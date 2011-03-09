I think he is far more likely to focus on the electoral procedural changes that were made because of the pandemic. Get a judge to decide that the procedural changes were not correctly implemented or unconstitutional and Trump could get huge numbers of votes being potentially wiped out.



Trump has a winning hand if the GOP blindly back him. Sowing seeds of doubt could mean the ultimate decision being made by the states themselves.



There aren't huge numbers of votes at stake. The dispute in Pennsylvania is over the postal ballots recieved after polling day. They haven't been included in the totals yet and are in the thousands not the tens of thousands. As they haven't been included yet it makes no difference.Now Rudy 'Four Seasons' Giuliani might try to claim that because those few ballots were allowed because of some unconstitutional behaviour it's ok to toss the entire 1.6 million ballots counted after election night but that's just not going to wash.They might stop a few thousand votes being added to the total but it's not going to overturn Pennsylvania.And if they knocked out Pennsylvania they also need to knock out Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.Most of the lawsuits filed so far are either for small numbers of votes or plain idiotic (or both).My favourites are the ones that claim that Republican observers were excluded to prevent them from seeing the voting fraud. So if you didn't see it how do you know there was fraud?...