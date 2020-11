Trolls gonna troll. Donít worry about the 250k dead in America. Donít worry about the shit economy. Donít worry about the isolationist policies. Donít worry about the massive rise in racial attacks and divisions. Donít worry about half the cabinet being in jail. Donít worry about him stealing from his campaign to pay for his broke ass election efforts. Donít worry about Russia controlling Orange. Donít worry about cozying up to North Korea and allowing them to proliferate nuclear weapons.



Letís worry about some BS ďnot starting a warĒ - despite a war going on on US soil.



Please get your QAnon bullshit the fuck out of here. Didnít you post under some other banned name a few weeks back as well?



I see his point. But then again, his point sort of becomes pointless when you consider that Fanta Head almost started WW3 back in January when he bombed that Iranian convoy and threatened to annihilate North Korea with Nukes. Yes, a man of peace indeed. Thank fuck there was never a country or a war to get involved with that served him and his mate's best interests, because that would almost certainly have doomed us all with the way he handles things.