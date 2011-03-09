« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Babel Time

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13200 on: Today at 05:53:04 PM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:46:55 PM
Indeed, though that didn't stop many people (including in here) losing their shit when early results started rolling in in Trumps favour.

It was always going to be transition of power

It was still way closer than most expected based on polls, and Biden was trailing massively in many key swing states. So whilst he was always going to make up ground, it was far from certain that he would catch up. And after experiencing so many disappointing election results over the past decade, I can fully understand why so many prematurely lost their shit.
Kashinoda

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13201 on: Today at 05:57:59 PM
Pie is divisive on RAWK but not much to dislike here :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y0YTM8iO4_s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y0YTM8iO4_s</a>
Al 666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13202 on: Today at 06:00:38 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:31:44 PM
I did another quick calculation. For Trump to justify that he won Pennsylvania on Election night and that all the other votes are 'illegal' would require the faking of 1,150,000 Biden votes and 450,000 Trump votes in multiple cities and counties.

For comparison. Bush won the 2000 election by taking Florida with 537 votes.

I think he is far more likely to focus on the electoral procedural changes that were made because of the pandemic. Get a judge to decide that the procedural changes were not correctly implemented or unconstitutional and Trump could get huge numbers of votes being potentially wiped out.

Trump has a winning hand if the GOP blindly back him. Sowing seeds of doubt could mean the ultimate decision being made by the states themselves. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13203 on: Today at 06:01:51 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:19:23 PM
This account of the press conference :lmao
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election-2020/i-saw-donald-trump-s-presidency-come-crashing-down-at-four-seasons-total-landscaping-b1699962.html

Sorry to for the frivolous nature of my posts on here (after the last 4 years I can't help but just be giddy over the last couple of days) but the above scenario and this reaction pretty much made my week.

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1325566575387291652
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13204 on: Today at 06:02:47 PM
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 02:59:02 PM
Four Seasons Landscaping.

With Rudy pulling his best Larry David impersonation.

What a fitting way for his presidency to end  ;D

After watching that John Oliver piece last year, the first thing that comes to mind whenever I hear Rudy is the fact that his first marriage was to his second cousin, and he then claimed they didn't realize they were cousins till much later
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13205 on: Today at 06:10:57 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:00:38 PM
I think he is far more likely to focus on the electoral procedural changes that were made because of the pandemic. Get a judge to decide that the procedural changes were not correctly implemented or unconstitutional and Trump could get huge numbers of votes being potentially wiped out.

Trump has a winning hand if the GOP blindly back him. Sowing seeds of doubt could mean the ultimate decision being made by the states themselves. 

There aren't huge numbers of votes at stake. The dispute in Pennsylvania is over the postal ballots recieved after polling day. They haven't been included in the totals yet and are in the thousands not the tens of thousands. As they haven't been included yet it makes no difference.

Now Rudy 'Four Seasons' Giuliani might try to claim that because those few ballots were allowed because of some unconstitutional behaviour it's ok to toss the entire 1.6 million ballots counted after election night but that's just not going to wash.

They might stop a few thousand votes being added to the total but it's not going to overturn Pennsylvania.

And if they knocked out Pennsylvania they also need to knock out Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

Most of the lawsuits filed so far are either for small numbers of votes or plain idiotic (or both).

My favourites are the ones that claim that Republican observers were excluded to prevent them from seeing the voting fraud. So if you didn't see it how do you know there was fraud?...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13206 on: Today at 06:17:31 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:50:17 PM
I know the practical obstacles to doing it. It would be like amending any part of the constitution - possible, but extremely difficult.

But I wonder if you're quite right there. The small states rely principally for their disproportionate power on the way the Senate is elected, not the President. In fact during a Presidential race, most candidates avoid Rhode Island, Utah, Arkansas, Delaware, Montana, Vermont etc etc etc because everyone knows which way they'll vote. They increasingly concentrate on a small handful of states around Lake Michigan for their campaigning. The current system disenfranchises more states than it empowers.

And in a close race - if that's what you can call the present one - it's not the small states (or the large states) which 'determine' the result.  It's the ones which are slower to count. An optical illusion, if you like, but a powerful one. Theoretically any State could win that particular contest, by simply reducing the number of clerks available on the night.

And then, obviously, once the electoral college has elected the President all that putative 'power' disappears in a puff of smoke. The President isn't in any way a 'prisoner' of the smaller states which elected him. He no longer needs them. He's President for the next 4 years and there's nothing they can do about it.

The writing would be on the wall for the small states though. Once you start reflecting the popular vote in a fairer more representative way for the Presidential race then the next logical step is to do the same for the Senate. The smaller states will resist that because it is in their interest to do so.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13207 on: Today at 06:21:53 PM
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 05:53:04 PM
It was still way closer than most expected based on polls, and Biden was trailing massively in many key swing states. So whilst he was always going to make up ground, it was far from certain that he would catch up. And after experiencing so many disappointing election results over the past decade, I can fully understand why so many prematurely lost their shit.

I made the mistake of staying up election night with a few beers.  Talk about depressing.  Saturday was fare more enjoyable. :)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13208 on: Today at 06:30:44 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:20:46 PM
That might be a much better electoral system for Americans, but it would make the election boring as hell for us observers.

No more calculating combinations of electoral math(s) or obsessing over the demographics and voting patterns of counties like Allegheny, Fulton, Maricopa etc....


Yeah.....no more John King at CNN - OMG no !
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13209 on: Today at 06:31:07 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:17:31 PM
The writing would be on the wall for the small states though. Once you start reflecting the popular vote in a fairer more representative way for the Presidential race then the next logical step is to do the same for the Senate. The smaller states will resist that because it is in their interest to do so.

Possibly. But probably not. The elections for the Senate are never chaotic. The Presidential elections increasingly are - and will continue to be so after this year's farce.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13210 on: Today at 06:33:19 PM
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:57:59 PM
Pie is divisive on RAWK but not much to dislike here :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y0YTM8iO4_s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y0YTM8iO4_s</a>

"An untrustworthy liquid fart..." :lmao
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13211 on: Today at 06:33:58 PM
He's fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper over Twitter. So it begins.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13212 on: Today at 06:36:51 PM
What begins?
Is this him laying groundwork for a coup?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13213 on: Today at 06:39:36 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:36:51 PM
What begins?
Is this him laying groundwork for a coup?

Possibly? In the very least he'll want a Sec of Defense who will follow his every order. Gassing people in the streets, using the army against civilians, getting the army on his side so he can't vacate the White House, etc etc. All things that Esper wanted no part in which is why he's gone.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13214 on: Today at 06:39:43 PM
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:57:59 PM
Pie is divisive on RAWK but not much to dislike here :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y0YTM8iO4_s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y0YTM8iO4_s</a>

Lol
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13215 on: Today at 06:42:23 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:36:51 PM
What begins?
Is this him laying groundwork for a coup?

Esper was one of those who were lined up to be sacked before the election. FBI head, Wray, and CIA Chief, Haspel, were the others. Esper supposedly for not agreeing to send the troops in on BLM protests and over whether US military bases should be named after Confederate Generals. Wray for not coming up with fake charges against Biden and/or his son. Haspel for staying away from politicising intelligence stories which have got into the media.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13216 on: Today at 06:43:27 PM
I see Biden's average in North Carolina has ticked up to 64.4%.  Still some way short of the 70.3% he needs to turn that one around, but Trump leads by 75k votes with 188k still to count.  Biden might actually give Donald a bit of a scare there.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13217 on: Today at 06:45:04 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:10:57 PM
There aren't huge numbers of votes at stake. The dispute in Pennsylvania is over the postal ballots recieved after polling day. They haven't been included in the totals yet and are in the thousands not the tens of thousands. As they haven't been included yet it makes no difference.

Now Rudy 'Four Seasons' Giuliani might try to claim that because those few ballots were allowed because of some unconstitutional behaviour it's ok to toss the entire 1.6 million ballots counted after election night but that's just not going to wash.

They might stop a few thousand votes being added to the total but it's not going to overturn Pennsylvania.

And if they knocked out Pennsylvania they also need to knock out Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

Most of the lawsuits filed so far are either for small numbers of votes or plain idiotic (or both).

My favourites are the ones that claim that Republican observers were excluded to prevent them from seeing the voting fraud. So if you didn't see it how do you know there was fraud?...

I agree it is absolutely absurd Al.

However, there is a way for Trump to try to get huge numbers of mail-in votes thrown out. To facilitate the increase in mail-in votes in Pennsylvania they opened satellite offices where people could register to vote, apply for a mail-in ballot, fill it out and submit it.

Trump and the GOP opposed those satellite offices but a Pennsylvanias state Supreme Court ruling in September allowed them. It is the satellite offices that Eric Trump was tweeting about when he was complaining that Republican officials were being blocked from or kicked out. It is clearly baseless but it gives them a way to muddy the waters.

Personally I don't think their intention is to try and overturn the actual count because as you say the numbers simply aren't there but to try and undermine the process and stop the result being certified. The best way to do that is to question the legitimacy of the mail in process and the role of the satellite offices.   
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13218 on: Today at 06:45:06 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:39:36 PM
Possibly? In the very least he'll want a Sec of Defense who will follow his every order. Gassing people in the streets, using the army against civilians, getting the army on his side so he can't vacate the White House, etc etc. All things that Esper wanted no part in which is why he's gone.

Trump's going to find that one a tall order. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13219 on: Today at 07:01:49 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:43:27 PM
I see Biden's average in North Carolina has ticked up to 64.4%.  Still some way short of the 70.3% he needs to turn that one around, but Trump leads by 75k votes with 188k still to count.  Biden might actually give Donald a bit of a scare there.
Not sure about NC.......but Biden's lead in AZ has increased marginally to over 17k and NV has gone up to 36k - GA slightly increased too, still at 10k +.....looking good in those 3 plus PA is at 45k + now, which is a 0.7% lead. Think that's above the threshold of any auto recount ?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13220 on: Today at 07:05:05 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:33:58 PM
He's fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper over Twitter. So it begins.

Not really clued up on American politics but isn't there some sort of period now where he cant do anything major now that there's a new President elect. I appreciate firing people is still within Trumps capacity, but for other higher impactful decisions?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13221 on: Today at 07:07:08 PM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:05:05 PM
Not really clued up on American politics but isn't there some sort of period now where he cant do anything major now that there's a new President elect. I appreciate firing people is still within Trumps capacity, but for other higher impactful decisions?

He can do as he pleases until Biden is sworn in. There's nothing in the laws to suggest that he can't.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13222 on: Today at 07:08:35 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:01:49 PM
Not sure about NC.......but Biden's lead in AZ has increased marginally to over 17k and NV has gone up to 36k - GA slightly increased too, still at 10k +.....looking good in those 3 plus PA is at 45k + now, which is a 0.7% lead. Think that's above the threshold of any auto recount ?

I'm sure the recount margin is 1%.

Out of interest where are the updated votes posted for the outstanding States?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13223 on: Today at 07:08:55 PM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:05:05 PM
Not really clued up on American politics but isn't there some sort of period now where he cant do anything major now that there's a new President elect. I appreciate firing people is still within Trumps capacity, but for other higher impactful decisions?

His main power at the moment will be the misuse of executive orders.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13224 on: Today at 07:09:46 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:01:49 PM
Not sure about NC.......but Biden's lead in AZ has increased marginally to over 17k and NV has gone up to 36k - GA slightly increased too, still at 10k +.....looking good in those 3 plus PA is at 45k + now, which is a 0.7% lead. Think that's above the threshold of any auto recount ?

I don't know.  I think it might vary from state to state, perhaps between 0.5% and 1%?  Also, Trump's campaign can request a recount regardless, but I think if it's not an auto recount they have to pay for it.

Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:05:05 PM
Not really clued up on American politics but isn't there some sort of period now where he cant do anything major now that there's a new President elect. I appreciate firing people is still within Trumps capacity, but for other higher impactful decisions?

See this is why I'm not sure what Trump's play is going to be.  The networks, including Fox, are now calling Biden President-Elect; the USSS has established a no-fly zone and given him a security detail; and key Republicans are calling Biden President-Elect.

How does Trump try to turn that momentum aside with a coup?  The USSS are under the control of SecTres - I'm sure they can't expect an order to stand down from Biden.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13225 on: Today at 07:10:01 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:08:35 PM
I'm sure the recount margin is 1%.

Out of interest where are the updated votes posted for the outstanding States?

https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-election-scraper/battleground-state-changes.html#
