I've decided today they actively want it all to burn - as in, that is their goal and has been all along. It's hard to reconcile it against anything else



This is the way Bannon and Miller wanted it to go.Gottendamerung. Cummings is cut from the same cloth, with his wanting to attract oddballs to his side, appearing to be on some great crusade whilst making lots of money. Eugenics, and the ruling classes. Add in the belief that if defeated, the glorious moment when they, the master race are cheated of victory only for the other side to find that they have destroyed the fruits of victory and so have not won.They are all unhinged. Look at Bannon. His lawyer has dropped him, because he has realised his client is a fucking loon.