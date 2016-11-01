« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 298533 times)

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,788
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12800 on: Today at 07:26:11 AM »
America is a in large parts a very religious country, even funadamentalist in parts. The other thing is that Anerican English is a lot more religious than British English. There's frequent use of bible phrases and stories - and just listen to how they swear.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,425
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12801 on: Today at 07:30:19 AM »
It may be plausible, if unlikely, that he concedes before the weakness of his legal action is exposed in court. If he goes to the courts and loses then he cant continue to claim (with the same sense of certainty) that the election was stolen from him, especially if he ends up in a conservative Supreme Court and still comes unstuck.

Whereas if he quits now with a torrent of invective he can spend the rest of his life saying he was robbed. I doubt itll happen because of his desperation to cling on to power at all costs but you never know.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12802 on: Today at 07:32:31 AM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:26:11 AM
America is a in large parts a very religious country, even funadamentalist in parts. The other thing is that Anerican English is a lot more religious than British English. There's frequent use of bible phrases and stories - and just listen to how they swear.

Yep.

I just think, to an extent, you need to take people as you find them (even if that person is the president of the US) and if that person is religious, then theyre going to say religious things and act in a certain way based on their faith (even if you did ban reference to religion in politics that person would still be doing the same things privately.)

I find it mad that professional footballers with access to millions of pounds, the best sports scientists etc in the world, often still believe that injuries, and avoiding injury, is the subject of divine intervention rather than a combination of physical elements, but thats what they believe, so its up to them.

I do get the fact that to an atheist looking in its a tad alarming that someone with that amount of power believes in something which an atheist by definition does not, and likely finds ridiculous however.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12803 on: Today at 07:34:24 AM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:30:19 AM
It may be plausible, if unlikely, that he concedes before the weakness of his legal action is exposed in court. If he goes to the courts and loses then he cant continue to claim (with the same sense of certainty) that the election was stolen from him, especially if he ends up in a conservative Supreme Court and still comes unstuck.

Whereas if he quits now with a torrent of invective he can spend the rest of his life saying he was robbed. I doubt itll happen because of his desperation to cling on to power at all costs but you never know.

Perhaps but losing in court doesnt automatically mean that you werent correct, it just means that the court didnt agree.

For someone who has spent his life with his head in the sand as much as Trump, theres a reasonable chance that he takes it as far as he can legally, loses, then blames the legal system for failing the country rather than admitting that the vote wasnt subject to fraud.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,536
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12804 on: Today at 07:48:32 AM »
"I gotta concede. I don't wanna concede. I think I won. I know I won. But I've been told I gotta concede, because they say that's how it works. It's all fake, but i gotta concede. "
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,455
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12805 on: Today at 07:50:43 AM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:30:19 AM
It may be plausible, if unlikely, that he concedes before the weakness of his legal action is exposed in court. If he goes to the courts and loses then he cant continue to claim (with the same sense of certainty) that the election was stolen from him, especially if he ends up in a conservative Supreme Court and still comes unstuck.

Whereas if he quits now with a torrent of invective he can spend the rest of his life saying he was robbed. I doubt itll happen because of his desperation to cling on to power at all costs but you never know.

I wouldn't put it past him to resign and make Mike Pence do all the handover formalities and attend the inauguration
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,808
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12806 on: Today at 07:56:31 AM »
I'm a bit worried about these, 'BAD THINGS [that] HAPPENED", that people didn't see. I mean that's a pretty compelling case. Do you even need evidence with a case that strong.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,536
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12807 on: Today at 08:05:43 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:50:43 AM
I wouldn't put it past him to resign and make Mike Pence do all the handover formalities and attend the inauguration

He won't resign, but he will absolutely refuse to cooperate with Biden's transition team. Pence probably will have to take over, but it will be an informal matter. Resigning would look too much like weakness. Trump will just be sidelined.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,536
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12808 on: Today at 08:17:28 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:17:54 AM
Kaitlan Collins
@kaitlancollins
Some news  Jared Kushner has approached President Trump about conceding the election, per two sources.
9:25 AM · Nov 8, 2020

That will be a fun conversation.  ;D

At the end of the say, Trump can say what he likes - people aren't listening anymore.  That's what Trump's people have to get across to him now.

There aren't going to be armies of MAGA hatted militias storming government buildings across the states, dragging Trump's political enemies from office. Nobody in the military will obey an order to nuke North Korea.

It just has to be couched in terms Trump will accept now. "You can file the court cases, but they wont get anywhere because the Deep State wont allow them to."

Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12809 on: Today at 08:17:31 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:05:43 AM
He won't resign, but he will absolutely refuse to cooperate with Biden's transition team. Pence probably will have to take over, but it will be an informal matter. Resigning would look too much like weakness. Trump will just be sidelined.

2020 version of this could be epic.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12810 on: Today at 08:17:39 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:56:31 AM
I'm a bit worried about these, 'BAD THINGS [that] HAPPENED", that people didn't see. I mean that's a pretty compelling case. Do you even need evidence with a case that strong.

Logged
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is, along golf, much, much more important than that."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,536
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12811 on: Today at 08:23:42 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:05:30 AM
@bradheath
"Fox News has learned that under some conditions Trump would consider an appropriate transfer of power."

@jaketapper retweeted @bradheath
It aint up to him.


Jakey's all out of fucks to give.

Trump has no bargaining power here. If he's trying to imply he'll spend the next two months fucking things up if he doesn't get his blanket pardons he needs to change the record. Whatever he does can be fixed, and he's still going to jail.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:27:57 AM by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12812 on: Today at 08:40:09 AM »
Honestly wouldn't be surprised if he's pardoned. Plays into Biden's message of "burying the hatch" between the two halves of the country. His cronies on the other hand...
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,536
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12813 on: Today at 08:52:37 AM »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 08:40:09 AM
Honestly wouldn't be surprised if he's pardoned. Plays into Biden's message of "burying the hatch" between the two halves of the country. His cronies on the other hand...

Cronies usually sell out the boss, not the other way around. It will cost Biden and Harris dearly if they let Trump walk - there's 75 million Americans out there looking for justice.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12814 on: Today at 09:02:26 AM »
No, Biden can't talk about unifying the country and then lay charges against the man 70 million Americans just voted for.

What I think he will do is simply allow other legal cases - at state level, for instance - to run their course. There might also be an unredacted version of the Mueller report that surfaces.
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12815 on: Today at 09:03:57 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:52:37 AM
Cronies usually sell out the boss, not the other way around. It will cost Biden and Harris dearly if they let Trump walk - there's 75 million Americans out there looking for justice.

Can't see it, but I hope you're right. I will be pretty bitter if he walks, and I'm not even American.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,033
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12816 on: Today at 09:04:44 AM »
I don't think Biden will go after Trump.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12817 on: Today at 09:05:44 AM »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 08:40:09 AM
Honestly wouldn't be surprised if he's pardoned. Plays into Biden's message of "burying the hatch" between the two halves of the country. His cronies on the other hand...

There won't be pardons because there won't be any criminal charges. Whatever happens to Trump will be at state level. The Dems will need the support of the GOP in the senate so holding back on Trump could be their bargaining chip.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,631
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12818 on: Today at 09:12:15 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:05:30 AM
@bradheath
"Fox News has learned that under some conditions Trump would consider an appropriate transfer of power."

@jaketapper retweeted @bradheath
It aint up to him.


Jakey's all out of fucks to give.

As people have said hell want a pardon/immunity from prosecution.  Hell also be true to form and want everyone to sign non disclosure agreements.

He definitely wont get the latter, and probably wont get either.  I imagine Bidens administration wont pursue anything, theyll be saying publicly that theyre far too busy trying to move on and have more important things to be doing than to worry about all that.  They, similarly, arent going to intervene if someone else decides to prosecute him, for the same reason that theyre too busy to get caught up in all that etc etc.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,788
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12819 on: Today at 09:13:32 AM »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 09:02:26 AM
No, Biden can't talk about unifying the country and then lay charges against the man 70 million Americans just voted for.


I also think he won't, in the name of unifying the country. But I don't think it's the right way to go about it. It will only allow him and his believers to keep going in about a the ways he's been wronged, and pour fuel into the conspiracy theories. ("They never took it to court, they know it's not true"). But then this will happen no matter what. Really, just trying to bury the c*nt and never mention his name again would be the best course.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online kcbworth

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12820 on: Today at 09:14:42 AM »
Rather than looking at pardons, I think its much much much more likely that has plotting the next step on https://www.newsweek.com/how-trump-could-lose-election-still-remain-president-opinion-1513975
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,536
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12821 on: Today at 09:15:51 AM »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 09:02:26 AM
No, Biden can't talk about unifying the country and then lay charges against the man 70 million Americans just voted for.

What I think he will do is simply allow other legal cases - at state level, for instance - to run their course. There might also be an unredacted version of the Mueller report that surfaces.

Yes. Yes he can. Because Biden will be president and Trump, his family, and those who worked for him, have committed a plethora of crimes against the American people, including corruption and criminal negligence. And even if 70 million don't realise it, those crimes have also been committed against them too. A quarter million dead Americans shows that.

It would be political suicide for Biden to let Trump off the hook. Justice needs to be seen to be done.

Biden doesn't have to do anything except unstick the wheels that Trump and Barr glued together. He wont chase down or persecute Trump like it's some personal vendetta, which is what Trump will do.

No, Biden will simply allow the IRS, SDNY and the justice department to do their thing. If Trump's found guilty, he'll be punished; if not, he'll be free to go. But Biden wont interfere for or against him.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,369
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12822 on: Today at 09:22:43 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:15:51 AM
Yes. Yes he can. Because Biden will be president and Trump, his family, and those who worked for him, have committed a plethora of crimes against the American people, including corruption and criminal negligence. And even if 70 million don't realise it, those crimes have also been committed against them too. A quarter million dead Americans shows that.

It would be political suicide for Biden to let Trump off the hook. Justice needs to be seen to be done.

Biden doesn't have to do anything except unstick the wheels that Trump and Barr glued together. He wont chase down or persecute Trump like it's some personal vendetta, which is what Trump will do.

No, Biden will simply allow the IRS, SDNY and the justice department to do their thing. If Trump's found guilty, he'll be punished; if not, he'll be free to go. But Biden wont interfere for or against him.
Nah, theyll want him just forgotten, fade into obscurity, try to heal the divisions.

It wont be easy, but in a years time it needs to be a case of Donald who?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:24:28 AM by Red_Mist »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Up
« previous next »
 