Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 09:06:57 PM »
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 09:07:05 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:33:58 PM
He's fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper over Twitter. So it begins.

Thats what happens if you try to resign, you get fired.

Trump is such a weakling.
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 09:07:48 PM »
I know this is most likely clickbait and almost certainly bollocks but it made me laugh so so hard that I can't not post it

Joe Biden tipped to appoint OBAMA as ambassador to UK

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1357996/joe-biden-news-boris-johnson-barack-obama-part-kenyan-uk-ambassador-us-trade-deal-latest
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 09:09:22 PM »
Interesting that the buck stops with the Sec of State and not the Senator.... ::)
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 09:09:56 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 09:01:15 PM
:o




Some people appear to be shitting themselves about their upcoming elections. :lmao
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 09:12:33 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:39:20 PM

A sour note though - what the hell happened in the Texas border regions (Trump up 5% from 2016 in most of them)....

Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:42:44 PM
iLleGaL CaRavAnS oF mIgrANtS!!11

Wouldn't it be deliciously ironic if that were the case and the reason so many immigrants had made it into the USofA was that, due to Donald's wall being built, border patrols put their faith in his humongous erection and looked the other way.  Those that took advantage of the open window would see Trump as a deity worth voting in again.
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 09:22:05 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:07:48 PM
I know this is most likely clickbait and almost certainly bollocks but it made me laugh so so hard that I can't not post it

Joe Biden tipped to appoint OBAMA as ambassador to UK

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1357996/joe-biden-news-boris-johnson-barack-obama-part-kenyan-uk-ambassador-us-trade-deal-latest

"Let's put our bigotry in the link rather than the title, less likely to get called on it"
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 09:28:01 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:28:03 PM
Honestly, it would not surprise me at all to learn it was deliberate.  I'm sure these people watch the news and didn't want what they were doing to be politicised as part of an election stunt. Plus, we've had promising research before that's run into problems later on.

It's a bit like a reverse Comey, holding off from making an announcement on something that could influence the election outcome. :D

I used to work for Pfizer, and this is a personal feeling...others may feel very differently, but they never struck me as a company that gave a shit about anyone or anything else.  If they thought they could have got a boost to their share price a few weeks ago they would have done it then, and bollocks to the election.

Granted its been a couple of decades, and they probably have a different executive team and board these days so they may well be a different company, and these are different times. So maybe Im being grossly unfair.
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 09:29:47 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 09:06:57 PM
FFS......here we go - gobshites

It's always the fucking same - we all know they want to get to decide what actually constitutes an "illegal" vote, ie, somebody not voting for them.

Hope the Georgian SecState tells them to fuck off.  They must be seriously panicking about the runoff; they might already be seeing support melting away.

Now that voters in that state see how close the senate is, after all these years of McConnell, maybe enough will be galvanised to switch sides?  I imagine another high turnout for the run off.
« Reply #13249 on: Today at 09:32:11 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:28:01 PM
I used to work for Pfizer, and this is a personal feeling...others may feel very differently, but they never struck me as a company that gave a shit about anyone or anything else.  If they thought they could have got a boost to their share price a few weeks ago they would have done it then, and bollocks to the election.

Granted its been a couple of decades, and they probably have a different executive team and board these days so they may well be a different company, and these are different times. So maybe Im being grossly unfair.

I imagine there is no small amount of selfishness involved in it.  At the end of the day, they don't want a thicko, anti science jackass like Trump trying to claim credit for THEIR work.  So whilst there's self interest at work, I can easily imagine somebody near the top saying, "Fuck that prick, don't give him the chance to capitalise."
« Reply #13250 on: Today at 09:36:22 PM »
Only about two Republicans have actually conceded that Biden won. Getting more and more convinced theyre going to steal this.
« Reply #13251 on: Today at 09:36:26 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:28:01 PM
I used to work for Pfizer, and this is a personal feeling...others may feel very differently, but they never struck me as a company that gave a shit about anyone or anything else.  If they thought they could have got a boost to their share price a few weeks ago they would have done it then, and bollocks to the election.

Granted its been a couple of decades, and they probably have a different executive team and board these days so they may well be a different company, and these are different times. So maybe Im being grossly unfair.

i dont think they are from what ive heard about them
« Reply #13252 on: Today at 09:38:36 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:36:22 PM
Only about two Republicans have actually conceded that Biden won. Getting more and more convinced theyre going to steal this.

I don't see how they can steal it without the cities exploding.
« Reply #13253 on: Today at 09:41:29 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 09:01:15 PM
:o

Republicans throwing other Republicans under the bus, and all for Donald Trump, a person who couldnt actually give a shit about their party.  This is what he does, leaves infighting and chaos in his wake. 

But then whats that line from that poem Trump likes to recite?  You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in.  In this instance, unlike when Trump has used it, its actually appropriate.
« Reply #13254 on: Today at 09:42:32 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:36:22 PM
Only about two Republicans have actually conceded that Biden won. Getting more and more convinced theyre going to steal this.
It would be the end of their party.
« Reply #13255 on: Today at 09:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:36:22 PM
Only about two Republicans have actually conceded that Biden won. Getting more and more convinced theyre going to steal this.

I think they know it's gone and Biden is in - there's no turning back from this point. But what they can do is salt the earth and destroy any faith Americans had in elections forever. And really get it out there that Biden's presidency is illegitimate. It's the perfect end to a Trump presidency - long-lasting institutional damage  :(
« Reply #13256 on: Today at 09:48:45 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:36:22 PM
Only about two Republicans have actually conceded that Biden won. Getting more and more convinced theyre going to steal this.

Biden becoming President isn't dependent upon anybody from the Republican party conceding.
« Reply #13257 on: Today at 09:59:05 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:41:29 PM
Republicans throwing other Republicans under the bus, and all for Donald Trump, a person who couldnt actually give a shit about their party.  This is what he does, leaves infighting and chaos in his wake. 

But then whats that line from that poem Trump likes to recite?  You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in.  In this instance, unlike when Trump has used it, its actually appropriate.

I don't think they're doing it for Trump.  They're doing it because their seats are on the line and it makes a convenient angle of attack for them.
« Reply #13258 on: Today at 10:13:12 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:59:05 PM
I don't think they're doing it for Trump.  They're doing it because their seats are on the line and it makes a convenient angle of attack for them.

Seems like a risky move on their part, by following this line they are tying themselves with the rantings of trump, when the reality is that they outperformed him in the voting and could drag themselves down.
« Reply #13259 on: Today at 10:15:36 PM »
They really are a loser party
« Reply #13260 on: Today at 10:27:03 PM »

Quote from: Melbred on Today at 02:59:02 PM
Four Seasons Landscaping.

With Rudy pulling his best Larry David impersonation.

What a fitting way for his presidency to end  ;D


« Reply #13261 on: Today at 10:31:41 PM »
All of a sudden Fox has a problem with people accusing the Democrats of cheating in elections.
« Reply #13262 on: Today at 10:35:53 PM »
I also love how sitting republican senators can call for the head of a republican governor because ...  the election was too fair?

How utterly corrupted do you need to be for that to be ok?  To just say it straight.

Fucking amazing.
« Reply #13263 on: Today at 10:38:00 PM »
The more I watch Trumpism / Conservatives in the UK, the more I come to realize that all of it is built on one fundamental misunderstanding, which is that life is a zero-sum game.  Their belief is that if you get more government support, then I must get less.  If an immigrant gets a job, someone else must be without a job.  If another country is selling us more than we sell them, then they are doing better in the relationship.  If you get free university education, then someone else is being disadvantaged.  If kids get free meals, then someone else must be missing out on something.  And truthfully, it's a point of view that I used to believe too - it makes, intuitively and simplistically, a lot of sense.  But life isn't a zero-sum.  Economics is not a zero-sum game.  The more hard-working people we have in a country, the better.  The more well-nourished kids going to school, the better.  The more trade we have with other countries, the better.  Lifting everyone up together is the root of real success, not the zero-sum mindset that underpins so many of the Right's beliefs.
« Reply #13264 on: Today at 10:51:24 PM »
« Reply #13265 on: Today at 10:52:13 PM »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 10:38:00 PM
The more I watch Trumpism / Conservatives in the UK, the more I come to realize that all of it is built on one fundamental misunderstanding, which is that life is a zero-sum game.  Their belief is that if you get more government support, then I must get less.  If an immigrant gets a job, someone else must be without a job.  If another country is selling us more than we sell them, then they are doing better in the relationship.  If you get free university education, then someone else is being disadvantaged.  If kids get free meals, then someone else must be missing out on something.  And truthfully, it's a point of view that I used to believe too - it makes, intuitively and simplistically, a lot of sense.  But life isn't a zero-sum.  Economics is not a zero-sum game.  The more hard-working people we have in a country, the better.  The more well-nourished kids going to school, the better.  The more trade we have with other countries, the better.  Lifting everyone up together is the root of real success, not the zero-sum mindset that underpins so many of the Right's beliefs.

Well put.
« Reply #13266 on: Today at 10:56:36 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:28:26 PM
For those who don't know who Tommy Vietor is:

I've wondered for a while if there could be roles in Biden's government for the entire crew. All are respected and experienced.
« Reply #13267 on: Today at 11:04:54 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:36:22 PM
Only about two Republicans have actually conceded that Biden won. Getting more and more convinced theyre going to steal this.

Its just bluster from Trump & co at the moment.  If there was any tangible evidence to support the rhetoric they would have presented it.  In the absence of anything the Republican Party is doing itself no favours.

The sooner the count of outstanding votes is complete the better. 
« Reply #13268 on: Today at 11:23:43 PM »
Wow that Trump fan on Newsnight had some amazing electronic MAGA sunglasses. How do we go about getting one of those?
« Reply #13269 on: Today at 11:34:16 PM »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 10:38:00 PM
The more I watch Trumpism / Conservatives in the UK, the more I come to realize that all of it is built on one fundamental misunderstanding, which is that life is a zero-sum game.  Their belief is that if you get more government support, then I must get less.  If an immigrant gets a job, someone else must be without a job.  If another country is selling us more than we sell them, then they are doing better in the relationship.  If you get free university education, then someone else is being disadvantaged.  If kids get free meals, then someone else must be missing out on something.  And truthfully, it's a point of view that I used to believe too - it makes, intuitively and simplistically, a lot of sense.  But life isn't a zero-sum.  Economics is not a zero-sum game.  The more hard-working people we have in a country, the better.  The more well-nourished kids going to school, the better.  The more trade we have with other countries, the better.  Lifting everyone up together is the root of real success, not the zero-sum mindset that underpins so many of the Right's beliefs.

Yes that's a good conclusion.
For Johnson, and Farage, and Trump and the republicans it's a much easier message to communicate, the negative Daily Mail world view.
Non of the above offer any solutions and have one thing in mind, power. I just hope Joe catches a break with the Covid vaccine and the economy.
