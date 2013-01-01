« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 297886 times)

Online redbyrdz

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12800 on: Today at 07:26:11 AM »
America is a in large parts a very religious country, even funadamentalist in parts. The other thing is that Anerican English is a lot more religious than British English. There's frequent use of bible phrases and stories - and just listen to how they swear.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12801 on: Today at 07:30:19 AM »
It may be plausible, if unlikely, that he concedes before the weakness of his legal action is exposed in court. If he goes to the courts and loses then he cant continue to claim (with the same sense of certainty) that the election was stolen from him, especially if he ends up in a conservative Supreme Court and still comes unstuck.

Whereas if he quits now with a torrent of invective he can spend the rest of his life saying he was robbed. I doubt itll happen because of his desperation to cling on to power at all costs but you never know.
Online Jm55

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12802 on: Today at 07:32:31 AM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:26:11 AM
America is a in large parts a very religious country, even funadamentalist in parts. The other thing is that Anerican English is a lot more religious than British English. There's frequent use of bible phrases and stories - and just listen to how they swear.

Yep.

I just think, to an extent, you need to take people as you find them (even if that person is the president of the US) and if that person is religious, then theyre going to say religious things and act in a certain way based on their faith (even if you did ban reference to religion in politics that person would still be doing the same things privately.)

I find it mad that professional footballers with access to millions of pounds, the best sports scientists etc in the world, often still believe that injuries, and avoiding injury, is the subject of divine intervention rather than a combination of physical elements, but thats what they believe, so its up to them.

I do get the fact that to an atheist looking in its a tad alarming that someone with that amount of power believes in something which an atheist by definition does not, and likely finds ridiculous however.
Online Jm55

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12803 on: Today at 07:34:24 AM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:30:19 AM
It may be plausible, if unlikely, that he concedes before the weakness of his legal action is exposed in court. If he goes to the courts and loses then he cant continue to claim (with the same sense of certainty) that the election was stolen from him, especially if he ends up in a conservative Supreme Court and still comes unstuck.

Whereas if he quits now with a torrent of invective he can spend the rest of his life saying he was robbed. I doubt itll happen because of his desperation to cling on to power at all costs but you never know.

Perhaps but losing in court doesnt automatically mean that you werent correct, it just means that the court didnt agree.

For someone who has spent his life with his head in the sand as much as Trump, theres a reasonable chance that he takes it as far as he can legally, loses, then blames the legal system for failing the country rather than admitting that the vote wasnt subject to fraud.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12804 on: Today at 07:48:32 AM »
"I gotta concede. I don't wanna concede. I think I won. I know I won. But I've been told I gotta concede, because they say that's how it works. It's all fake, but i gotta concede. "
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12805 on: Today at 07:50:43 AM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:30:19 AM
It may be plausible, if unlikely, that he concedes before the weakness of his legal action is exposed in court. If he goes to the courts and loses then he cant continue to claim (with the same sense of certainty) that the election was stolen from him, especially if he ends up in a conservative Supreme Court and still comes unstuck.

Whereas if he quits now with a torrent of invective he can spend the rest of his life saying he was robbed. I doubt itll happen because of his desperation to cling on to power at all costs but you never know.

I wouldn't put it past him to resign and make Mike Pence do all the handover formalities and attend the inauguration
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12806 on: Today at 07:56:31 AM »
I'm a bit worried about these, 'BAD THINGS [that] HAPPENED", that people didn't see. I mean that's a pretty compelling case. Do you even need evidence with a case that strong.
