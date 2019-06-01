One of those where it seems technically true but the spirit of the legislation, written in the preamble, is to be flexible to speed things up before December rather than flexible to say 'I can't decide'.



Precisely. 2000 aside, where there were legitimate question marks over the results, nobody ever contested it when the networks called it; didn't wait till every single result was signed, sealed and delivered before getting the wheels turning.Whilst the administration might technically be well within their rights to refuse to cooperate until X, Y and Z requirements are done, with i's dotted and t's crossed, and all the full stops in the proper place, it is petty and classless to do so.Once again, the entire administration is the bratty kid with his arms folded in a huff because he's not allowed to leave the table until he eats his broccoli.