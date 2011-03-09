« previous next »
Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13040 on: Today at 08:51:26 AM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:36:29 AM
Gotta say though, not starting any wars is one point where Trump has been far better than my expectations.

Not really. Trump has proved to only ever want to operate in environments where things are stacked in his favour - in business, he could just throw high priced lawyers at contractors he decided not to pay. In his TV career, his only role was one where he got to play the tough guy whose decisions were final and uncontestable - Apprentice contestants didn't exactly have an appeals procedure to HR. Everything he's ever done has been in an arena where failure is cushioned as much as possible by his wealth or fame. The few times he's run into serious difficulties he's just folded the businesses as bankrupt without personally suffering any losses.

Actively seeking out a war would have run counter to his instincts in that regard - he can't use anything he possesses to influence an enemy state. And US military personnel aren't his employees to threaten or cajole. The one thing that autocrats have found useful in centuries past - that war can generate nationalistic fervour through an externalised enemy - seems to have dissipated in the last 50 years. Vietnam, Iraq and more didn't exactly bring the home front together.

I read in some article over the weekend that Trump has been one of the luckiest presidents ever, in that his first few years went by without any serious crisis (that wasn't internally generated). He never had a 9/11. The Covid pandemic was his first, and only test. And rather than try to meet it head on he baulked, decided that he didn't want to fight something he couldn't buy off, and so just declared it not a problem.

So it's no surprise to me he wasn't a hawk. It's not in his nature to fight.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13041 on: Today at 08:55:44 AM »
Trump did make me laugh when he said about John Bolton that if he had kept him around we would probably be on World War 6 by now.
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13042 on: Today at 09:08:26 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:55:44 AM
Trump did make me laugh when he said about John Bolton that if he had kept him around we would probably be on World War 6 by now.

Damn him, damn him....that is actually quite funny
Online Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13043 on: Today at 09:11:55 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:51:26 AM
Not really. Trump has proved to only ever want to operate in environments where things are stacked in his favour - in business, he could just throw high priced lawyers at contractors he decided not to pay. In his TV career, his only role was one where he got to play the tough guy whose decisions were final and uncontestable - Apprentice contestants didn't exactly have an appeals procedure to HR. Everything he's ever done has been in an arena where failure is cushioned as much as possible by his wealth or fame. The few times he's run into serious difficulties he's just folded the businesses as bankrupt without personally suffering any losses.

Actively seeking out a war would have run counter to his instincts in that regard - he can't use anything he possesses to influence an enemy state. And US military personnel aren't his employees to threaten or cajole. The one thing that autocrats have found useful in centuries past - that war can generate nationalistic fervour through an externalised enemy - seems to have dissipated in the last 50 years. Vietnam, Iraq and more didn't exactly bring the home front together.

I read in some article over the weekend that Trump has been one of the luckiest presidents ever, in that his first few years went by without any serious crisis (that wasn't internally generated). He never had a 9/11. The Covid pandemic was his first, and only test. And rather than try to meet it head on he baulked, decided that he didn't want to fight something he couldn't buy off, and so just declared it not a problem.

So it's no surprise to me he wasn't a hawk. It's not in his nature to fight.

It's also worth poiting out that Trump's chicken-shit kowtowing to Putin, Erdogan, the Saudis and others has allowed conflict to escalate in very dangerous parts of the world.

The absence of action by Trump isn't the sig of a great statesmen, it just shows what a fucking coward he is - for example,  the Kurds, who were among the most stalwart fighters against ISIS were dismissed as cowards by the orange c*nt according to John Bolton's book:

According to former US National Security Advisor John Bolton's new book, The Room Where It Happened, Trump had this to say: "I don't want to stay at all. I don't like the Kurds. They ran from the Iraqis, they ran from the Turks, the only time they don't run is when we're bombing all around them with F-18s."

The two incidents Trump refers to were the October 2017 Iraqi military takeover of the disputed Kirkuk region from the Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Turkish incursions against Syrian Kurds in Afrin in early 2018 and northeast Syria in October 2019.

In both instances, the Trump administration did little to deter or even dissuade either Iraq or Turkey from attacking key US allies in the fight against IS.

Trump's assertion that "the only time they don't run is when we're bombing all around them with F-18s" is particularly offensive. For one, no military force in the world would readily put their troops in harm's way unless it was first capable of giving them air support. The United States, in particular, has always striven to use its advantages in air power to overwhelm its adversaries and lessen any potential US troop casualties.
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13044 on: Today at 09:13:59 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM


This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!

In war top trumps (no pun intended), Trump loses. What's your point ?
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13045 on: Today at 09:17:48 AM »
John Oliver responds to the election result. Sarcasm towards Teump, mostly. ;)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/cD6XsnRuXts" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/cD6XsnRuXts</a>
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13046 on: Today at 09:24:26 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM


This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Pro tip pal - not starting a war doesn't make you a peace prize candidate.  Trump just couldn't figure out how to ;D
Offline No666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13047 on: Today at 09:27:52 AM »
If Trump had seen any financial advantage to his own businesses in starting a war, he would have.
Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13048 on: Today at 09:28:35 AM »
So this Trump-appointed wobbling mound of chins is possibly about to become a heavily reported-on household name



It's apparently her job to sign a letter authorising the beginning of the official transition phase, where Biden's team gets access to federal information, office space, budgets, etc. Basically the first step in handing over the levers of power.

And she's refusing to do so.
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13049 on: Today at 09:32:57 AM »
Joe Biden's hat game is on point



Online stara

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13050 on: Today at 09:39:28 AM »
Shitstain craiglisting one of his personal helicopters at Aero Assets. Hes skint.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13051 on: Today at 09:43:21 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:54:54 AM
:lmao :lmao

Trolls gonna troll. Dont worry about the 250k dead in America. Dont worry about the shit economy. Dont worry about the isolationist policies. Dont worry about the massive rise in racial attacks and divisions. Dont worry about half the cabinet being in jail. Dont worry about him stealing from his campaign to pay for his broke ass election efforts. Dont worry about Russia controlling Orange. Dont worry about cozying up to North Korea and allowing them to proliferate nuclear weapons.

Lets worry about some BS not starting a war - despite a war going on on US soil.

Please get your QAnon bullshit the fuck out of here. Didnt you post under some other banned name a few weeks back as well?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/us-airstrikes-yemen-civilian-deaths/2020/10/27/97016ce0-1856-11eb-bb35-2dcfdab0a345_story.html
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13052 on: Today at 09:43:26 AM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:36:29 AM
Gotta say though, not starting any wars is one point where Trump has been far better than my expectations.

I think most of us were dreading that possibility. Thankfully we underestimated his disinterest in foreign affairs unless it could benefit him personally. Plus, he probably couldn't figure out how to start one without nukes. The man is a literal sledgehammer to crack a nut.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 09:49:28 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:51:26 AM

So it's no surprise to me he wasn't a hawk. It's not in his nature to fight.

This as well. We all know Trump's a coward. He only likes to play the game in easy mode, where the odds are stacked in his favour. That's why he favours nukes over boots. He doesn't do diplomacy.

Being president is about having to make the tough choices.

If your footie team is playing on a rain soaked mud pile of a pitch and one of your players walks off at the end clean as a whistle where everyone else is caked head to boot, it's not because he's a careful and skilled player - it's because he didn't get stuck in.
Offline jepovic

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 09:52:44 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:51:26 AM
Not really. Trump has proved to only ever want to operate in environments where things are stacked in his favour - in business, he could just throw high priced lawyers at contractors he decided not to pay. In his TV career, his only role was one where he got to play the tough guy whose decisions were final and uncontestable - Apprentice contestants didn't exactly have an appeals procedure to HR. Everything he's ever done has been in an arena where failure is cushioned as much as possible by his wealth or fame. The few times he's run into serious difficulties he's just folded the businesses as bankrupt without personally suffering any losses.

Actively seeking out a war would have run counter to his instincts in that regard - he can't use anything he possesses to influence an enemy state. And US military personnel aren't his employees to threaten or cajole. The one thing that autocrats have found useful in centuries past - that war can generate nationalistic fervour through an externalised enemy - seems to have dissipated in the last 50 years. Vietnam, Iraq and more didn't exactly bring the home front together.

I read in some article over the weekend that Trump has been one of the luckiest presidents ever, in that his first few years went by without any serious crisis (that wasn't internally generated). He never had a 9/11. The Covid pandemic was his first, and only test. And rather than try to meet it head on he baulked, decided that he didn't want to fight something he couldn't buy off, and so just declared it not a problem.

So it's no surprise to me he wasn't a hawk. It's not in his nature to fight.
You make good points. On the other hand, Trump is an arrogant fool who acts on instincts, and who has surrounded himself by idiotic yes-sayers - many of them with financial interests in the war machinery. He could easily have gone down that route, if nothing else to try get more support back home. I feared the worst, but Trump actually delivered on one of the few points where I agree with him. Delivering in this case of course being not getting something done.
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13055 on: Today at 10:03:23 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:28:35 AM
So this Trump-appointed wobbling mound of chins is possibly about to become a heavily reported-on household name



It's apparently her job to sign a letter authorising the beginning of the official transition phase, where Biden's team gets access to federal information, office space, budgets, etc. Basically the first step in handing over the levers of power.

And she's refusing to do so.

She loves some odd space jazz music
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13056 on: Today at 10:14:11 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:28:35 AM

And she's refusing to do so.

They'll be using the next two months to destroy records at a rate the Stasi would have been proud of in 1989. Putin could probably give a few tips.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13057 on: Today at 10:20:25 AM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:52:44 AM
You make good points. On the other hand, Trump is an arrogant fool who acts on instincts, and who has surrounded himself by idiotic yes-sayers - many of them with financial interests in the war machinery. He could easily have gone down that route, if nothing else to try get more support back home. I feared the worst, but Trump actually delivered on one of the few points where I agree with him. Delivering in this case of course being not getting something done.

Trump would have balked at the risk to his popular support if he had started a war and it had gone tits up though.
Online Bakez0151

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13058 on: Today at 10:50:40 AM »
It also ignores the fact Trump went out of his way to worsen tensions with Iran and increased the possibility of conflict with them.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13059 on: Today at 10:59:55 AM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:08:26 AM
Damn him, damn him....that is actually quite funny
The line was probably written by someone else. Trump has no sense of humour - unless we include that belittling kind of 'humour' employed by the most cowardly of schoolboy bullies.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13060 on: Today at 11:10:37 AM »
I'm torn between wanting this to drag on all the way to January 20th, (or whenever it is) to maximize the absolute toe curling embarrassment of his final farewell, and wanting him to fuck off asap so I can concentrate on Pickford..
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13061 on: Today at 11:16:04 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:28:35 AM
So this Trump-appointed wobbling mound of chins is possibly about to become a heavily reported-on household name



It's apparently her job to sign a letter authorising the beginning of the official transition phase, where Biden's team gets access to federal information, office space, budgets, etc. Basically the first step in handing over the levers of power.

And she's refusing to do so.

At what point does refusing to engage in the transition process become a federal offence?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13062 on: Today at 11:24:30 AM »
She just doesn't want to share her sarnies.
Online Kekule

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13063 on: Today at 11:46:45 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:59:55 AM
The line was probably written by someone else. Trump has no sense of humour - unless we include that belittling kind of 'humour' employed by the most cowardly of schoolboy bullies.

Ive never seen him laugh. Not once, even at someone elses misfortune. Its only ever spite.
Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13064 on: Today at 11:56:12 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:16:04 AM
At what point does refusing to engage in the transition process become a federal offence?

Like seemingly everything to do with US elections there will be a deadline, down to the very minute. It's entirely possible that, out of spite, they just want to wait for as long as possible before actioning things to hinder the incoming administration.

On the other hand, when it does become an offence and she still hasn't done her job, what happens? A judge orders her to do it. And if she doesn't then? It's fascinating to think how it might play out, but I suspect it won't get that far.

I've often wondered how Trump will end up rated in terms of 'worst presidents' once we remove the recency bias (the common consensus at the moment is that the ones leading up the Civil War are down there, plus the ones that botched the peace). Failing to observe the democratic norms of a peaceful transition would probably cement him to the bottom of the table as an objective failure of the presidency.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13065 on: Today at 11:59:30 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:16:04 AM
At what point does refusing to engage in the transition process become a federal offence?
The electors meet 14th December to 'vote' Presumably, after that point where the Biden become the nest President.
Online rhysd

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13066 on: Today at 12:06:26 PM »
Just seen an argument between an anti-Trump Biden voter and a pro-Trump voter who wants Trump to come back in 2024.

When asked what exactly he thinks Trump has achieved to want him back he replied.


"Off the top of my head- Peace deals negotiated between Israel, Bahrain, UAE and Sudan. Negotiations with N Korea. No new wars started and pulling out of Syria and possibly Afghanistan.

On the domestic front, USMCA back to being energy dependent. Tariffs to make local production more competitive. Stricter border control. Massive employment numbers for all demographics. Pre covid stock market highs."


Can anyone in here more clued up than me confirm if what he's saying is true and if it is impressive or not?
Online Thepooloflife

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13067 on: Today at 12:12:42 PM »
I know it's already been posted earlier, so forgive me for mentioning again, but that Observer article by Mary Trump (Trump's niece) really is scathing - this bit especially stood out to me as to what sort of low-life he really is....

'All hes got now is breaking stuff, and hes going to do that with a vengeance. Ive always known how cruel he can be. Shortly after the 2016 election, when Id see him being particularly cruel, I would think about how he treated my father [Fred Trump Jr, Donalds older brother, who died of alcoholism at 43]. He took away our family health insurance after his father, my grandfather, died  this was when my nephew needed round-the-clock nursing care, which we then couldnt afford. That is the kind of man he is.'

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/08/mary-trump-on-the-end-of-uncle-donald-all-he-has-now-is-breaking-things
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13068 on: Today at 12:14:47 PM »
He's been president-elect for under 48 hours and already he's got a C19 vaccine ready to go. Thanks Joe!
Online Libertine

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13069 on: Today at 12:21:56 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:14:47 PM
He's been president-elect for under 48 hours and already he's got a C19 vaccine ready to go. Thanks Joe!

Poor Donnie. He said a vaccine was almost ready and no-one believed him.

No doubt they'll think Pfizer sat on this data until after voting ended - a reverse Comey.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13070 on: Today at 12:24:30 PM »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:06:26 PM
Just seen an argument between an anti-Trump Biden voter and a pro-Trump voter who wants Trump to come back in 2024.

When asked what exactly he thinks Trump has achieved to want him back he replied.


"Off the top of my head- Peace deals negotiated between Israel, Bahrain, UAE and Sudan. Negotiations with N Korea. No new wars started and pulling out of Syria and possibly Afghanistan.

On the domestic front, USMCA back to being energy dependent. Tariffs to make local production more competitive. Stricter border control. Massive employment numbers for all demographics. Pre covid stock market highs."


Can anyone in here more clued up than me confirm if what he's saying is true and if it is impressive or not?


The price for the multilateral peace deal between countries who weren't fighting was withdrawal from engagement with Iran over its nuclear programme. Makes it harder to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

US presidents refused to meet with North Korean leaders in the absence of major concessions over their weapons programmes. Trump gave it away for free.

'No new wars' is a take which is peculiar to Trumpists who think international cooperation on piracy off the coast of Somalia is 'a war' but massively increasing use of drone strikes in the Horn of Africa isn't or is someone else's war. I think the full extent of military operations under Trump will take some time to come out as the administration deliberately stopped reporting a lot of what they were doing.

Tariffs don't make local production more competitive, it just artificially props prices up for local producers. Like 'stricter border control' the end point is seen as desireable purely for itself rather than on whether it is the best decision to make. Also, Mexico didn't pay for the wall any more than China paid for the tariffs.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13071 on: Today at 12:26:20 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:59:30 AM
The electors meet 14th December to 'vote' Presumably, after that point where the Biden become the nest President.

He's not president until he gets sworn in in January. Biden is president-elect today according to projection (but still not confirmed by the electoral colleges). Even after the electoral colleges vote Biden will still not be president until he gets sworn in.

This has never been a problem before because every single losing challenger to the president has conceded the race long before the electoral colleges vote. Conceding the race allows for the handover of power to start and is seen as more 'rubber stamping' the result. Votes can stop being counted, rhetoric can be stopped and 'America can unite' behind the President-elect.

But there is no legal or constitutional process that forces a losing candidate to concede a race and that is what Trump is doing. Conceding a race is seen as Tradition rather than a legal process.

Van Jones explains it much better than I can back in October and it could be very terrifying

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WZWRhLW7Y8w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WZWRhLW7Y8w</a>
Offline Statto Red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13072 on: Today at 12:27:28 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:56:12 AM
Like seemingly everything to do with US elections there will be a deadline, down to the very minute. It's entirely possible that, out of spite, they just want to wait for as long as possible before actioning things to hinder the incoming administration.

On the other hand, when it does become an offence and she still hasn't done her job, what happens? A judge orders her to do it. And if she doesn't then? It's fascinating to think how it might play out, but I suspect it won't get that far.

I've often wondered how Trump will end up rated in terms of 'worst presidents' once we remove the recency bias (the common consensus at the moment is that the ones leading up the Civil War are down there, plus the ones that botched the peace). Failing to observe the democratic norms of a peaceful transition would probably cement him to the bottom of the table as an objective failure of the presidency.

20th January is inauguration day, the orange one becomes a squatter if he stays in the White House after that date
Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13073 on: Today at 12:35:59 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:27:28 PM
20th January is inauguration day, the orange one becomes a squatter if he stays in the White House after that date

I'm well aware, but that's not what's being discussed. The whole point of the transition is to prepare for that day.
Online KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13074 on: Today at 12:40:48 PM »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:06:26 PM
Just seen an argument between an anti-Trump Biden voter and a pro-Trump voter who wants Trump to come back in 2024.

When asked what exactly he thinks Trump has achieved to want him back he replied.


"Off the top of my head- Peace deals negotiated between Israel, Bahrain, UAE and Sudan. Negotiations with N Korea. No new wars started and pulling out of Syria and possibly Afghanistan.

On the domestic front, USMCA back to being energy dependent. Tariffs to make local production more competitive. Stricter border control. Massive employment numbers for all demographics. Pre covid stock market highs."


Can anyone in here more clued up than me confirm if what he's saying is true and if it is impressive or not?

Well theres a number of things you can pick out of that, the biggest issue being that its all very 19th century isolationist that completely ignores the big picture of how America really became great (including its imperialism).

The peace treaties are really one sided things that only benefit the uneasy Israeli-Saudi alliance and ignore the aggressors that US public have been trained to fear the most.

The economy was largely inherited & dimwit Donnie has tried to break it through his ignorance. Tariffs hurt both parties, especially the domestic consumer. Employment was on the up when he took over. The stock market is an irrelevant barometer of the economy. People working 2 or 3 jobs do not benefit from it, those already with some degree of wealth benefit from a high stock market. Donald probably think trickle down was an actual thing.

Border controls? Thats a matter of choice. I find their methods repugnant & echoes back to what I was saying about 19th century methods. They dont seem to grasp that Pandoras box is already open & theres no going back.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13075 on: Today at 12:41:22 PM »
Thanks for replies.  Let's see if we can nail it down a bit more.

There is no legal requirement for an incumbent president to concede an election; however there surely must be such a requirement for a transition of one administration to another?

So, whether it's all the state counts being certified and locked in, or whether it's when the EC meets to cast its ballots, there has to be a point, BEFORE inauguration day, where the outgoing administration has to start talking to the new one?

That said, so much of US politics seems based on unwritten conventions - conventions that Republicans have only been too happy to wipe their asses on over the past half decade - that it would not surprise me at all if there were no legal means to compel Trump's people to cooperate with Biden's team; forcing the latter to simply have to take up the reins of a complete mess on January 20.

Otherwise, at one point does somebody go to the fat lady who is refusing to sing and tell her, "sign the document authorising the transition or you will be arrested" ?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13076 on: Today at 12:59:04 PM »
I mean a massive part of the problem is McConnell enabling Trump and his cronies and he's still gonna be there, it's going to be a nightmare
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13077 on: Today at 12:59:44 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:41:22 PM
Thanks for replies.  Let's see if we can nail it down a bit more.

There is no legal requirement for an incumbent president to concede an election; however there surely must be such a requirement for a transition of one administration to another?

So, whether it's all the state counts being certified and locked in, or whether it's when the EC meets to cast its ballots, there has to be a point, BEFORE inauguration day, where the outgoing administration has to start talking to the new one?

That said, so much of US politics seems based on unwritten conventions - conventions that Republicans have only been too happy to wipe their asses on over the past half decade - that it would not surprise me at all if there were no legal means to compel Trump's people to cooperate with Biden's team; forcing the latter to simply have to take up the reins of a complete mess on January 20.

Otherwise, at one point does somebody go to the fat lady who is refusing to sing and tell her, "sign the document authorising the transition or you will be arrested" ?

Absolute certainty is when the Electoral College votes are counted. Whole purpose of the law around transition was to give a head start before then. But there's been one recent example of parts of the transition being held up until one of the candidates had conceded (2000) because it also depends on norms around conceding defeat to remove any last doubt. Part which really should raise eyebrows though is that while a very close election may lead to a delay, 2020 hasn't been close in any way.
Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13078 on: Today at 01:04:05 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:41:22 PM
There is no legal requirement for an incumbent president to concede an election; however there surely must be such a requirement for a transition of one administration to another?

So, whether it's all the state counts being certified and locked in, or whether it's when the EC meets to cast its ballots, there has to be a point, BEFORE inauguration day, where the outgoing administration has to start talking to the new one?

Well I just had a quick spin through some wiki pages, which do cite sources but some are dead links. So treat with caution:

From the main page on President-elect:

The only constitutional provision pertaining directly to the person who has won the presidential election is their availability to take the oath of office. There is no indication when that person actually becomes president-elect.[2] Since 1963, U.S. federal law has empowered the General Services Administration to determine who the apparent election winner is and to help facilitate the basic functioning of the president-elect's transition team.[3]

The GSA is the branch that Emily Murphy is in charge of. The summary of that [3] link reads:

"The terms "President-elect" and "Vice-President-elect" as used in this Act shall mean such persons as are the apparent successful candidates for the office of the President and Vice President, respectively, as ascertained by the Administrator following the general elections held to determine the electors of the President and Vice-President in accordance with title 3, United States code, sections 1 and 2."

So according to the Presidential Transition Act of 1963... it's Emily Murphy's sole responsibility to determine just who is the 'apparent successful candidate'. With seemingly no timescale on that, because there's no official moment when somebody actually becomes the president-elect.
