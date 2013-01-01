« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 299198 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,541
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12840 on: Today at 10:19:58 AM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:16:58 AM
No matter how disastrous his Covid approach has been (and its pretty indefensible) youre not going to convict him of killing 250,000 people. If you do, then you also have to lock up the leaders of the likes of Belgium, Italy, Spain and the UK as the relative number of deaths in each of those is very similar to or more than the US. Just not going to happen (even if it should).

No you're not. But it's the easiest, most relatable example to type out on a phone. If I tried to go in depth about collusion, soliciting, grifting etc, I'd be here all day.  ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,427
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12841 on: Today at 10:22:37 AM »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 10:18:25 AM
If you don't go after those in the administration that have criminal cases to answer you are setting the precedent for the next (maybe competent) wanna be fascist.  Sure not in legal terms but in what the worst of the American public thinks is acceptable.  That is very dangerous.

Maybe strategically you don't go directly after Trump.  Sure as hell though you should be picking off everyone else who stuck their head out in a criminal manner.  DeJoy and his ilk need to feel consequences.

You would have to have the most watertight criminal case for the reasons I suggested above, as if any of them got acquitted it would be 10 times worse than not charging them in the first place. It would be vindication. And having charges stick against Trump himself would be a fucking nightmare.
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Mazdamaniac? Mazdad? Mazduh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,005
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12842 on: Today at 10:26:00 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:37:41 AM
The man's killed almost 250,000 thousand people because he couldn't be arsed doing the job he signed up for, and likely another 200,000 could die before Biden even starts to get things under control.

But yeah, let's let bygones be bygones for the sake of national unity.

That's the thing with politics. By forgotten and shoved into the sidelines doesn't mean to to forget what he did or didnt do. It is about doing the right things to prevent anymore things from happening. Ever again.

Sure he should be held responsible for the situation they are currently in. But it shouldn't be seen like a political revenge. And as things stand, any step Biden/Harris takes on the Trumps, it will be perceived as a revenge. To those with even a single digit positive IQ, it wouldn't. But to those racist xenophobic sexist inbred confedrate supporters, it wont matter. Thats exactly the reason why 71m voted for him despite everything.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,768
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12843 on: Today at 10:29:05 AM »


Logged

Offline Conocinico

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • Cameras in your food, dude.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12844 on: Today at 10:33:15 AM »
Congratulazioni Don Benji.
Logged
This sentence is not provable

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,120
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12845 on: Today at 10:34:00 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:11:18 AM
You can't prosecute Trump's family, or his cronies, without prosecuting Trump himself.

The Trump organisation could become the nucleus for a dangerously subversive, ultra right wing movement. It's a cancer that needs to be cut out from American society. Yes, the assholes will still be there, but they'll be denied their focal point.

Apart from the fact that a very powerful message needs to be sent to foreign powers, willing dupes, or more capable fascists that America will not surrender its democracy without a fight, and those engaging in such actions can expect harsh punishment, these morons need to be denied a platform to further cultivate and stoke the hatred and division they have been tapping into.

For a regular guy like me, I see it as payback.  But that's not how the new administration will see it. They're not out for revenge.  But if you read any of the statements about what Trump can expect if he tries to squat, then you'll see that Biden's people have no intention of wearing kid gloves either.

Trump won't stay quiet if he walks. He won't be grateful, he won't be humbled.  If he gets his own network and allowed to go full Alex Jones, then he won't need twitter anymore.

Yeah, that $450m he owes might finally ruin him, or Putin might finally start leaking the pee pee tape, but then again he's come back from six bankruptcies. His family is a gang of roaches.  They need neutralising, but not as an act of vengeance, but as a simple act of due process.

Definitely agree with this. Its not revenge its making sure the next prick who thinks of doing the same will think again after some fall out when Trumps dragged out of office.

You have to put a signal out that you cant just come into office run a country as he has done and simply walk away.

I would personally ignore him as Biden is doing, be gracious and calm, then when hes out not do anything themselves but not stop anything or anyone that wants to come for him. Imo he will get away will most things but you cant just pardon and let him get away with everything, whether he gets off with it all or not, the right signal is to show people your actions have consequences.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,771
  • The first five yards........
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12846 on: Today at 10:35:38 AM »
Kamala Harris's speech was good but I'll miss the jokes, the expressiveness and the cheeky grin of Mike Pence.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12847 on: Today at 10:36:44 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:35:38 AM
Kamala Harris's speech was good but I'll miss the jokes, the expressiveness and the cheeky grin of Mike Pence.

;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,456
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12848 on: Today at 10:38:10 AM »
The fact that the Republicans have done better than expected in Congress and the Senate will have made him extraordinarily angry. It means that people were voting against Donald Trump in this election, but not necessarily against this party. That will have added so much salt to his narcissistic wounds.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/08/mary-trump-on-the-end-of-uncle-donald-all-he-has-now-is-breaking-things
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12849 on: Today at 10:41:44 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:38:10 AM
The fact that the Republicans have done better than expected in Congress and the Senate will have made him extraordinarily angry. It means that people were voting against Donald Trump in this election, but not necessarily against this party. That will have added so much salt to his narcissistic wounds.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/08/mary-trump-on-the-end-of-uncle-donald-all-he-has-now-is-breaking-things

Only if someone tells him about it, he's to dumb to figure that out by himself.
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 PM
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,010
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12850 on: Today at 10:41:52 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:35:38 AM
Kamala Harris's speech was good but I'll miss the jokes, the expressiveness and the cheeky grin of Mike Pence.

Felt he overdid the cheeky chappy Schtick sometimes - was like having Jimmy Bullard as VP.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,091
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12851 on: Today at 10:44:14 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:17:36 AM
There is no equivalency. Trump's killed 250k of his OWN people, not to mention tried to have his political opponents locked up. That's fascist territory.

17 years and ongoing - mass murder from an illegal war, destabilising a whole region. Obvious falsehoods pushed by people like Biden to satisfy his lust for war. There is, of course, no equivalency - they are brown people. Trump 'killed' Americans.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,809
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12852 on: Today at 10:45:46 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:35:38 AM
Kamala Harris's speech was good but I'll miss the jokes, the expressiveness and the cheeky grin of Mike Pence.
While we're on about charisma, personality  and stage presence, I'm really going to miss the fly.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12853 on: Today at 10:57:41 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:45:46 AM
While we're on about charisma, personality  and stage presence, I'm really going to miss the fly.

Surely he'll be in massive demand on the motivational speakers circuit or maybe he could do the audio book of "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" and Jared could do the voice of Wesley.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Up
« previous next »
 