Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 304942 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 11:23:26 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:17:54 AM
Kaitlan Collins
@kaitlancollins
Some news  Jared Kushner has approached President Trump about conceding the election, per two sources.
9:25 AM · Nov 8, 2020

Quote
A source close to Jared Kushner said he has advised President Trump to pursue "legal remedies" to the election. A second source close to Kushner confirmed he had not advised Trump to concede.

https://www.axios.com/jared-kushner-trump-election-2a077b7d-6c55-4bad-97f7-ef8e7808a635.html
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13001 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:09:38 PM
7k more in Maricopa just came in ..

Biden still holding over 20K lead.

How many ballots left to count over the state?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13002 on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:39:59 PM
How many ballots left to count over the state?

Didn't get that info - the coverage has gone down the tubes since calling it - :lmao
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13003 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 PM »

Two teenage girls were assaulted in a park in Chicago, who were nannies with two young children with them, for writing "Biden 2020" in chalk on the sidewalk. The attackers were a mother and her son and she claimed her husband was a police officer and paid more in taxes.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jR0Sj1lZsDE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jR0Sj1lZsDE</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13004 on: Today at 12:26:49 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:42:41 PM
Didn't get that info - the coverage has gone down the tubes since calling it - :lmao

You can say that again.  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 01:01:53 AM »
Arizona's tightened again, but Trump is still below the threshold he needs.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13006 on: Today at 01:08:55 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:39:59 PM
How many ballots left to count over the state?
81209 to count, lead is 16985
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13007 on: Today at 01:47:33 AM »


This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13008 on: Today at 01:54:54 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM


This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!

:lmao :lmao

Trolls gonna troll. Dont worry about the 250k dead in America. Dont worry about the shit economy. Dont worry about the isolationist policies. Dont worry about the massive rise in racial attacks and divisions. Dont worry about half the cabinet being in jail. Dont worry about him stealing from his campaign to pay for his broke ass election efforts. Dont worry about Russia controlling Orange. Dont worry about cozying up to North Korea and allowing them to proliferate nuclear weapons.

Lets worry about some BS not starting a war - despite a war going on on US soil.

Please get your QAnon bullshit the fuck out of here. Didnt you post under some other banned name a few weeks back as well?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:57:34 AM by newterp »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13009 on: Today at 01:55:15 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM
This means everything to me!!!!

In all fairness, we are all very happy with that and long may it continue.

The rest of your post is inflammatory garbage though
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13010 on: Today at 02:24:28 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM


This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

"Location: little european country"

So where in Eastern Europe are you from? (Before anyone says I'm being prejudiced etc, I'm Eastern European myself)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13011 on: Today at 02:33:04 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM


This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!

Thats nice. No one cares.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13012 on: Today at 03:03:03 AM »
He conveniently ignores Trump promising to withdraw troops before actually sending more, selling a shit ton of weapons to Saudi Arabia and Israel, the raid on Yakla, and others. bUt hE StARteD nO wARs!!!111
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13013 on: Today at 03:26:11 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:03:03 AM
He conveniently ignores Trump promising to withdraw troops before actually sending more, selling a shit ton of weapons to Saudi Arabia and Israel, the raid on Yakla, and others. bUt hE StARteD nO wARs!!!111

Oh yeah, what about breaking the treaty with iran, dropping the MOAB for shit's n giggles, increasing drone strikes over and above what obama was already doing, selling arms to his mates so they could kill yemeni's etc, etc, etc.
And obama didn't start any wars.......
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13014 on: Today at 04:05:52 AM »
Jake Tapper
@jaketapper
Sources close to POTUS tell me hes being urged by Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, & campaign adviser Jason Miller to hold rallies throughout the US pushing for recounts of votes.

Dave Bossie and WH chief of staff Mark Meadows are urging the president to think about a concession
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13015 on: Today at 04:33:09 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:05:52 AM
Jake Tapper
@jaketapper
Sources close to POTUS tell me hes being urged by Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, & campaign adviser Jason Miller to hold rallies throughout the US pushing for recounts of votes.

sie and WH chief of staff Mark Meadows are urging the president to think about a concession

When will it end? Pure evil. It just looks like so many are brainwashed. Watching fox news feels like i am in this surreal world. What the fuck is going on? No decency, just hate. Its beyond fucked up.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13016 on: Today at 04:36:30 AM »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 04:33:09 AM
No decency, just hate. Its beyond fucked up.

I've decided today they actively want it all to burn - as in, that is their goal and has been all along. It's hard to reconcile it against anything else
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13017 on: Today at 05:15:13 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:54:54 AM
:lmao :lmao

Trolls gonna troll. Dont worry about the 250k dead in America. Dont worry about the shit economy. Dont worry about the isolationist policies. Dont worry about the massive rise in racial attacks and divisions. Dont worry about half the cabinet being in jail. Dont worry about him stealing from his campaign to pay for his broke ass election efforts. Dont worry about Russia controlling Orange. Dont worry about cozying up to North Korea and allowing them to proliferate nuclear weapons.

Lets worry about some BS not starting a war - despite a war going on on US soil.

Please get your QAnon bullshit the fuck out of here. Didnt you post under some other banned name a few weeks back as well?
I see his point. But then again, his point sort of becomes pointless when you consider that Fanta Head almost started WW3 back in January when he bombed that Iranian convoy and threatened to annihilate North Korea with Nukes. Yes, a man of peace indeed. Thank fuck there was never a country or a war to get involved with that served him and his mate's best interests, because that would almost certainly have doomed us all with the way he handles things.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13018 on: Today at 05:20:00 AM »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 04:33:09 AM
When will it end? Pure evil. It just looks like so many are brainwashed. Watching fox news feels like i am in this surreal world. What the fuck is going on? No decency, just hate. Its beyond fucked up.
What a patriot Trump is. Make America great again, he says. Make it great? He's single-handedly split its people and incited hatred. You'd think the fat wanker would fall on his sword, apologize and step down gracefully for the sake of the place, but he just wants to cause more damage that he doesn't even realise he's doing. A true mark of a narcissist. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13019 on: Today at 05:21:39 AM »
He didn't start a war, he just incited  open bigotry and racism since taking power, he also happened to not give as single fuck about COVID and his reluctance to take it seriously has caused massive deaths and a shit economy.


Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13020 on: Today at 05:26:42 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:20:00 AM
What a patriot Trump is. Make America great again, he says. Make it great? He's single-handedly split its people and incited hatred. You'd think the fat wanker would fall on his sword, apologize and step down gracefully for the sake of the place, but he just wants to cause more damage that he doesn't even realise he's doing. A true mark of a narcissist. 

He knows exactly what he's doing. If he can't be president, no one can.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13021 on: Today at 05:28:19 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:26:42 AM
He knows exactly what he's doing. If he can't be president, no one can.
Yeah, but in his mind, he thinks he's doing no wrong.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13022 on: Today at 05:32:27 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:53:54 PM
Don Jrs brain cell died of loneliness years ago and Eric never had one to start with.  Those two barely survived in the real world before, it was only the Presidential gravy train thats kept them going for the last 4 years. Theyre fucked if its over. No-ones going to ghost write another book for Don Jr after this, not now they cant preorder loads of them using government money.

Kushners worth a few quid isnt he? So hes probably had enough and Im positive Melania has.

Kushner isnt so well off as he appears. Like his boss he has a few grey areas of debt. Melanie will have a decent prenuptial lined up, but she will need to get in sharpish before his other debts are called in.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13023 on: Today at 05:45:04 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:30:31 PM
Apparently Trump jnr and Eric are tweeting in support of his defiance, while his wife and son-in-law have advised him to concede.  So a family split it appears.

Jr and Eric need the continued grift.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13024 on: Today at 05:45:47 AM »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 04:36:30 AM
I've decided today they actively want it all to burn - as in, that is their goal and has been all along. It's hard to reconcile it against anything else

This is the way Bannon and Miller wanted it to go.
Gottendamerung. Cummings is cut from the same cloth, with his wanting to attract oddballs to his side, appearing to be on some great crusade whilst making lots of money. Eugenics, and the ruling classes. Add in the belief that if defeated, the glorious moment when they, the master race are cheated of victory only for the other side to find that they have destroyed the fruits of victory and so have not won.
They are all unhinged. Look at Bannon. His lawyer has dropped him, because he has realised his client is a fucking loon.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13025 on: Today at 06:25:30 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:45:47 AM
This is the way Bannon and Miller wanted it to go.
Gottendamerung. Cummings is cut from the same cloth, with his wanting to attract oddballs to his side, appearing to be on some great crusade whilst making lots of money. Eugenics, and the ruling classes. Add in the belief that if defeated, the glorious moment when they, the master race are cheated of victory only for the other side to find that they have destroyed the fruits of victory and so have not won.
They are all unhinged. Look at Bannon. His lawyer has dropped him, because he has realised his client is a fucking loon.

And Putin
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13026 on: Today at 06:35:42 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:21:39 AM
He didn't start a war, he just incited  open bigotry and racism since taking power, he also happened to not give as single fuck about COVID and his reluctance to take it seriously has caused massive deaths and a shit economy.

War was against "Blue States"

...and if you had COVID and you wanted to get off your cruise ship, or if you weren't nice enough, or if you talked about his hand size......those are the wars he fights.  Strong man.
