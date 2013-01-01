« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 324 325 326 327 328 [329]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 307473 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,584
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13120 on: Today at 02:30:42 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:20:22 PM
It's done bar the shouting (well Trump and his mob). The GOP will fold soon - I am sure of it. The senate is their fight now (2 seats in Georgia). They know he is a busted flush and will now want a quiet way out of this that doesn`t alienate them from Trump's base supporters but gets things moving nonetheless. The counting isn`t yet complete but between that and the ratification process it is all but done.

The real question is whether Trump wants to run in 2024. If he does, then he needs to step away now with some crumb of his dignity (I know) intact so he has a shot at 2024. If he has already decided that he doesn`t want to run in 2024 then he will continue his scorched earth policy both in office and then after that.

Trump wont be running in 2024.  By that point he'll be older than Biden is now, and his mental/physical health is already dodgy af.  He's only going to deteriorate more.  His only ploy is to hold his rallies to try and whip his mob up into a frenzy and use it as leverage to intimidate the GOP into backing him.  I doubt they will though, not since FOX and a couple of senators seem to be distancing themselves from all of this.

Will be interesting to see how Republicans attempt to stonewall Puerto Rico and DC's attempts for statehood - they're really screwed if/when that happens.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13121 on: Today at 02:32:59 PM »
Looks like pork chop caved in to all the pressure/tweets/phone calls.

https://twitter.com/shossy2/status/1325800862598500352
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,584
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13122 on: Today at 02:33:36 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:22:03 PM
They do need Trump though. There are two senate run-offs in Georgia that will decide the balance of power in the senate. Trumps leverage would be to threaten to urge his base not to vote because that would legitimize the current mail-in voting system. Trump could tell his base that he will win in the courts and then hold the Georgia run-offs without mail-in ballots.

Trump is backed in to a corner and I think we shouldn't rule anything out.

 

Except Trump could also prove to be a ridiculous liability in those run offs if they do back him.  Honestly I don't think he has enough base support to pull that kind of stunt off in Georgia.  They seem to be more Republican there than Trumpsters.

But I agree we cannot rule anything out.  In some way he will still be milking this "will he or wont he" anticipation that is floating around - it's how he feels in control.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,618
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13123 on: Today at 02:33:39 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:32:59 PM
Looks like pork chop caved in to all the pressure/tweets/phone calls.

https://twitter.com/DWUhlfelderLaw/status/1325807861985894400

Tweet unavailable?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,584
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13124 on: Today at 02:34:25 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:32:59 PM
Looks like pork chop caved in to all the pressure/tweets/phone calls.

https://twitter.com/DWUhlfelderLaw/status/1325807861985894400

Doesn't exist.  Guess I blinked. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13125 on: Today at 02:34:58 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:33:39 PM
Tweet unavailable?

Just edited it, should be there now  :thumbup

....yeah by the time I posted that original tweet disappeared so I just added another.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,268
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13126 on: Today at 02:35:27 PM »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 324 325 326 327 328 [329]   Go Up
« previous next »
 