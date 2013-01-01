You can't prosecute Trump's family, or his cronies, without prosecuting Trump himself.



The Trump organisation could become the nucleus for a dangerously subversive, ultra right wing movement. It's a cancer that needs to be cut out from American society. Yes, the assholes will still be there, but they'll be denied their focal point.



Apart from the fact that a very powerful message needs to be sent to foreign powers, willing dupes, or more capable fascists that America will not surrender its democracy without a fight, and those engaging in such actions can expect harsh punishment, these morons need to be denied a platform to further cultivate and stoke the hatred and division they have been tapping into.



For a regular guy like me, I see it as payback. But that's not how the new administration will see it. They're not out for revenge. But if you read any of the statements about what Trump can expect if he tries to squat, then you'll see that Biden's people have no intention of wearing kid gloves either.



Trump won't stay quiet if he walks. He won't be grateful, he won't be humbled. If he gets his own network and allowed to go full Alex Jones, then he won't need twitter anymore.



Yeah, that $450m he owes might finally ruin him, or Putin might finally start leaking the pee pee tape, but then again he's come back from six bankruptcies. His family is a gang of roaches. They need neutralising, but not as an act of vengeance, but as a simple act of due process.



Definitely agree with this. Its not revenge its making sure the next prick who thinks of doing the same will think again after some fall out when Trumps dragged out of office.You have to put a signal out that you cant just come into office run a country as he has done and simply walk away.I would personally ignore him as Biden is doing, be gracious and calm, then when hes out not do anything themselves but not stop anything or anyone that wants to come for him. Imo he will get away will most things but you cant just pardon and let him get away with everything, whether he gets off with it all or not, the right signal is to show people your actions have consequences.