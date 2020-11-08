« previous next »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 11:23:26 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:17:54 AM
Kaitlan Collins
@kaitlancollins
Some news  Jared Kushner has approached President Trump about conceding the election, per two sources.
9:25 AM · Nov 8, 2020

A source close to Jared Kushner said he has advised President Trump to pursue "legal remedies" to the election. A second source close to Kushner confirmed he had not advised Trump to concede.

https://www.axios.com/jared-kushner-trump-election-2a077b7d-6c55-4bad-97f7-ef8e7808a635.html
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13001 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:09:38 PM
7k more in Maricopa just came in ..

Biden still holding over 20K lead.

How many ballots left to count over the state?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13002 on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:39:59 PM
How many ballots left to count over the state?

Didn't get that info - the coverage has gone down the tubes since calling it - :lmao
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13003 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 PM »

Two teenage girls were assaulted in a park in Chicago, who were nannies with two young children with them, for writing "Biden 2020" in chalk on the sidewalk. The attackers were a mother and her son and she claimed her husband was a police officer and paid more in taxes.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jR0Sj1lZsDE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jR0Sj1lZsDE</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13004 on: Today at 12:26:49 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:42:41 PM
Didn't get that info - the coverage has gone down the tubes since calling it - :lmao

You can say that again.  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 01:01:53 AM »
Arizona's tightened again, but Trump is still below the threshold he needs.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13006 on: Today at 01:08:55 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:39:59 PM
How many ballots left to count over the state?
81209 to count, lead is 16985
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13008 on: Today at 01:54:54 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM


This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!

:lmao :lmao

Trolls gonna troll. Dont worry about the 250k dead in America. Dont worry about the shit economy. Dont worry about the isolationist policies. Dont worry about the massive rise in racial attacks and divisions. Dont worry about half the cabinet being in jail. Dont worry about him stealing from his campaign to pay for his broke ass election efforts. Dont worry about Russia controlling Orange. Dont worry about cozying up to North Korea and allowing them to proliferate nuclear weapons.

Lets worry about some BS not starting a war - despite a war going on on US soil.

Please get your QAnon bullshit the fuck out of here. Didnt you post under some other banned name a few weeks back as well?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:57:34 AM by newterp »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13009 on: Today at 01:55:15 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM
This means everything to me!!!!

In all fairness, we are all very happy with that and long may it continue.

The rest of your post is inflammatory garbage though
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13010 on: Today at 01:57:09 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM

This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!

Half-wit.

"Trump revokes Obama rule on reporting drone strike deaths...

It required the head of the CIA to release annual summaries of US drone strikes and assess how many died as a result.

Mr Trump's executive order does not overturn reporting requirements on civilian deaths set for the military by Congress.

There have been 2,243 drone strikes in the first two years of the Trump presidency, compared with 1,878 in Mr Obama's eight years in office, according to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, a UK-based think tank."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-47480207
