US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Riquende

  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13160 on: Today at 03:36:58 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:27:53 PM
What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President. Who then becomes Vice President?

https://twitter.com/KilclooneyJohn/status/1325766477841043461


Not only racist, but also one of those well-established things that normal people would just google and be informed about rather than try to make a point online.


So... Howard Phillips

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13161 on: Today at 03:43:50 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:36:58 PM
Not only racist, but also one of those well-established things that normal people would just google and be informed about rather than try to make a point online.

Another reason why the new administration will support the GFA to the hilt.

The Unionist's really are stuck in the 19th century, the daft pricks.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13162 on: Today at 03:43:50 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:27:53 PM
https://twitter.com/KilclooneyJohn/status/1325766477841043461

Lord Kilclooney, who is better known as the former Ulster Unionist MP John Taylor, has been accused of racism after describing US vice president-elect Kamala Harris as the Indian.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2020/nov/09/coronavirus-covid-uk-live-news-updates-keir-starmer-boris-johnson?page=with:block-5fa95b888f08c0447a5e6e36#block-5fa95b888f08c0447a5e6e36

"Some of my best friends are Indian. " ::)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13163 on: Today at 03:45:37 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:43:50 PM
"Some of my best friends are Indian. " ::)

Sunak's billionaire father in law? :D
SOHC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13164 on: Today at 03:46:26 PM
Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13165 on: Today at 03:50:16 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:43:50 PM
Another reason why the new administration will support the GFA to the hilt.

The Unionist's really are stuck in the 19th century, the daft pricks.

With the minister for that century, Jacob Rees Mogg. Really representative of the 'people'.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13166 on: Today at 03:51:50 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:34:52 PM
One of those where it seems technically true but the spirit of the legislation, written in the preamble, is to be flexible to speed things up before December rather than flexible to say 'I can't decide'.

Precisely. 2000 aside, where there were legitimate question marks over the results,  nobody ever contested it when the networks called it; didn't wait till every single result was signed, sealed and delivered before getting the wheels turning.

Whilst the administration might technically be well within their rights to refuse to cooperate until X, Y and Z requirements are done, with i's dotted and t's crossed, and all the full stops in the proper place, it is petty and classless to do so.

Once again, the entire administration is the bratty kid with his arms folded in a huff because he's not allowed to leave the table until he eats his broccoli.
TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13167 on: Today at 03:55:08 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:43:50 PM
Another reason why the new administration will support the GFA to the hilt.

The Unionist's really are stuck in the 19th century, the daft pricks.

I could be wrong, but think a year or two back a unionist politician referred to Leo Varadkar (previous Irish leader) as the Indian. 

Edit: think it may have been same racist idiot.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:02:08 PM by TSC »
Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13168 on: Today at 03:58:05 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:55:08 PM
I could be wrong, but think a year or two back a unionist politician referred to Leo Varadkar (previous Irish leader) as the Indian.

Same guy!

He doesn't accept his new comments as racist though, because he has Indian tenants in some of the flats he owns in London.
Zlen

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13169 on: Today at 04:06:52 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:58:05 PM
He doesn't accept his new comments as racist though, because he has Indian tenants in some of the flats he owns in London.

Made me giggle. :D
Entitlement is strong with this one.
