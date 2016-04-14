« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12880 on: Today at 12:25:32 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:09:35 AM
Piers Moron.....

Writing in the mail....

Yeah, I know..... but this is well worth reading about Biden... quite moving

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8924671/PIERS-MORGAN-cartoon-Joe-Biden-told-helped-survive-two-family-tragedies.html

very moving that, a lesson to us all
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12881 on: Today at 12:27:15 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:21:32 PM
Me too. It was an interesting way of looking at things. (Rumsfeld by the way, not Cheney).

And, of course, the irony was not only that the "unknown unknowns" overwhelmed the Americans in Iraq, but that many of these "unknown unknowns" ought to have been "known unknowns".

(Shit, I just disappeared over the Event Horizon there)

So they were unknown known unknowns.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12882 on: Today at 12:27:47 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:50:52 AM
Sorry, what? Republicans have spent four years brealing all possible rules to support this shitstain president. They still havent come out against his wild, baseless claims. But Democrats should start their four years by pardoning Trump as a way of making Republicans feel less threatened? No. Fucking. Way. Let them get entrenched and have their worst fears of vengeful socialists confirmed. You know why? Because they fucking staked their claim on the side of racism and fascism - and there is no negotiating with that.

Trump is a dangerous precedent and just for his crimes against the office of the President - he needs to be lawfully pulverised into whining dust - before he can be swept under the carpet. If Democrats let him get off - they deserve everything that will follow.
Pretty-much this.

Not that I am any kind of authority on the subject (very far from it), but this is basic game theory, is it not? If your opponent is going to go all-in, and are willing to anything to win, so must you or you likely will lose.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12883 on: Today at 12:30:20 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:11:18 AM
You can't prosecute Trump's family, or his cronies, without prosecuting Trump himself.

The Trump organisation could become the nucleus for a dangerously subversive, ultra right wing movement. It's a cancer that needs to be cut out from American society. Yes, the assholes will still be there, but they'll be denied their focal point.

Apart from the fact that a very powerful message needs to be sent to foreign powers, willing dupes, or more capable fascists that America will not surrender its democracy without a fight, and those engaging in such actions can expect harsh punishment, these morons need to be denied a platform to further cultivate and stoke the hatred and division they have been tapping into.

For a regular guy like me, I see it as payback.  But that's not how the new administration will see it. They're not out for revenge.  But if you read any of the statements about what Trump can expect if he tries to squat, then you'll see that Biden's people have no intention of wearing kid gloves either.

Trump won't stay quiet if he walks. He won't be grateful, he won't be humbled.  If he gets his own network and allowed to go full Alex Jones, then he won't need twitter anymore.

Yeah, that $450m he owes might finally ruin him, or Putin might finally start leaking the pee pee tape, but then again he's come back from six bankruptcies. His family is a gang of roaches.  They need neutralising, but not as an act of vengeance, but as a simple act of due process.
Not just payback - it must be done. If Trump and his cronies are not full exposed and pay the consequences, this will happen again in four year's time. America is still in a very dangerous place.
