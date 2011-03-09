« previous next »
Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 03:36:58 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:27:53 PM
What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President. Who then becomes Vice President?

https://twitter.com/KilclooneyJohn/status/1325766477841043461


Not only racist, but also one of those well-established things that normal people would just google and be informed about rather than try to make a point online.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 03:43:50 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:36:58 PM
Not only racist, but also one of those well-established things that normal people would just google and be informed about rather than try to make a point online.

Another reason why the new administration will support the GFA to the hilt.

The Unionist's really are stuck in the 19th century, the daft pricks.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 03:43:50 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:27:53 PM
https://twitter.com/KilclooneyJohn/status/1325766477841043461

Lord Kilclooney, who is better known as the former Ulster Unionist MP John Taylor, has been accused of racism after describing US vice president-elect Kamala Harris as the Indian.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2020/nov/09/coronavirus-covid-uk-live-news-updates-keir-starmer-boris-johnson?page=with:block-5fa95b888f08c0447a5e6e36#block-5fa95b888f08c0447a5e6e36

"Some of my best friends are Indian. " ::)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 03:45:37 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:43:50 PM
"Some of my best friends are Indian. " ::)

Sunak's billionaire father in law? :D
SOHC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 03:46:26 PM
Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 03:50:16 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:43:50 PM
Another reason why the new administration will support the GFA to the hilt.

The Unionist's really are stuck in the 19th century, the daft pricks.

With the minister for that century, Jacob Rees Mogg. Really representative of the 'people'.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 03:51:50 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:34:52 PM
One of those where it seems technically true but the spirit of the legislation, written in the preamble, is to be flexible to speed things up before December rather than flexible to say 'I can't decide'.

Precisely. 2000 aside, where there were legitimate question marks over the results,  nobody ever contested it when the networks called it; didn't wait till every single result was signed, sealed and delivered before getting the wheels turning.

Whilst the administration might technically be well within their rights to refuse to cooperate until X, Y and Z requirements are done, with i's dotted and t's crossed, and all the full stops in the proper place, it is petty and classless to do so.

Once again, the entire administration is the bratty kid with his arms folded in a huff because he's not allowed to leave the table until he eats his broccoli.
TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 03:55:08 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:43:50 PM
Another reason why the new administration will support the GFA to the hilt.

The Unionist's really are stuck in the 19th century, the daft pricks.

I could be wrong, but think a year or two back a unionist politician referred to Leo Varadkar (previous Irish leader) as the Indian. 

Edit: think it may have been same racist idiot.

Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 03:58:05 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:55:08 PM
I could be wrong, but think a year or two back a unionist politician referred to Leo Varadkar (previous Irish leader) as the Indian.

Same guy!

He doesn't accept his new comments as racist though, because he has Indian tenants in some of the flats he owns in London.
Zlen

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:06:52 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:58:05 PM
He doesn't accept his new comments as racist though, because he has Indian tenants in some of the flats he owns in London.

Made me giggle. :D
Entitlement is strong with this one.
Machae

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:16:42 PM
Pretty good prediction by Bernie

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m9DNGSQvvz8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m9DNGSQvvz8</a>
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:18:24 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:22:48 PM

Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right? 🙄

To think they were all saying that Covid talk would magically disappear on November 4th.  If anything, it's gone the other way.
Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:20:34 PM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:16:42 PM
Pretty good prediction by Bernie


Pretty good prediction made by many, many people not just him.
ubb! please

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:26:57 PM
Get a load of this mad lad.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SZVCkCawUoI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SZVCkCawUoI</a>
Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:30:31 PM
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 04:26:57 PM
Get a load of this mad lad.

snip

Looks like someone is in need of an exorcism.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:31:57 PM
Some record that from the Orange dickhead - three batches of Coronavirus infections from the Whitehouse on his watch

What a turd.
Fiasco

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:32:42 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:30:31 PM
Looks like someone is in need of an exorcism.

Also looks like someone who doesn't want to stand too close to a radiator, he'll fucking melt.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:34:44 PM
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 04:26:57 PM
Get a load of this mad lad.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SZVCkCawUoI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SZVCkCawUoI</a>

Always wondered what the dummy did after his film role

Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:46:51 PM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:28:38 PM
Nope yer dumb bastard. The world still turns and a major drugs company who got no funding at all from yer Dad made an announcement. Do these people see conspiracy in absolutely everything

Why is it
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:22:48 PM

Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right? 🙄

Amazing timing? I thought your bumbling moron father promised a vaccine in 4 weeks...

On the 15th September...
Yorkykopite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:58:21 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:22:48 PM

Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right? 🙄

So, he's conceding?
Al 666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:02:30 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:34:52 PM
One of those where it seems technically true but the spirit of the legislation, written in the preamble, is to be flexible to speed things up before December rather than flexible to say 'I can't decide'. One of the suggestions for Gore/Bush was that they both should have been given the support rather than hobble the next president by refusing both. And that was a close election.

Absolutely but I think the reason this will drag out is that Trump simply won't be interested in the spirit of the legislation. I think if the senate was decided then the GOP would be quite happy to cut him adrift but with the run-offs looming, can they risk splitting their support.
Yorkykopite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:12:17 PM
This is now the time for the Democrats to question the fairness (and the efficacy) of the electoral college system for electing the President. There won't be a better time.

Biden has clearly won under the existing electoral college rules and therefore cannot be accused of sour grapes. And Trump is refusing to admit defeat - something which is obviously ridiculous but which has a certain amount of traction among his supporters because of the ambiguities and uncertainties that are built into the electoral college method. He's relying of course on the Democrats continuing to play the good guys and not pulling the same stunt in future elections. But who's to say they will? It is now conceivable that no candidate in the future will bother conceding and that the transfer of power will become chaotic each time there is a presidential election.

One way to fix this problem, which Trump has highlighted spectacularly, is to to say future presidential elections will be decided by the number of votes cast. Simple as that. Go for it Joe.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:13:19 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:02:30 PM
Absolutely but I think the reason this will drag out is that Trump simply won't be interested in the spirit of the legislation. I think if the senate was decided then the GOP would be quite happy to cut him adrift but with the run-offs looming, can they risk splitting their support.
Let's hope that Trump does something which necessitates the Republicans having to drop their support for Trump. As you say, it will split their vote come the run-offs.
ShatnersBassoon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:18:15 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:12:17 PM
This is now the time for the Democrats to question the fairness (and the efficacy) of the electoral college system for electing the President. There won't be a better time.

Biden has clearly won under the existing electoral college rules and therefore cannot be accused of sour grapes. And Trump is refusing to admit defeat - something which is obviously ridiculous but which has a certain amount of traction among his supporters because of the ambiguities and uncertainties that are built into the electoral college method. He's relying of course on the Democrats continuing to play the good guys and not pulling the same stunt in future elections. But who's to say they will? It is now conceivable that no candidate in the future will bother conceding and that the transfer of power will become chaotic each time there is a presidential election.

One way to fix this problem, which Trump has highlighted spectacularly, is to to say future presidential elections will be decided by the number of votes cast. Simple as that. Go for it Joe.

whilst i agree that the electoral college system needs to go, whatever system was in place Trump would refuse to accept defeat. even when he won in 2016 he still spouted bollocks about fraud because of losing the popular vote.

to these right wing fucks, he either wins or its a conspiracy. there is no scenario where they accept defeat graciously
rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:19:23 PM
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 02:59:02 PM
Four Seasons Landscaping.

With Rudy pulling his best Larry David impersonation.

What a fitting way for his presidency to end  ;D

This account of the press conference :lmao
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election-2020/i-saw-donald-trump-s-presidency-come-crashing-down-at-four-seasons-total-landscaping-b1699962.html
Libertine

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:20:46 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:12:17 PM
This is now the time for the Democrats to question the fairness (and the efficacy) of the electoral college system for electing the President. There won't be a better time.

Biden has clearly won under the existing electoral college rules and therefore cannot be accused of sour grapes. And Trump is refusing to admit defeat - something which is obviously ridiculous but which has a certain amount of traction among his supporters because of the ambiguities and uncertainties that are built into the electoral college method. He's relying of course on the Democrats continuing to play the good guys and not pulling the same stunt in future elections. But who's to say they will? It is now conceivable that no candidate in the future will bother conceding and that the transfer of power will become chaotic each time there is a presidential election.

One way to fix this problem, which Trump has highlighted spectacularly, is to to say future presidential elections will be decided by the number of votes cast. Simple as that. Go for it Joe.


That might be a much better electoral system for Americans, but it would make the election boring as hell for us observers.

No more calculating combinations of electoral math(s) or obsessing over the demographics and voting patterns of counties like Allegheny, Fulton, Maricopa etc....

Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:22:43 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:13:19 PM
Let's hope that Trump does something which necessitates the Republicans having to drop their support for Trump. As you say, it will split their vote come the run-offs.

I believe refusing to concede and engage in a peaceful transition of power might be enough to swing a fair number of Georgians who might decide that electing Democrat senators as key to breaking a needless deadlock.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:25:28 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:20:46 PM
That might be a much better electoral system for Americans, but it would make the election boring as hell for us observers.

No more calculating combinations of electoral math(s) or obsessing over the demographics and voting patterns of counties like Allegheny, Fulton, Maricopa etc....

The EC should be expunged. Especially if Republicans try to disregard the popular vote and use vague, baseless accusations of voter fraud as an excuse to send their own electors to vote Trump.
stara

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:26:05 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:20:46 PM
That might be a much better electoral system for Americans, but it would make the election boring as hell for us observers.

No more calculating combinations of electoral math(s) or obsessing over the demographics and voting patterns of counties like Allegheny, Fulton, Maricopa etc....

 Hear, hear :D
Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:31:44 PM
I did another quick calculation. For Trump to justify that he won Pennsylvania on Election night and that all the other votes are 'illegal' would require the faking of 1,150,000 Biden votes and 450,000 Trump votes in multiple cities and counties.

For comparison. Bush won the 2000 election by taking Florida with 537 votes.
Rush 82

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:32:07 PM
Has the Orange twat fucked off yet?
TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:33:40 PM
Steam will be rising from the Trump camp with the Vaccine news.  Obviously if it was one week ago hed have been shouting from the rooftops on the eve of the election.
Al 666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 05:37:15 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:12:17 PM
This is now the time for the Democrats to question the fairness (and the efficacy) of the electoral college system for electing the President. There won't be a better time.

Biden has clearly won under the existing electoral college rules and therefore cannot be accused of sour grapes. And Trump is refusing to admit defeat - something which is obviously ridiculous but which has a certain amount of traction among his supporters because of the ambiguities and uncertainties that are built into the electoral college method. He's relying of course on the Democrats continuing to play the good guys and not pulling the same stunt in future elections. But who's to say they will? It is now conceivable that no candidate in the future will bother conceding and that the transfer of power will become chaotic each time there is a presidential election.

One way to fix this problem, which Trump has highlighted spectacularly, is to to say future presidential elections will be decided by the number of votes cast. Simple as that. Go for it Joe.


You would need a two-thirds majority in both houses of congress to do that, followed by three quarters of the states voting for it. Doing so would be like Turkeys voting for Xmas for the smaller states because it would massively reduce their power.
