I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.



Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.



Ok. I assume you dont have a lot of information on this, as otherwise you would be completely loopy which Im sure/hoping you are not.So Ill just add info here and help explain stuff...Firstly there have been batches that have been completely for Biden and also Trump, but these are batches that are usually very low in numbers and from very Biden or Trump leading areas, thats the first thing.There are then some batches that are very largely Biden or Trump, I can tell you for example there was a batch of nearly 600 just 20 minutes ago in Arizona that was over 85% Trump, there was then batches of many many thousands of nearly 90% Trump in Arizona over the last few days. Suspicious? Curious? No not at all....The reason why is these batches are from specific sources and areas. Trump told voters not to mail in votes Biden said the opposite, so with mail drops offs (which is more popular in Arizona) on the day of the election will be heavily towards Trump. Now imagine those drop offs being counted in largely Trump areas, they will be massively for Trump, like 90%, so those numbers are not strange at all.That exact scenario also happens for Biden. The walk in votes (Leaning Trump) are counted first in Pennsylvania, giving Trump a lead, but then when mail in votes are counted (mainly Biden) he then catches up. In some cases Biden will have 90% of batches (averaging about 70%), but this is because it is from areas and sources that are massively leaning in his favour. If you see numbers from Trump in Pennsylvania on Election Day he was getting almost 95% share in some areas...... but! What about those 100% samples of Biden votes in Philly? Not the small but large ones? These are very simply explained by the fact that some officials and aggregators enter vote updates one candidate at a time, this then leads to large samples initially which are then followed by subsequent batches levelling out. There is a 100% Biden batch of around 20k for example but then this is followed by even more uncharacteristic batches of almost spilt or 55-45% batches for a while until it levelled out.Long story short it highlights a problem when people try and analyse raw data without any information, just because something doesnt look right doesnt mean anything is wrong.