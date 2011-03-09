Gotta say though, not starting any wars is one point where Trump has been far better than my expectations.



Not really. Trump has proved to only ever want to operate in environments where things are stacked in his favour - in business, he could just throw high priced lawyers at contractors he decided not to pay. In his TV career, his only role was one where he got to play the tough guy whose decisions were final and uncontestable - Apprentice contestants didn't exactly have an appeals procedure to HR. Everything he's ever done has been in an arena where failure is cushioned as much as possible by his wealth or fame. The few times he's run into serious difficulties he's just folded the businesses as bankrupt without personally suffering any losses.Actively seeking out a war would have run counter to his instincts in that regard - he can't use anything he possesses to influence an enemy state. And US military personnel aren't his employees to threaten or cajole. The one thing that autocrats have found useful in centuries past - that war can generate nationalistic fervour through an externalised enemy - seems to have dissipated in the last 50 years. Vietnam, Iraq and more didn't exactly bring the home front together.I read in some article over the weekend that Trump has been one of the luckiest presidents ever, in that his first few years went by without any serious crisis (that wasn't internally generated). He never had a 9/11. The Covid pandemic was his first, and only test. And rather than try to meet it head on he baulked, decided that he didn't want to fight something he couldn't buy off, and so just declared it not a problem.So it's no surprise to me he wasn't a hawk. It's not in his nature to fight.