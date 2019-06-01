Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:41:54 PM i know he is funny and Liverpool fan but dare I say i don't find John Oliver's show that great. Just sometimes too much forced jokes.

I’m with you there, not funny in the slightest.



Of course there is no reason why you should like him, but...1) John Oliver is playing - unsurprisingly - to an American audience, with a different national idea of what constitutes humour.2) Oliver plays up being British to what American's think of as being British.I was not a big fan of Oliver when I was there. But then again, I am not a fan of American humour or satire in general. None of this matters of course, only that looking at Oliver through British eyes is probably not fair way to judge his abilities.I don't really know why I am defending Oliver. I guess it is because irrespective of his abilities (or lack thereof), I like him. He comes across as a good guy.