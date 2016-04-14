Sorry, what? Republicans have spent four years brealing all possible rules to support this shitstain president. They still havent come out against his wild, baseless claims. But Democrats should start their four years by pardoning Trump as a way of making Republicans feel less threatened? No. Fucking. Way. Let them get entrenched and have their worst fears of vengeful socialists confirmed. You know why? Because they fucking staked their claim on the side of racism and fascism - and there is no negotiating with that.



Trump is a dangerous precedent and just for his crimes against the office of the President - he needs to be lawfully pulverised into whining dust - before he can be swept under the carpet. If Democrats let him get off - they deserve everything that will follow.



Pretty-much this.Not that I am any kind of authority on the subject (very far from it), but this is basic game theory, is it not? If your opponent is going to go all-in, and are willing to anything to win, so must you or you likely will lose.