pennsylvania on Election Day he was getting almost 95% share in some areas.

..... but! What about those 100% samples of Biden votes in Philly? Not the small but large ones? These are very simply explained by the fact that some officials and aggregators enter vote updates one candidate at a time, this then leads to large samples initially which are then followed by subsequent batches levelling out. There is a 100% Biden batch of around 20k for example but then this is followed by even more uncharacteristic batches of almost spilt or 55-45% batches for a while until it levelled out.

Long story short it highlights a problem when people try and analyse raw data without any information, just because something doesnt look right doesnt mean anything is wrong.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
America needs a 1945-esque Denazification of the Republican Party. They are a fascist organisation and everyone associated with them are worthless scum.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

Why not? In day of voting he was 80-20 or 90-10?

And no batch was 100% for Biden - was it?

And come - you know exactly what's true - you're just pretending to be a "bit" impartial when you know inside you are screaming like the Republicans.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:57:00 AM
America needs a 1945-esque Denazification of the Republican Party. They are a fascist organisation and everyone associated with them are worthless scum.


That or a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Sadly, neither will happen when one group of people will be allowed to be in Lost Cause/Stab in the Back mode
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
If Trump thinks he won why is he saying that he's going to run again in 2024?  If he thinks he's won in 2020  he can't run for a third term by law.  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:06:31 AM
Why not? In day of voting he was 80-20 or 90-10?

And no batch was 100% for Biden - was it?

And come - you know exactly what's true - you're just pretending to be a "bit" impartial when you know inside you are screaming like the Republicans.

There was a batch that was 100% - but as a poster above mentioned, it was an error by an election desk not uploading all the data correctly - what happened was 120k votes were entered in, but all for biden instead of the split, due to it being an honest human error; some Repubican noticed this and made a stink about it on twitte, only to be contacted by the MI State Electoral guys saying they had already noticed the data error, had already on their side changed it, and it would take a few mins to correct across the various different Decision Desks across the country.  The Repub announced this on his twitter, apologised to MI, and took his original tweet down - but by then the idiots had noiticed it and sent it around, conveniently not paying any attention to the follow up tweets, or the fact that the error had been corrected and couldn't be seen if you then looked at any of the breakdowns online
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
"Challenged as to how there could be a conspiracy in red counties when in fact Republicans picked up House seats and performed well in the Senate, Ronna McDaniel (chair of the Republican National Committee) failed to answer."

they know they are obfuscating and making shit up to stir up their batshit stupid cult. they just have no shame whatsoever 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: OperationIvy on Yesterday at 11:46:13 PM
I dont think there is any hard evidence, but the circumstantial evidence must surely be significant enough to take another look. Even ignoring the allegations, just from looking at the graphs, its pretty amazing that trump lost such singificant leads in certain states as the batches of mail-in ballots came in. It is kinda suspicious.


Not if you apply some pretty basic logic.

1. Trump & the republicans discouraged people using mail in ballots
2. Democratic supporters were encouraged to use mail in ballots
3. In the states where it happened pre-counting mail in ballots was not allowed
4. In the states where it happened in person on the day voting was counted first

So what would you expect to happen under those conditions?

1. In person on the day votes are counted and Trump takes an early lead
2. As the other types of ballots are counted there is a continuous degradation of that lead

Pretty logical and simple flow.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.
Somebody told me the same tonight, 70,000 votes for Biden.  Zero votes for Trump. 
well we've heard all sorts of accusations yet the judges keep saying you have not given us any evidence to back your claims up and throwing the case out.
What happened to Trumps claim of postal votes being counted without a post mark. this would all be headline news if there was solid evidence. wonder why the judges aren't ruling in favour of Trump.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:15:30 AM
If Trump thinks he won why is he saying that he's going to run again in 2024?  If he thinks he's won in 2020  he can't run for a third term by law.  ;D

Clearly in his mind he deserves to be able to run again in 2024 too, as compensation for the dems trying to steal this one from him.  :o :lmao
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:23:37 AM
So Trump fired the Secretary of Defense and plans to fire the FBI and CIA directors as well. The Justice Department is in Bill Barr's hands. Does it even matter to him if the courts rule in his favor seeing as that he's got every agency in America in his pocket?

Full blown coup.

I'm actually really worried
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Republicans are caught between a rock and a hard place. At least in their own minds. I'm sure the likes of Graham and McConnel desperately want shot of Trump and want to go back to life before he entered the political arena. At the same time, they're scared shirtless of what turning their backs to him might mean. He could pack his bags and leave the Republican party and take his followers with him. Would you put it past him to start a new party?Republicans would then be done. A good number of Republicans would abandon the tradition Republican party and go and join Trump's new project. That would guarantee losing nearly every Presidential election from now until the end of time. Unless Democrats do the same of course. That's why Republicans are as desperate and as willing to subvert the law and will of the people because their futures literally depend on it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
You count make it up.

President Donald Trumps attorney Rudy Giuliani called upon a man who is reportedly a convicted sex offender to speak at a press conference about alleged voter fraud in Philadelphia, per numerous sources.

https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/09/daryl-brooks-sex-offender-philadelphia-rudy-giuliani-press-conference-voter-fraud/
