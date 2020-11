The dimension that Trump has introduced is fear and ignorance, there are a lot of people, especially in the Republican establishment who are very afraid of voicing their opinions because they now know that is the end of their political career because the fascists who surround Trump are making notes and they know that, without their populist support, their enemies are finished.They need to re-establish power over their own party and use the same threats against the fascists, drive them underground. They won't because they both lose down that route and they know that.