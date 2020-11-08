This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!
And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!
+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!