America is a in large parts a very religious country, even funadamentalist in parts. The other thing is that Anerican English is a lot more religious than British English. There's frequent use of bible phrases and stories - and just listen to how they swear.



Yep.I just think, to an extent, you need to take people as you find them (even if that person is the president of the US) and if that person is religious, then theyre going to say religious things and act in a certain way based on their faith (even if you did ban reference to religion in politics that person would still be doing the same things privately.)I find it mad that professional footballers with access to millions of pounds, the best sports scientists etc in the world, often still believe that injuries, and avoiding injury, is the subject of divine intervention rather than a combination of physical elements, but thats what they believe, so its up to them.I do get the fact that to an atheist looking in its a tad alarming that someone with that amount of power believes in something which an atheist by definition does not, and likely finds ridiculous however.