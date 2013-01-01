The more I watch Trumpism / Conservatives in the UK, the more I come to realize that all of it is built on one fundamental misunderstanding, which is that life is a zero-sum game. Their belief is that if you get more government support, then I must get less. If an immigrant gets a job, someone else must be without a job. If another country is selling us more than we sell them, then they are doing better in the relationship. If you get free university education, then someone else is being disadvantaged. If kids get free meals, then someone else must be missing out on something. And truthfully, it's a point of view that I used to believe too - it makes, intuitively and simplistically, a lot of sense. But life isn't a zero-sum. Economics is not a zero-sum game. The more hard-working people we have in a country, the better. The more well-nourished kids going to school, the better. The more trade we have with other countries, the better. Lifting everyone up together is the root of real success, not the zero-sum mindset that underpins so many of the Right's beliefs.