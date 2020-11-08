



Trolls gonna troll. Dont worry about the 250k dead in America. Dont worry about the shit economy. Dont worry about the isolationist policies. Dont worry about the massive rise in racial attacks and divisions. Dont worry about half the cabinet being in jail. Dont worry about him stealing from his campaign to pay for his broke ass election efforts. Dont worry about Russia controlling Orange. Dont worry about cozying up to North Korea and allowing them to proliferate nuclear weapons.



Lets worry about some BS not starting a war - despite a war going on on US soil.



Please get your QAnon bullshit the fuck out of here. Didnt you post under some other banned name a few weeks back as well?



I see his point. But then again, his point sort of becomes pointless when you consider that Fanta Head almost started WW3 back in January when he bombed that Iranian convoy and threatened to annihilate North Korea with Nukes. Yes, a man of peace indeed. Thank fuck there was never a country or a war to get involved with that served him and his mate's best interests, because that would almost certainly have doomed us all with the way he handles things.