Thanks for replies. Let's see if we can nail it down a bit more.
There is no legal requirement for an incumbent president to concede an election; however there surely must be such a requirement for a transition of one administration to another?
So, whether it's all the state counts being certified and locked in, or whether it's when the EC meets to cast its ballots, there has to be a point, BEFORE inauguration day, where the outgoing administration has to start talking to the new one?
That said, so much of US politics seems based on unwritten conventions - conventions that Republicans have only been too happy to wipe their asses on over the past half decade - that it would not surprise me at all if there were no legal means to compel Trump's people to cooperate with Biden's team; forcing the latter to simply have to take up the reins of a complete mess on January 20.
Otherwise, at one point does somebody go to the fat lady who is refusing to sing and tell her, "sign the document authorising the transition or you will be arrested" ?