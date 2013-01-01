It's done bar the shouting (well Trump and his mob). The GOP will fold soon - I am sure of it. The senate is their fight now (2 seats in Georgia). They know he is a busted flush and will now want a quiet way out of this that doesn`t alienate them from Trump's base supporters but gets things moving nonetheless. The counting isn`t yet complete but between that and the ratification process it is all but done.



The real question is whether Trump wants to run in 2024. If he does, then he needs to step away now with some crumb of his dignity (I know) intact so he has a shot at 2024. If he has already decided that he doesn`t want to run in 2024 then he will continue his scorched earth policy both in office and then after that.



Trump wont be running in 2024. By that point he'll be older than Biden is now, and his mental/physical health is already dodgy af. He's only going to deteriorate more. His only ploy is to hold his rallies to try and whip his mob up into a frenzy and use it as leverage to intimidate the GOP into backing him. I doubt they will though, not since FOX and a couple of senators seem to be distancing themselves from all of this.Will be interesting to see how Republicans attempt to stonewall Puerto Rico and DC's attempts for statehood - they're really screwed if/when that happens.